69th Annual Ironton Invitational Track & Field Meet Results
Published 12:29 am Saturday, April 9, 2022
Girls 100 Meter Dash
Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points
Finals
1 Basye, Allison Huntington R 13.50 13.87 2 10
2 Bailey, Hadyn Rock Hill 14.00 14.26 2 8
3 Adams, Keira Ironton 13.90 14.47 2 6
4 Kellogg, Brynna Rock Hill 14.00 14.63 2 4
5 Williams, Evan Ironton 13.90 14.77 2 2
6 Hale, Sophie Raceland-Wor 14.50 15.08 1 1
7 Newman, Shaylen Raceland-Wor 14.50 15.21 2
8 Gilcher, Violet Chesapeake 15.00 15.36 1
9 Sutton, Aubrey St. Joseph C 15.00 15.61 1
10 Waugh, McKenzie Fairland 14.30 15.72 2
11 Pennington, Abigail Chesapeake 16.50 16.21 1
12 Moore, Nora Huntington R 15.80 16.53 1
13 Kline, Elizabeth St. Joseph C 17.00 17.29 1
Girls 200 Meter Dash
Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points
1 Stitt, Katie Fairland 28.90 29.03 2 10
2 Maynard, Sophie Raceland-Wor 28.60 29.24 2 8
3 Adams, Keira Ironton 30.50 29.29 2 6
4 Bailey, Hadyn Rock Hill 29.50 29.65 2 4
5 Butler, Amelia Fairland 29.30 30.87 2 2
6 Roark, Kiley Raceland-Wor 29.70 31.10 2 1
7 Gilcher, Violet Chesapeake 33.50 32.60 1
8 Tiller, Ashley Chesapeake 32.00 33.08 1
9 Sutton, Aubrey St. Joseph C 33.00 33.36 1
10 Kinzer, Sierra Huntington R 36.70 34.82 1
11 Lallier, Addison Huntington R 38.00 41.77 1
Girls 400 Meter Dash
Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points
1 Stitt, Katie Fairland 1:08.00 1:05.84 2 10
2 Hinkle, Tomi Fairland 1:08.00 1:07.60 2 8
3 Cantrill, Morgan Huntington R 1:12.50 1:11.54 2 6
4 Plantz, Allison Chesapeake 1:15.00 1:11.93 2 4
5 Ball, Kate Chesapeake 1:13.00 1:12.92 2 2
6 Kellogg, Brynna Rock Hill 1:15.00 1:13.06 2 1
7 Roark, Kiley Raceland-Wor 1:10.00 1:13.07 2
8 Thomas, Kiyara Raceland-Wor 1:10.00 1:14.71 2
9 Gonzalez, Alba Ironton 1:31.70 1:19.73 1
10 Intriago-Lemos, Maria Huntington R 1:25.00 1:23.27 1
Girls 800 Meter Run
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Barnitz, Reece Fairland 2:45.00 2:47.74 10
2 Davis, Anna Ironton 3:05.00 2:54.08 8
3 Saleh, Josi Rock Hill 3:20.00 3:05.32 6
4 Philabaun, Addie St. Joseph C 3:20.00 3:05.81 4
5 James, Jessica Huntington R 3:02.00 3:09.24 2
6 Waller, Kelsie Rock Hill 3:20.00 3:24.55 1
7 Boardman, Kat Raceland-Wor 3:28.67
8 Dudley, Izzy Fairland 3:10.00 3:29.86
Girls 1600 Meter Run
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Barnitz, Reece Fairland 6:01.00 6:15.00 10
2 Crocker, Jessica Huntington R 6:25.00 6:21.90 8
3 Hall, Mylee Chesapeake 6:15.00 6:23.24 6
4 Davis, Anna Ironton 6:45.00 6:30.12 4
5 Holbert, Kaylee Raceland-Wor 7:30.00 6:52.43 2
6 Spears, Brinkley Fairland 6:33.00 6:56.97 1
7 Dillow, Isabelle Raceland-Wor 8:15.00 8:16.01
Girls 3200 Meter Run
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Lute, Sarah Huntington R 13:29.56 10
2 Gimore, Kylie Rock Hill 14:30.00 13:49.94 8
