Two killed in Union Township crash

Highway Patrol investigating

UNION TOWNSHIP- The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Union Township on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Highway patrol, at about 12:58 p.m., a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Tony N. Blankenship, 20, of Chesapeake, was driving southbound on State Route 7 near State Route 243.

A 2022 Jeep Compass, driven by Chancy J. Wise, 20, of Greenup, Kentucky was traveling northbound on State Route 7.

Troopers said the Jeep, driven by Wise, traveled left of center and the two vehicles collided head-on.

Blankenship and his passenger, Shaianna N. Laber, 20, of Chesapeake, were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office. Next of kin have been notified of their passing.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Rome Township Fire Department, Union Township Fire Department, Lawrence County EMS, and Lawrence County Coroner’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.