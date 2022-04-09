69th Annual Ironton Invitational Track & Field Meet Results

Girls 100 Meter Dash

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points

Finals

  1 Basye, Allison               Huntington R           13.50      13.87   2  10   

  2 Bailey, Hadyn                Rock Hill              14.00      14.26   2   8   

  3 Adams, Keira                 Ironton                13.90      14.47   2   6   

  4 Kellogg, Brynna              Rock Hill              14.00      14.63   2   4   

  5 Williams, Evan               Ironton                13.90      14.77   2   2   

  6 Hale, Sophie                 Raceland-Wor           14.50      15.08   1   1   

  7 Newman, Shaylen              Raceland-Wor           14.50      15.21   2

  8 Gilcher, Violet              Chesapeake             15.00      15.36   1

  9 Sutton, Aubrey               St. Joseph C           15.00      15.61   1

10 Waugh, McKenzie              Fairland               14.30      15.72   2

11 Pennington, Abigail          Chesapeake             16.50      16.21   1

12 Moore, Nora                  Huntington R           15.80      16.53   1

13 Kline, Elizabeth             St. Joseph C           17.00      17.29   1

Girls 200 Meter Dash

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points

  1 Stitt, Katie                 Fairland               28.90      29.03   2  10   

  2 Maynard, Sophie              Raceland-Wor           28.60      29.24   2   8   

  3 Adams, Keira                 Ironton                30.50      29.29   2   6   

  4 Bailey, Hadyn                Rock Hill              29.50      29.65   2   4   

  5 Butler, Amelia               Fairland               29.30      30.87   2   2   

  6 Roark, Kiley                 Raceland-Wor           29.70      31.10   2   1   

  7 Gilcher, Violet              Chesapeake             33.50      32.60   1

  8 Tiller, Ashley               Chesapeake             32.00      33.08   1

  9 Sutton, Aubrey               St. Joseph C           33.00      33.36   1

10 Kinzer, Sierra               Huntington R           36.70      34.82   1

11 Lallier, Addison             Huntington R           38.00      41.77   1

Girls 400 Meter Dash

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points

  1 Stitt, Katie                 Fairland             1:08.00    1:05.84   2  10   

  2 Hinkle, Tomi                 Fairland             1:08.00    1:07.60   2   8   

  3 Cantrill, Morgan             Huntington R         1:12.50    1:11.54   2   6   

  4 Plantz, Allison              Chesapeake           1:15.00    1:11.93   2   4   

  5 Ball, Kate                   Chesapeake           1:13.00    1:12.92   2   2   

  6 Kellogg, Brynna              Rock Hill            1:15.00    1:13.06   2   1   

  7 Roark, Kiley                 Raceland-Wor         1:10.00    1:13.07   2

  8 Thomas, Kiyara               Raceland-Wor         1:10.00    1:14.71   2

  9 Gonzalez, Alba               Ironton              1:31.70    1:19.73   1

10 Intriago-Lemos, Maria        Huntington R         1:25.00    1:23.27   1

Girls 800 Meter Run

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Barnitz, Reece               Fairland             2:45.00    2:47.74   10   

  2 Davis, Anna                  Ironton              3:05.00    2:54.08    8   

  3 Saleh, Josi                  Rock Hill            3:20.00    3:05.32    6   

  4 Philabaun, Addie             St. Joseph C         3:20.00    3:05.81    4   

  5 James, Jessica               Huntington R         3:02.00    3:09.24    2   

  6 Waller, Kelsie               Rock Hill            3:20.00    3:24.55    1   

  7 Boardman, Kat                Raceland-Wor                    3:28.67

  8 Dudley, Izzy                 Fairland             3:10.00    3:29.86

Girls 1600 Meter Run

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Barnitz, Reece               Fairland             6:01.00    6:15.00   10   