3 Hall, Mylee Chesapeake 14:22.30 6
4 Rogers, Gracie Fairland 13:50.00 15:13.99 4
5 Spears, Brinkley Fairland 13:50.00 15:31.64 2
6 Holbert, Kaylee Raceland-Wor 16:07.50 1
7 Howard, Ashlie Rock Hill 15:50.00 16:32.13
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points
1 Steele, Lexi Fairland 18.50 18.10 2 10
2 Basye, Allison Huntington R 17.50 18.23 2 8
3 Maynard, Sophie Raceland-Wor 17.32 18.54 2 6
4 Isaacs, Robin Chesapeake 18.70 18.73 2 4
5 Hicks, Erin Chesapeake 19.00 19.43 2 2
6 Cox, Kiarah Ironton 20.60 20.85 2 1
7 Newman, Shaylen Raceland-Wor 18.50 20.88 2
8 Butler, Amelia Fairland 18.30 21.78 2
9 Darby, Annabelle Rock Hill 22.00 22.22 1
10 Steele, Macy Huntington R 20.60 22.33 1
11 Turner, Jada Ironton 22.60 25.01 1
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Maynard, Sophie Raceland-Wor 48.98 50.93 10
2 Steele, Lexi Fairland 53.00 53.59 8
3 Isaacs, Robin Chesapeake 57.50 56.58 6
4 Newman, Shaylen Raceland-Wor 54.32 57.97 4
5 Stevens, Emmi Rock Hill 1:00.00 58.73 2
6 Duty, Arlene Huntington R 58.79 1
7 Dressel, Laney St. Joseph C 1:05.00 1:04.23
8 Heaberlin, Ellen Rock Hill 1:00.00 1:05.42
Girls 4×100 Meter Relay
School Seed Finals H# Points
1 Chesapeake ‘A’ 58.00 55.62 2 10
1) Pauley, Kandace 2) Isaacs, Robin
3) Pater, Lauren 4) Duncan, Emily
2 Fairland ‘A’ 58.60 58.78 2 8
1) Waugh, McKenzie 2) Mayo, Chloe
3) Butler, Amelia 4) Li, Angela
3 Huntington Ross ‘A’ 59.12 59.91 2 6
1) Griffin, Emma 2) Steele, Macy
3) Kifer, Cheyanne 4) Oyer, Hope
4 Ironton ‘B’ 1:08.00 x1:03.18 1
1) Myers, Shae 2) Henderson, Kaegan
3) Hackworth, Bailey 4) Riedel, Cheyenne
5 Rock Hill ‘A’ 59.00 1:03.67 2 4
1) Bailey, Hadyn 2) Blankenship, Autumn
3) Rogers, Allison 4) Parker, Lainey
6 Raceland-Worthington ‘A’ 1:05.49 1 2
1) Hale, Sophie 2) Campbell, Brooklyn
3) Wallace, Kassie 4) Meyer, Kiera
7 Rock Hill ‘B’ 1:05.00 x1:06.30 1
1) Blevins, Angel 2) Markel, Ava
3) Weber, Jenna 4) Bostic, Allie
8 Fairland ‘B’ 1:04.00 x1:06.36 2
1) Johnson, Jameriah 2) Waddell, Addi
3) Ellis, Lilly 4) Reece, Lexi
— Ironton ‘A’ 57.50 DNF 2
1) Cox, Kiarah 2) White, Emerson
3) Adams, Keira 4) Williams, Evan
Girls 4×200 Meter Relay
School Seed Finals Points
1 Fairland ‘A’ 1:55.00 1:58.68 10
1) Stitt, Katie 2) Hinkle, Tomi
3) Steele, Lexi 4) Butler, Amelia
2 Rock Hill ‘A’ 2:05.00 2:02.83 8
1) Blankenship, Autumn 2) Scott, Emma
3) Blevins, Angel 4) Pancake, Cigi
3 Huntington Ross ‘A’ 2:02.00 2:04.70 6
1) Griffin, Emma 2) Hirsch, Meredith
3) Kifer, Cheyanne 4) Oyer, Hope
4 Chesapeake ‘A’ 2:15.00 2:09.24 4
1) Pennington, Abigail 2) Gilcher, Violet
3) Tiller, Ashley 4) Pater, Lauren
5 Raceland-Worthington ‘A’ 2:16.22 2
1) Hale, Sophie 2) Campbell, Brooklyn
3) Wallace, Kassie 4) Thomas, Kiyara
6 Ironton ‘A’ 2:10.00 2:18.74 1
1) Myers, Shae 2) Cecil, Chasity
3) Riedel, Cheyenne 4) Delong, Avary
