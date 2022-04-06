Morrison’s cluch RBIs give RH win

By Jim Walker

PEDRO — Abby Morrison might be printing up a business card that reads: Need a clutch RBI? Call Number 36.

Morrison drove in two key runs as the Rock Hill Redwomen edged the Coal Grove Lady Hornets 3-2 Monday in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Morrison was 2-for-3 with 2 runs batted in to lead the Rock Hill offense.

Coal Grove took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a single by Abbie Deeds and a 2-out RBI double by Ellie Delawder.

Rock Hill tied the game in the third when Aleigha Matney drew a one-out walk, stole second, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a hit by Morrison.

The Redwomen took a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning.

Matney led off with a double, stole third and came home when Morrison performed her magic once again with an RBI single.

Rock Hill got what proved to be the winning run in the bottom of the sixth. Karlee Gillispie led off with the triple to center field and scored don a one-out ground out by Shaylin Matney.

Coal Grove rallied in the seventh only to come up short.

With one out, Jalen McComas singled and road home on a double by Deeds.

Delawder singled to put runners on the corners but the next bater struck out to end the game.

Gillispie went the distance to get the win. She scattered 7 hits, struck out 6, did not walk a batter and both runs were earned. She also went 2-3 with a triple.

Deeds went the first 4 innings and got the loss. She gave up 5 hits, struck out 3, walked one and both runs were earned.

Deeds was 3-3 with a double and RBI and Delawder 2-3 with a double and RBI.

Coal Grove 010 000 1 = 2 7 1

Rock Hill 001 011 x = 3 7 1

Abbie Deeds, Kaleigh Murphy (5) and Katie Deeds. W-Gillispie (IP-7.0, H-7, R-2, ER-2, K-6,BB-0). L-Deeds (IP-4.0, H-5, R-2, ER-2, K-3, BB-1). Murphy (IP-2.0, R-1, ER-1, K-3,BB-0). Hitting-CG: Rylee Harmon 1-3 2B, Jaden McComas 1-3, Abbie Deeds 3-3 2B RBI, Ellie Delawder 2-3 2B RBI; RH: Aleigha Matney 1-2 2B, Charlie Long 1-3 RBI, Abby Morrison 2-3 2-RBI, Karlee Gillispie 2-3 3B.