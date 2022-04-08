Bronger to speak at MU spring Fountain Ceremony

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Bob Bronger, a member of Marshall Football’s Young Thundering Herd, will be the keynote speaker for the program’s annual spring fountain ceremony on Saturday, April 23, Marshall Athletics announced Thursday.

The memorial fountain on Marshall’s campus will be turned on during the ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

The gathering is different from the annual ceremony held on November 14, the anniversary of the Southern Airways Flight 932 that crashed on that date in 1970.

The tragedy killed all 75 people on board, including 37 members of the Thundering Herd’s football team.

“Lifetime moments are the most treasured, and this is one of those moments for me,” Bronger said.

This year’s Marshall Spring Game, presented by Ohio Valley Bank, will be held at the Chris Cline Indoor Athletics Complex and begins at 3 p.m.

Tickets ($5) and West Lot parking ($20) are currently available for purchase on HerdZone.com at this link. Tickets may also be purchased on gameday from Joan C. Edwards Stadium’s Gate A ticket window.

A cash-only gameday parking purchase can be made upon arrival at the West Lot. All proceeds go the Marshall Quarterback Club, an organization that directly supports the Thundering Herd’s football program.

The lot will open at 10 a.m. and tailgating WILL be permitted. All RV parking will be in the Annex Lot and will be $20 per parking space used.

Despite the game being held at the indoor, the stadium will also be open and will host concessions, music, games, inflatables and other activities on the field. Food trucks will be available to fans in the stadium’s East Lot.

For those not in the indoor, the game itself may also be viewed on the stadium’s video boards and will be made available to suite holders and their guests. It will not be streamed online.

Those who purchase tickets will have access to both the indoor facility and the stadium, however, food and drink will NOT be allowed inside the indoor.

The gates for both venues will open at 1:30 p.m.

The night before (Friday, April 22), Marshall Football will hold its Thundering Lanes Celebrity Bowl-a-Thon, featuring head coach Charles Huff and its former student-athletes.

The event will be held at Strike Zone Bowling Center (141 Eastern Heights Shopping Center in Huntington) and will begin at 7 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit the Thundering Herd’s football program. Currently scheduled to bowl are:

Charles Huff, Marshall Head Coach

Mike Bartrum, Marshall Senior Analyst/Special Assistant to the Head Coach

Doug Chapman, Marshall Senior Analyst/Director of Player Development

BJ Cohen

Dani Derricott

Aaron Ferguson

Orlando Hatchett

Chris Jasperse

Curtis Jones

Will King

Doug Legursky

Shannon Morrison

Steve Sciullo

Cody Slate

Lee Smith

Ralph Street

Dave Walsh

Max Yates

Bids may be placed here: herdzone.com/auctions/