Girls 4×400 Meter Relay
School Seed Finals Points
1 Fairland ‘B’ 5:35.00 x4:41.37
1) Johnson, Jameriah 2) Waugh, McKenzie
3) Waddell, Addi 4) Li, Angela
2 Huntington Ross ‘A’ 4:54.54 10
1) Cantrill, Morgan 2) Hirsch, Meredith
3) Kifer, Cheyanne 4) Oyer, Hope
3 Chesapeake ‘A’ 5:00.00 5:05.02 8
1) Pauley, Kandace 2) Plantz, Allison
3) Ball, Kate 4) Isaacs, Robin
4 Rock Hill ‘A’ 4:55.00 5:09.07 6
1) Rogers, Allison 2) Scott, Emma
3) Heaberlin, Ellen 4) Stevens, Emmi
5 Fairland ‘A’ 4:40.00 5:16.52 4
1) Stitt, Katie 2) Steele, Lexi
3) Hinkle, Tomi 4) Barnitz, Reece
6 St. Joseph Central ‘A’ 5:30.00 5:18.96 2
1) Sutton, Aubrey 2) Dressel, Laney
3) Woods, Olivia 4) Philabaun, Addie
7 Ironton ‘A’ 6:20.00 5:25.11 1
1) Gonzalez, Alba 2) Delong, Avary
3) Davis, Anna 4) Cox, Kiarah
Girls 4×800 Meter Relay
School Seed Finals Points
1 Huntington Ross ‘A’ 11:23.91 10
1) Lute, Sarah 2) Cantrill, Morgan
3) Crocker, Jessica 4) Hirsch, Meredith
2 Fairland ‘A’ 11:30.00 12:31.09 8
1) Barnitz, Reece 2) Spears, Brinkley
3) Rogers, Gracie 4) Dudley, Izzy
3 Rock Hill ‘A’ 13:30.00 12:37.99 6
1) Stevens, Emmi 2) Saleh, Josi
3) Waller, Kelsie 4) Howard, Ashlie
4 Fairland ‘B’ 15:30.00 x14:56.63
1) Waddell, Addi 2) Gorby, Leah
3) Lafon, Mallory 4) Ellis, Lilly
5 St. Joseph Central ‘A’ 15:44.33 4
1) Philabaun, Addie 2) Weber, Ava
3) Kline, Elizabeth 4) Sutton, Aubrey
Girls High Jump
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Duncan, Emily Chesapeake 5-02.00 5-00.00 10
2 Dressel, Laney St. Joseph C 5-00.00 J4-08.00 8
3 Hinkle, Tomi Fairland 4-09.00 J4-08.00 6
4 Kellogg, Brynna Rock Hill 4-08.00 4-04.00 4
5 Basye, Allison Huntington R 4-08.00 4-02.00 2
6 Ball, Kate Chesapeake 4-00.00 J4-00.00 1
7 Parker, Lainey Rock Hill 4-00.00 J4-00.00
8 Mayo, Chloe Fairland 4-08.00 J4-00.00
— Roark, Kiley Raceland-Wor 4-02.00 NH
— Griffin, Emma Huntington R 4-00.00 NH
— Thomas, Kiyara Raceland-Wor NH
Girls Pole Vault
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Pauley, Kandace Chesapeake 8-00.00 8-00.00 10
2 Oyer, Hope Huntington R 6-00.00 7-00.00 8
3 Hale, Sophie Raceland-Wor 6-00.00 J6-06.00 6
4 White, Emerson Ironton 6-06.00 J6-06.00 4
5 Darby, Annabelle Rock Hill 6-00.00 J6-00.00 1.50
5 Cantrill, Morgan Huntington R 6-00.00 J6-00.00 1.50
7 Heath, Taylor Raceland-Wor 5-00.00 J6-00.00
8 Gimore, Kylie Rock Hill 6-00.00 5-00.00
Girls Long Jump
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Basye, Allison Huntington R 14-04.00 15-02.75 10
2 Duncan, Emily Chesapeake 15-00.00 14-10.50 8
3 Pancake, Cigi Rock Hill 15-04.00 13-09.50 6
4 Pater, Lauren Chesapeake 14-05.00 J12-11.00 4
5 Newman, Shaylen Raceland-Wor 12-06.00 J12-11.00 2
6 Cox, Kiarah Ironton 12-04.00 11-09.50 1
7 Li, Angela Fairland 12-05.00 11-07.50
8 Mayo, Chloe Fairland 13-03.00 10-11.25
9 Pollock, Kendahl Huntington R 11-08.00 10-08.75
