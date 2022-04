Chancie Love

Chancie Everett Love, 69, of Proctorville, died on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, with Pastor Terry Wagner officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.