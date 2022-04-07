Eldon Wilson

Eldon “Richard” Wilson, 67, of Waterloo, died on Monday, April 4, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Diane (Sizemore) Wilson.

There will be a public visitation 6-8p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with Pastor Jesse Sizemore officiating. Burial will follow at Wilgus Fairview Cemetery, State Route 775, Wilgus.