10 Maynard, Sophie Raceland-Wor 13-07.00 10-07.25
11 Bailey, Hadyn Rock Hill 13-06.00 10-06.75
12 Kline, Elizabeth St. Joseph C 10-00.00 8-05.50
— Morgan, Isabel Ironton 12-00.00 ND
Girls Shot Put
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Hall, Emma Ironton 32-00.00 34-05.00 10
2 Cremeans, Madison Rock Hill 28-00.00 30-00.00 8
3 Malone, Alizia Huntington R 32-03.00 28-11.50 6
4 Byers, Avery Fairland 28-05.00 27-07.50 4
5 Wilson, Bailie Chesapeake 26-00.00 27-06.00 2
6 Taylor, Hannah Fairland 28-04.00 26-10.00 1
7 Cecil, Elishia Ironton 27-00.00 24-06.00
8 Uhrig, Karlee Huntington R 25-05.00 24-05.00
9 Kidd, Savannah Rock Hill 23-00.00 19-10.50
10 Webb, Brooklyn Chesapeake 19-00.00 18-11.50
11 Meyer, Kiera Raceland-Wor 17-09.00
Girls Discus Throw
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Hall, Emma Ironton 100-00 107-04 10
2 Cremeans, Madison Rock Hill 66-00 87-06 8
3 Wilson, Bailie Chesapeake 90-00 84-05 6
4 Taylor, Hannah Fairland 85-09 82-04 4
5 Malone, Alizia Huntington R 72-10 82-02 2
6 Howard, Whitney Rock Hill 80-00 80-09 1
7 Weber, Ava St. Joseph C 55-00 74-02
8 Damron, Gracie St. Joseph C 65-00 71-02
9 Uhrig, Karlee Huntington R 59-09 55-03
10 Colegrove, Haleigh Ironton 55-00 52-09
11 Meyer, Kiera Raceland-Wor 50-05
12 Webb, Brooklyn Chesapeake 49-03
13 Dillow, Isabelle Raceland-Wor 33-03
— Byers, Avery Fairland 76-07 ND
Boys 100 Meter Dash
Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points
1 Lewis, Tyson Rock Hill 11.53 11.68 2 10
2 Carter, Trevor Ironton 12.00 11.88 2 8
3 Bragg, Ben Chesapeake 11.50 11.93 2 6
4 Waugh, Christian Raceland 11.60 12.11 2 4
5 Haubeil, Dalton Huntington R 11.80 12.27 2 2
6 Gallion, Parker Raceland 11.80 12.31 2 1
7 Martinez, Santos Ironton 12.00 12.33 2
8 Cattell, Ethan Rock Hill 12.20 12.39 2
9 Gardner, Kyle Fairland 12.30 12.73 1
10 Martin, Zion Fairland 12.40 12.79 1
11 Hawk, Ethan Huntington R 13.00 13.75 1
Boys 200 Meter Dash
Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points
1 Cox, Izaak Rock Hill 23.73 24.08 2 10
2 Brown, Wes Huntington R 24.50 24.15 2 8
3 Adams, Brayden Rock Hill 24.00 24.47 2 6
4 Burgess, Cameron Chesapeake 25.00 24.96 1 4
5 McCloskey, Seth Huntington R 25.00 25.01 1 2
6 Waugh, Christian Raceland 24.00 25.43 2 1
7 Harris, Jacob Chesapeake 26.25 2
Boys 400 Meter Dash
Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points
1 White, Ethan Ironton 53.90 52.08 2 10
2 Simpson, Sam Rock Hill 56.50 53.39 2 8
3 McCloskey, Seth Huntington R 54.00 53.44 2 6
4 Nida, Jonathon Fairland 58.20 56.57 1 4
5 Blagg, Hunter Rock Hill 56.80 57.07 2 2
6 Waugh, Christian Raceland 55.00 57.40 2 1
7 Puckett, Quinton Huntington R 55.00 57.65 2
8 Buxo, Jose Chesapeake 58.00 59.54 1
9 Baumgardner, Wyatt Ironton 1:00.00 1:02.27 1
10 Rose, Mikey Chesapeake 1:02.00 1:04.35 1
Boys 800 Meter Run