  2 Crocker, Jessica             Huntington R         6:25.00    6:21.90    8   

  3 Hall, Mylee                  Chesapeake           6:15.00    6:23.24    6   

  4 Davis, Anna                  Ironton              6:45.00    6:30.12    4   

  5 Holbert, Kaylee              Raceland-Wor         7:30.00    6:52.43    2   

  6 Spears, Brinkley             Fairland             6:33.00    6:56.97    1   

  7 Dillow, Isabelle             Raceland-Wor         8:15.00    8:16.01

Girls 3200 Meter Run

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Lute, Sarah                  Huntington R                   13:29.56   10   

  2 Gimore, Kylie                Rock Hill           14:30.00   13:49.94    8   

  3 Hall, Mylee                  Chesapeake                     14:22.30    6   

  4 Rogers, Gracie               Fairland            13:50.00   15:13.99    4   

  5 Spears, Brinkley             Fairland            13:50.00   15:31.64    2   

  6 Holbert, Kaylee              Raceland-Wor                   16:07.50    1   

  7 Howard, Ashlie               Rock Hill           15:50.00   16:32.13

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points

  1 Steele, Lexi                 Fairland               18.50      18.10   2  10   

  2 Basye, Allison               Huntington R           17.50      18.23   2   8   

  3 Maynard, Sophie              Raceland-Wor           17.32      18.54   2   6   

  4 Isaacs, Robin                Chesapeake             18.70      18.73   2   4   

  5 Hicks, Erin                  Chesapeake             19.00      19.43   2   2   

  6 Cox, Kiarah                  Ironton                20.60      20.85   2   1   

  7 Newman, Shaylen              Raceland-Wor           18.50      20.88   2

  8 Butler, Amelia               Fairland               18.30      21.78   2

  9 Darby, Annabelle             Rock Hill              22.00      22.22   1

10 Steele, Macy                 Huntington R           20.60      22.33   1

11 Turner, Jada                 Ironton                22.60      25.01   1

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Maynard, Sophie              Raceland-Wor           48.98      50.93   10   

