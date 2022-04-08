Fourth District Court of Appeals to convene in Ironton

The Fourth District Court of Appeals of Ohio will convene on in Ironton on April 21.

Appeals from Lawrence and Scioto Counties will be considered at 9:30 a.m. in the Fourth District Court of Appeals Courtroom of the Lawrence County Courthouse.

Cases will be argued before Administrative Judge Michael D. Hess and Judges Peter B. Abele and Kristy S. Wilkin.

The Fourth Appellate District is comprised of Presiding Judge Jason P. Smith, of Ironton; Hess, of Circleville; Abele, of Vinton; and Wilkin, of Hillsboro.

The Court of Appeals directly reviews all cases heard or tried in lower courts in which a decision is being appealed.

These cases may have been tried in common pleas, probate, juvenile, municipal or county courts, and may be either civil or criminal cases. The Fourth District Court of Appeals serves Adams, Athens, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton and Washington in southern Ohio.