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Stevens, Cameron Rock Hill 2:25.00 2:18.59 10
2 Buchanan, Brody Fairland 2:17.10 2:20.70 8
3 Broughton, Alex Huntington R 2:15.00 2:22.24 6
4 Jenkins, Levi Rock Hill 2:35.00 2:22.78 4
5 Plantz, Drew Chesapeake 2:30.00 2:32.74 2
6 Jarrell, Alex Fairland 2:22.00 2:37.81 1
7 Hellyer, Ethaniel Ironton 2:39.00 2:39.18
8 Romans, Ethan Chesapeake 2:30.00 2:41.33
9 Tyson, Ty Raceland 2:45.00 2:41.67
10 Shaeffer, Brody Huntington R 3:00.00 2:49.63
Boys 1600 Meter Run
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Blagg, Connor Rock Hill 4:56.40 4:52.85 10
2 Markins, Bryce Ironton 5:15.00 4:59.36 8
3 Buchanan, Brody Fairland 4:59.20 5:03.54 6
4 Griffing, Dalton Fairland 5:08.30 5:15.19 4
5 Holbrook, Jason Huntington R 5:15.00 5:20.25 2
6 Broughton, Alex Huntington R 5:30.00 5:31.64 1
7 Handley, Carl Chesapeake 5:25.00 5:49.55
8 Downey, Jacob Rock Hill 5:50.00 5:51.03
9 Lambert, Cameron Chesapeake 5:50.00 6:23.98
10 Hogsten, Cameron Raceland 5:30.00 7:12.61
Boys 3200 Meter Run
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Baker, Owen Fairland 12:04.40 11:17.11 10
2 Markins, Bryce Ironton 12:22.00 11:25.80 8
3 Pannell, Walker Fairland 11:42.00 11:30.97 6
4 Holbrook, Jason Huntington R 11:30.00 11:48.62 4
5 Phillips, Isaac Rock Hill 12:00.00 12:08.67 2
6 Diamond, Logan Chesapeake 12:00.00 14:49.33 1
7 Ball, Topher Chesapeake 12:00.00 14:49.38
8 Hogsten, Cameron Raceland 12:00.00 15:44.70
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Buxo, Jose Chesapeake 17.00 18.41 10
2 Conlon, Cole Raceland 17.00 18.94 8
3 Fizer, Jeremiah Fairland 17.30 19.42 6
4 Arrowood, Aden Huntington R 21.00 21.54 4
5 Conley, Drew Raceland 21.00 23.34 2
6 Baker, Matthew Huntington R 21.00 27.09 1
— Harris, Jacob Chesapeake 18.00 FS
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points
1 Maynard, Dannie Chesapeake 44.00 45.77 2 10
2 Fizer, Jeremiah Fairland 44.90 46.15 2 8
3 Conlon, Cole Raceland 47.00 47.26 2 6
4 Malone, Braydon Rock Hill 48.00 47.96 2 4
5 Burton, Max Raceland 49.00 48.67 1 2
6 Lewis, Bryson Rock Hill 49.00 48.69 1 1
7 Potter, Noah Huntington R 48.00 50.48 2
8 Imes, Daniel Ironton 55.00 52.05 1
9 Preston, Landon Chesapeake 47.00 56.09 2
Boys 4×100 Meter Relay
School Seed Finals H# Points
1 Rock Hill ‘A’ 46.50 45.45 2 10
1) Lewis, Tyson 2) Cox, Izaak
3) Adams, Brayden 4) Cattell, Ethan
2 Ironton ‘A’ 46.40 45.57 2 8
1) Wilson, Peyton 2) Carter, Larondo
3) Martinez, Santos 4) Carter, Trevor
3 Chesapeake ‘A’ 47.00 46.82 2 6
1) Martin, Ryan 2) Burgess, Cameron
3) Harris, Jacob 4) Bragg, Ben
4 Fairland ‘A’ 46.30 48.36 2 4
1) McNicol, Isaiah 2) Gardner, Kyle
3) Bellomy, Devon 4) Bompus, Lucas
5 Ironton ‘B’ 50.60 x50.37 1
1) Bowman, Phillip 2) Bledsoe, Dakota
3) Lowe, Connor 4) McDaniel, Connor
6 Huntington Ross ‘A’ 52.00 50.73 1 2
1) Richards, Gregory 2) Hawk, Ethan