  2 Steele, Lexi                 Fairland               53.00      53.59    8   

  3 Isaacs, Robin                Chesapeake             57.50      56.58    6   

  4 Newman, Shaylen              Raceland-Wor           54.32      57.97    4   

  5 Stevens, Emmi                Rock Hill            1:00.00      58.73    2   

  6 Duty, Arlene                 Huntington R                      58.79    1   

  7 Dressel, Laney               St. Joseph C         1:05.00    1:04.23

  8 Heaberlin, Ellen             Rock Hill            1:00.00    1:05.42

Girls 4×100 Meter Relay

    School                                               Seed     Finals  H# Points

  1 Chesapeake  ‘A’                                     58.00      55.62   2  10   

     1) Pauley, Kandace                 2) Isaacs, Robin                  

     3) Pater, Lauren                   4) Duncan, Emily                  

  2 Fairland  ‘A’                                       58.60      58.78   2   8   

     1) Waugh, McKenzie                 2) Mayo, Chloe                    

     3) Butler, Amelia                  4) Li, Angela                     

  3 Huntington Ross  ‘A’                                59.12      59.91   2   6   

     1) Griffin, Emma                   2) Steele, Macy                   

     3) Kifer, Cheyanne                 4) Oyer, Hope                     

  4 Ironton  ‘B’                                      1:08.00   x1:03.18   1

     1) Myers, Shae                     2) Henderson, Kaegan              

     3) Hackworth, Bailey               4) Riedel, Cheyenne               

  5 Rock Hill  ‘A’                                      59.00    1:03.67   2   4   

     1) Bailey, Hadyn                   2) Blankenship, Autumn            

     3) Rogers, Allison                 4) Parker, Lainey                 

  6 Raceland-Worthington  ‘A’                                    1:05.49   1   2   

     1) Hale, Sophie                    2) Campbell, Brooklyn             

     3) Wallace, Kassie                 4) Meyer, Kiera                   

  7 Rock Hill  ‘B’                                    1:05.00   x1:06.30   1

     1) Blevins, Angel                  2) Markel, Ava                    

     3) Weber, Jenna                    4) Bostic, Allie                  

  8 Fairland  ‘B’                                     1:04.00   x1:06.36   2

     1) Johnson, Jameriah               2) Waddell, Addi                  

     3) Ellis, Lilly                    4) Reece, Lexi                    

— Ironton  ‘A’                                        57.50        DNF   2

     1) Cox, Kiarah                     2) White, Emerson                 

     3) Adams, Keira                    4) Williams, Evan                 

Girls 4×200 Meter Relay

    School                                               Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Fairland  ‘A’                                     1:55.00    1:58.68   10   

     1) Stitt, Katie                    2) Hinkle, Tomi                   

     3) Steele, Lexi                    4) Butler, Amelia                 

  2 Rock Hill  ‘A’                                    2:05.00    2:02.83    8   

     1) Blankenship, Autumn             2) Scott, Emma                    

     3) Blevins, Angel                  4) Pancake, Cigi                  

  3 Huntington Ross  ‘A’                              2:02.00    2:04.70    6   

     1) Griffin, Emma                   2) Hirsch, Meredith               

     3) Kifer, Cheyanne                 4) Oyer, Hope                     

  4 Chesapeake  ‘A’                                   2:15.00    2:09.24    4   

     1) Pennington, Abigail             2) Gilcher, Violet                

     3) Tiller, Ashley                  4) Pater, Lauren                  

  5 Raceland-Worthington  ‘A’                                    2:16.22    2   

     1) Hale, Sophie                    2) Campbell, Brooklyn             

     3) Wallace, Kassie                 4) Thomas, Kiyara                 

  6 Ironton  ‘A’                                      2:10.00    2:18.74    1   

     1) Myers, Shae                     2) Cecil, Chasity                 

     3) Riedel, Cheyenne                4) Delong, Avary                  

Girls 4×400 Meter Relay

    School                                               Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Fairland  ‘B’                                     5:35.00   x4:41.37

     1) Johnson, Jameriah               2) Waugh, McKenzie                

     3) Waddell, Addi                   4) Li, Angela                     

  2 Huntington Ross  ‘A’                                         4:54.54   10   

     1) Cantrill, Morgan                2) Hirsch, Meredith               

     3) Kifer, Cheyanne                 4) Oyer, Hope                     

  3 Chesapeake  ‘A’                                   5:00.00    5:05.02    8   

     1) Pauley, Kandace                 2) Plantz, Allison                

     3) Ball, Kate                      4) Isaacs, Robin                  

  4 Rock Hill  ‘A’                                    4:55.00    5:09.07    6   

     1) Rogers, Allison                 2) Scott, Emma                    

     3) Heaberlin, Ellen                4) Stevens, Emmi                  

  5 Fairland  ‘A’                                     4:40.00    5:16.52    4   

     1) Stitt, Katie                    2) Steele, Lexi                   

     3) Hinkle, Tomi                    4) Barnitz, Reece                 

  6 St. Joseph Central  ‘A’                           5:30.00    5:18.96    2   

     1) Sutton, Aubrey                  2) Dressel, Laney                 

     3) Woods, Olivia                   4) Philabaun, Addie               

  7 Ironton  ‘A’                                      6:20.00    5:25.11    1   

     1) Gonzalez, Alba                  2) Delong, Avary                  

     3) Davis, Anna                     4) Cox, Kiarah                    

Girls 4×800 Meter Relay

    School                                               Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Huntington Ross  ‘A’                                        11:23.91   10   

