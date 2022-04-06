Pujols, wife to divorce

By The Associated Press

Albert Pujols will be in the starting lineup for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates when he begins his final big league season Thursday in what should be an emotional return to Busch Stadium.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol announced Monday that Pujols, who signed a $2.5 million contract to return to the club where he became a star, will be the designated hitter for his 22nd straight opening day start.

That matches Hank Aaron and Carl Yastrzemski for second-most behind only Pete Rose, who made 23 straight during his career.

Later Monday, the 10-time All-Star issued a statement confirming that he had filed for divorce from his wife, Deidre, after 22 years of marriage. Deidre Pujols underwent surgery last week to remove a brain tumor discovered in October.

“I realize this is not the most opportune time with opening day approaching and other family events that have recently taken place,” Pujols said. “These situations are never easy and it’s something that just happened overnight. As a devout Christian, this is an outcome that I never wanted to see happen.”

Pujols asked for “our privacy and the privacy of our five children during this time.”