3) Marion, Nick 4) Baker, Matthew
7 Raceland ‘A’ 48.00 52.75 2 1
1) Stephens, Garrison 2) Burton, Max
3) Conley, Drew 4) Stephens, Grant
8 Fairland ‘B’ 47.90 x55.90 2
1) Cremeans, Quentin 2) Ballard, Gavin
3) Rogge, Tristan 4) Bompus, Lucas
Boys 4×200 Meter Relay
School Seed Finals H# Points
1 Ironton ‘A’ 1:35.50 1:34.13 2 10
1) Wilson, Peyton 2) Carter, Larondo
3) Martin, Chianti 4) White, Ethan
2 Rock Hill ‘A’ 1:40.00 1:37.11 2 8
1) Blagg, Hunter 2) Adams, Brayden
3) Cattell, Ethan 4) Cox, Izaak
3 Huntington Ross ‘A’ 1:38.00 1:37.91 2 6
1) Richards, Gregory 2) Brown, Wes
3) Puckett, Quinton 4) McCloskey, Seth
4 Fairland ‘A’ 1:41.10 1:39.15 2 4
1) Bellomy, Devon 2) Gardner, Kyle
3) McNicol, Isaiah 4) Nida, Jonathon
5 Raceland ‘A’ 1:45.00 1:43.51 2 2
1) Stephens, Garrison 2) Conlon, Cole
3) Stephens, Grant 4) Gallion, Parker
6 Ironton ‘B’ 1:53.50 x1:46.41 1
1) Bowman, Phillip 2) Bledsoe, Dakota
3) Lowe, Connor 4) McDaniel, Connor
7 Fairland ‘B’ 1:45.30 x1:51.51 1
1) Cremeans, Quentin 2) Ballard, Gavin
3) Rogge, Tristan 4) Bompus, Lucas
8 Chesapeake ‘A’ 1:45.00 1:53.41 2 1
1) Diamond, Logan 2) Harris, Jacob
3) Mills, Nathan 4) Taylor, Jacob
Boys 4×400 Meter Relay
School Seed Finals Points
1 Rock Hill ‘A’ 3:45.00 3:44.58 10
1) Blagg, Hunter 2) Stevens, Cameron
3) Simpson, Sam 4) Adams, Brayden
2 Ironton ‘A’ 3:58.60 3:44.59 8
1) Wilson, Peyton 2) Carter, Larondo
3) Martin, Chianti 4) White, Ethan
3 Huntington Ross ‘A’ 3:45.00 3:46.95 6
1) Richards, Gregory 2) Brown, Wes
3) Puckett, Quinton 4) McCloskey, Seth
4 Fairland ‘A’ 3:54.20 3:55.73 4
1) Nida, Jonathon 2) Casella, Jace
3) McNicol, Isaiah 4) Fizer, Jeremiah
5 Raceland ‘A’ 3:55.00 3:55.86 2
1) Waugh, Christian 2) Bell, Cameron
3) Tyson, Ty 4) Stephens, Grant
6 Chesapeake ‘A’ 4:00.00 4:05.62 1
1) Buxo, Jose 2) Maynard, Dannie
3) Giles, Mason 4) Bragg, Ben
Boys 4×800 Meter Relay
School Seed Finals Points
1 Rock Hill ‘A’ 9:30.00 9:14.52 10
1) Simpson, Sam 2) Phillips, Isaac
3) Stevens, Cameron 4) Blagg, Connor
2 Huntington Ross ‘A’ 9:30.00 9:37.46 8
1) Holbrook, Jason 2) Petty, Brandon
3) Broughton, Alex 4) Potter, Noah
3 Fairland ‘A’ 9:40.00 9:38.87 6
1) Buchanan, Brody 2) Baker, Owen
3) Jarrell, Alex 4) Pannell, Walker
4 Chesapeake ‘A’ 10:30.00 10:21.69 4
1) Giles, Mason 2) Plantz, Drew
3) Handley, Carl 4) Diamond, Logan
5 Raceland ‘A’ 10:30.00 10:25.84 2
1) Stephens, Grant 2) Stephens, Garrison
3) Conley, Drew 4) Burton, Max
Boys High Jump
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Bellomy, Devon Fairland 6-00.00 6-02.00 10
2 Malone, Braydon Rock Hill 5-08.00 5-08.00 8
3 Gallion, Parker Raceland 5-06.00 J5-06.00 6
4 Martin, Ryan Chesapeake 5-08.00 J5-06.00 4
5 Lykins, Mason Raceland 5-04.00 2
6 Pringle, Braxton Ironton 5-02.00 J5-02.00 1
7 Griffing, Dalton Fairland 5-02.00 J5-02.00
8 Haubeil, Dalton Huntington R J5-02.00