     1) Lute, Sarah                     2) Cantrill, Morgan               

     3) Crocker, Jessica                4) Hirsch, Meredith               

  2 Fairland  ‘A’                                    11:30.00   12:31.09    8   

     1) Barnitz, Reece                  2) Spears, Brinkley               

     3) Rogers, Gracie                  4) Dudley, Izzy                   

  3 Rock Hill  ‘A’                                   13:30.00   12:37.99    6   

     1) Stevens, Emmi                   2) Saleh, Josi                    

     3) Waller, Kelsie                  4) Howard, Ashlie                 

  4 Fairland  ‘B’                                    15:30.00  x14:56.63

     1) Waddell, Addi                   2) Gorby, Leah                    

     3) Lafon, Mallory                  4) Ellis, Lilly                   

  5 St. Joseph Central  ‘A’                                     15:44.33    4   

     1) Philabaun, Addie                2) Weber, Ava                     

     3) Kline, Elizabeth                4) Sutton, Aubrey                 

Girls High Jump

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Duncan, Emily                Chesapeake           5-02.00    5-00.00   10   

  2 Dressel, Laney               St. Joseph C         5-00.00   J4-08.00    8   

  3 Hinkle, Tomi                 Fairland             4-09.00   J4-08.00    6   

  4 Kellogg, Brynna              Rock Hill            4-08.00    4-04.00    4   

  5 Basye, Allison               Huntington R         4-08.00    4-02.00    2   

  6 Ball, Kate                   Chesapeake           4-00.00   J4-00.00    1   

  7 Parker, Lainey               Rock Hill            4-00.00   J4-00.00

  8 Mayo, Chloe                  Fairland             4-08.00   J4-00.00

— Roark, Kiley                 Raceland-Wor         4-02.00         NH

— Griffin, Emma                Huntington R         4-00.00         NH

— Thomas, Kiyara               Raceland-Wor                         NH

Girls Pole Vault

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Pauley, Kandace              Chesapeake           8-00.00    8-00.00   10   

  2 Oyer, Hope                   Huntington R         6-00.00    7-00.00    8   

  3 Hale, Sophie                 Raceland-Wor         6-00.00   J6-06.00    6   

  4 White, Emerson               Ironton              6-06.00   J6-06.00    4   

  5 Darby, Annabelle             Rock Hill            6-00.00   J6-00.00    1.50

  5 Cantrill, Morgan             Huntington R         6-00.00   J6-00.00    1.50

  7 Heath, Taylor                Raceland-Wor         5-00.00   J6-00.00

  8 Gimore, Kylie                Rock Hill            6-00.00    5-00.00

Girls Long Jump

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Basye, Allison               Huntington R        14-04.00   15-02.75   10   

  2 Duncan, Emily                Chesapeake          15-00.00   14-10.50    8   

  3 Pancake, Cigi                Rock Hill           15-04.00   13-09.50    6   

  4 Pater, Lauren                Chesapeake          14-05.00  J12-11.00    4   

  5 Newman, Shaylen              Raceland-Wor        12-06.00  J12-11.00    2   

  6 Cox, Kiarah                  Ironton             12-04.00   11-09.50    1   

  7 Li, Angela                   Fairland            12-05.00   11-07.50

  8 Mayo, Chloe                  Fairland            13-03.00   10-11.25

  9 Pollock, Kendahl             Huntington R        11-08.00   10-08.75

10 Maynard, Sophie              Raceland-Wor        13-07.00   10-07.25

11 Bailey, Hadyn                Rock Hill           13-06.00   10-06.75

12 Kline, Elizabeth             St. Joseph C        10-00.00    8-05.50

— Morgan, Isabel               Ironton             12-00.00         ND

Girls Shot Put

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Hall, Emma                   Ironton             32-00.00   34-05.00   10   

  2 Cremeans, Madison            Rock Hill           28-00.00   30-00.00    8   

  3 Malone, Alizia               Huntington R        32-03.00   28-11.50    6   

  4 Byers, Avery                 Fairland            28-05.00   27-07.50    4   

  5 Wilson, Bailie               Chesapeake          26-00.00   27-06.00    2   

  6 Taylor, Hannah               Fairland            28-04.00   26-10.00    1   

  7 Cecil, Elishia               Ironton             27-00.00   24-06.00

  8 Uhrig, Karlee                Huntington R        25-05.00   24-05.00

  9 Kidd, Savannah               Rock Hill           23-00.00   19-10.50

10 Webb, Brooklyn               Chesapeake          19-00.00   18-11.50

11 Meyer, Kiera                 Raceland-Wor                   17-09.00

Girls Discus Throw

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Hall, Emma                   Ironton               100-00     107-04   10   

