Spring on Vernon draws more than 50 vendors

By HEATH HARRISON

The Ironton Tribune

Now that spring is here, merchants in Ironton celebrated the arrival of warmer weather on Saturday.

The annual Spring on Vernon vendor fair took place on Saturday, with Vernon Street closed to traffic to host vendor booths, food and entertainment.

The event was organized by two downtown shops — Cardinal Wishes and Treasures From the Valley.

“It’s been going fantastic,” Valerie Freeman, owner of Treasures From the Valley, said in the event’s last hour.

Freeman estimated that the event had 55 vendors this year, with both returning favorites and new artisans setting up.

“It’s been great weather today and everyone turned up,” she said.

The two shops organize multiple seasonal fairs throughout the year, including Pumpkins on Vernon in the fall and Christmas on Vernon in December, and Freeman said both would take place this year.