9 O’Bryant, Zach Rock Hill 5-04.00 5-00.00
9 Burgess, Cameron Chesapeake 5-04.00 5-00.00
— Petty, Brandon Huntington R 5-00.00 NH
Boys Pole Vault
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Sly, Matt Ironton 10-00.00 10-09.00 10
2 Blagg, Hunter Rock Hill 10-06.00 9-06.00 8
3 Puckett, Quinton Huntington R 7-00.00 9-00.00 5
3 Jenkins, Xander Raceland 9-00.00 9-00.00 5
5 Rusk, Sam Rock Hill 8-00.00 8-06.00 1.50
5 Baker, Matthew Huntington R 7-00.00 8-06.00 1.50
7 Plantz, Drew Chesapeake 8-00.00 J8-00.00
7 Imes, Daniel Ironton 9-00.00 J8-00.00
9 Conlon, Cole Raceland 8-00.00 J8-00.00
10 Preston, Noah Chesapeake 8-00.00 7-06.00
11 Ballard, Gavin Fairland 7-00.00 7-00.00
— Kujac, Austin Fairland 6-06.00 NH
Boys Long Jump
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Haubeil, Dalton Huntington R 21-00.00 19-07.25 10
2 Cox, Izaak Rock Hill 19-10.00 19-00.75 8
3 Martin, Ryan Chesapeake 18-00.00 17-09.25 6
4 Brown, Wes Huntington R 19-00.00 17-06.25 4
5 Fizer, Jeremiah Fairland 17-11.00 17-03.50 2
6 Gallion, Parker Raceland 17-00.00 16-09.25 1
7 Stephens, Garrison Raceland 15-05.00 15-06.75
8 Nida, Jonathon Fairland 17-02.00 15-01.00
9 Handley, Carl Chesapeake 16-00.00 14-11.75
10 Baumgardner, Wyatt Ironton 16-00.00 14-11.25
11 Lewis, Bryson Rock Hill 16-06.00 14-09.50
— McDaniel, Connor Ironton 17-00.00 ND
Boys Shot Put
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Marion, Ryan Huntington R 47-00.00 44-01.50 10
2 Knight, Nick Fairland 42-08.00 42-08.50 8
3 Smith, Lane Rock Hill 41-02.00 41-01.50 6
4 Lucas, Michael Fairland 38-11.00 38-06.00 4
5 Moore, Hunter Ironton 32-11.00 36-09.25 2
6 Marion, Nick Huntington R 38-04.50 34-11.00 1
7 Burroughs, Evan Raceland 35-00.00 32-09.00
8 Albright, Zane Rock Hill 35-00.00 32-04.50
9 Cotton, Jude Raceland 34-00.00 27-10.00
10 Bryant, Creighton Ironton 32-11.00 26-04.75
11 Burnside, Marcus Chesapeake 34-00.00 21-11.25
12 Calderon, Chris Chesapeake 34-00.00 3.50
Boys Discus Throw
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Marion, Ryan Huntington R 111-10 117-11 10
2 Lucas, Michael Fairland 123-02 111-09 8
3 Marion, Nick Huntington R 119-02 111-08 6
4 Burroughs, Evan Raceland 100-00 111-00 4
5 Knight, Nick Fairland 106-05 110-02 2
6 Smith, Lane Rock Hill 108-00 99-10 1
7 Skeens, Jacob Chesapeake 100-00 94-06
8 Medinger, Andrew Rock Hill 97-00 89-08
9 Ellis, Andy Chesapeake 80-00 88-01
10 Jenkins, Xander Raceland 90-00 75-00
11 Moore, Hunter Ironton 61-01 73-02
12 Alfrey, Dyami Ironton 64-01 64-06
Women – Team Rankings – 17 Events Scored
1) Fairland 120 2) Huntington Ross 106.50
3) Chesapeake 93 4) Rock Hill 86.50
5) Ironton 54 6) Raceland-Worthington 45
7) St. Joseph Central 18
Men – Team Rankings – 17 Events Scored
1) Rock Hill 137.50 2) Huntington Ross 105.50
3) Fairland 105 4) Ironton 73
5) Chesapeake 55 6) Raceland 50