  2 Cremeans, Madison            Rock Hill              66-00      87-06    8   

  3 Wilson, Bailie               Chesapeake             90-00      84-05    6   

  4 Taylor, Hannah               Fairland               85-09      82-04    4   

  5 Malone, Alizia               Huntington R           72-10      82-02    2   

  6 Howard, Whitney              Rock Hill              80-00      80-09    1   

  7 Weber, Ava                   St. Joseph C           55-00      74-02

  8 Damron, Gracie               St. Joseph C           65-00      71-02

  9 Uhrig, Karlee                Huntington R           59-09      55-03

10 Colegrove, Haleigh           Ironton                55-00      52-09

11 Meyer, Kiera                 Raceland-Wor                      50-05

12 Webb, Brooklyn               Chesapeake                        49-03

13 Dillow, Isabelle             Raceland-Wor                      33-03

— Byers, Avery                 Fairland               76-07         ND

Boys 100 Meter Dash

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points

  1 Lewis, Tyson                 Rock Hill              11.53      11.68   2  10   

  2 Carter, Trevor               Ironton                12.00      11.88   2   8   

  3 Bragg, Ben                   Chesapeake             11.50      11.93   2   6   

  4 Waugh, Christian             Raceland               11.60      12.11   2   4   

  5 Haubeil, Dalton              Huntington R           11.80      12.27   2   2   

  6 Gallion, Parker              Raceland               11.80      12.31   2   1   

  7 Martinez, Santos             Ironton                12.00      12.33   2

  8 Cattell, Ethan               Rock Hill              12.20      12.39   2

  9 Gardner, Kyle                Fairland               12.30      12.73   1

10 Martin, Zion                 Fairland               12.40      12.79   1

11 Hawk, Ethan                  Huntington R           13.00      13.75   1

Boys 200 Meter Dash

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points

  1 Cox, Izaak                   Rock Hill              23.73      24.08   2  10   

  2 Brown, Wes                   Huntington R           24.50      24.15   2   8   

  3 Adams, Brayden               Rock Hill              24.00      24.47   2   6   

  4 Burgess, Cameron             Chesapeake             25.00      24.96   1   4   

  5 McCloskey, Seth              Huntington R           25.00      25.01   1   2   

  6 Waugh, Christian             Raceland               24.00      25.43   2   1   

  7 Harris, Jacob                Chesapeake                        26.25   2

Boys 400 Meter Dash

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points

  1 White, Ethan                 Ironton                53.90      52.08   2  10   

  2 Simpson, Sam                 Rock Hill              56.50      53.39   2   8   

  3 McCloskey, Seth              Huntington R           54.00      53.44   2   6   

  4 Nida, Jonathon               Fairland               58.20      56.57   1   4   

  5 Blagg, Hunter                Rock Hill              56.80      57.07   2   2   

  6 Waugh, Christian             Raceland               55.00      57.40   2   1   

  7 Puckett, Quinton             Huntington R           55.00      57.65   2

  8 Buxo, Jose                   Chesapeake             58.00      59.54   1

  9 Baumgardner, Wyatt           Ironton              1:00.00    1:02.27   1

10 Rose, Mikey                  Chesapeake           1:02.00    1:04.35   1

Boys 800 Meter Run

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Stevens, Cameron             Rock Hill            2:25.00    2:18.59   10   

