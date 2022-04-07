Nathaniel Haikal

Nathaniel (Nate, Tate) Corey Haikal, 26, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Sunday, April 3, 2022, while residing in St. Louis, Missouri.

Visitation will be held on 5–8 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home in Proctorville.

The funeral service will be 3 p.m. on Sunday at the New Baptist Church in Huntington, West Virginia, with visitation starting at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Woodmere Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family would like any donations to be made to the National Adrenal Disease Foundation (NADF) to raise awareness for Addison’s and Hashimoto’s disease.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.