  2 Buchanan, Brody              Fairland             2:17.10    2:20.70    8   

  3 Broughton, Alex              Huntington R         2:15.00    2:22.24    6   

  4 Jenkins, Levi                Rock Hill            2:35.00    2:22.78    4   

  5 Plantz, Drew                 Chesapeake           2:30.00    2:32.74    2   

  6 Jarrell, Alex                Fairland             2:22.00    2:37.81    1   

  7 Hellyer, Ethaniel            Ironton              2:39.00    2:39.18

  8 Romans, Ethan                Chesapeake           2:30.00    2:41.33

  9 Tyson, Ty                    Raceland             2:45.00    2:41.67

10 Shaeffer, Brody              Huntington R         3:00.00    2:49.63

Boys 1600 Meter Run

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Blagg, Connor                Rock Hill            4:56.40    4:52.85   10   

  2 Markins, Bryce               Ironton              5:15.00    4:59.36    8   

  3 Buchanan, Brody              Fairland             4:59.20    5:03.54    6   

  4 Griffing, Dalton             Fairland             5:08.30    5:15.19    4   

  5 Holbrook, Jason              Huntington R         5:15.00    5:20.25    2   

  6 Broughton, Alex              Huntington R         5:30.00    5:31.64    1   

  7 Handley, Carl                Chesapeake           5:25.00    5:49.55

  8 Downey, Jacob                Rock Hill            5:50.00    5:51.03

  9 Lambert, Cameron             Chesapeake           5:50.00    6:23.98

10 Hogsten, Cameron             Raceland             5:30.00    7:12.61

Boys 3200 Meter Run

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Baker, Owen                  Fairland            12:04.40   11:17.11   10   

  2 Markins, Bryce               Ironton             12:22.00   11:25.80    8   

  3 Pannell, Walker              Fairland            11:42.00   11:30.97    6   

  4 Holbrook, Jason              Huntington R        11:30.00   11:48.62    4   

  5 Phillips, Isaac              Rock Hill           12:00.00   12:08.67    2   

  6 Diamond, Logan               Chesapeake          12:00.00   14:49.33    1   

  7 Ball, Topher                 Chesapeake          12:00.00   14:49.38

  8 Hogsten, Cameron             Raceland            12:00.00   15:44.70

Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Buxo, Jose                   Chesapeake             17.00      18.41   10   

  2 Conlon, Cole                 Raceland               17.00      18.94    8   

  3 Fizer, Jeremiah              Fairland               17.30      19.42    6   

  4 Arrowood, Aden               Huntington R           21.00      21.54    4   

  5 Conley, Drew                 Raceland               21.00      23.34    2   

  6 Baker, Matthew               Huntington R           21.00      27.09    1   

— Harris, Jacob                Chesapeake             18.00         FS

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points

  1 Maynard, Dannie              Chesapeake             44.00      45.77   2  10   

  2 Fizer, Jeremiah              Fairland               44.90      46.15   2   8   

  3 Conlon, Cole                 Raceland               47.00      47.26   2   6   

  4 Malone, Braydon              Rock Hill              48.00      47.96   2   4   

  5 Burton, Max                  Raceland               49.00      48.67   1   2   

  6 Lewis, Bryson                Rock Hill              49.00      48.69   1   1   

  7 Potter, Noah                 Huntington R           48.00      50.48   2

  8 Imes, Daniel                 Ironton                55.00      52.05   1

  9 Preston, Landon              Chesapeake             47.00      56.09   2

Boys 4×100 Meter Relay

    School                                               Seed     Finals  H# Points

  1 Rock Hill  ‘A’                                      46.50      45.45   2  10   

     1) Lewis, Tyson                    2) Cox, Izaak                     

     3) Adams, Brayden                  4) Cattell, Ethan                 

  2 Ironton  ‘A’                                        46.40      45.57   2   8   

     1) Wilson, Peyton                  2) Carter, Larondo                

     3) Martinez, Santos                4) Carter, Trevor                 

  3 Chesapeake  ‘A’                                     47.00      46.82   2   6   

     1) Martin, Ryan                    2) Burgess, Cameron               

     3) Harris, Jacob                   4) Bragg, Ben                     

  4 Fairland  ‘A’                                       46.30      48.36   2   4   

     1) McNicol, Isaiah                 2) Gardner, Kyle                  

     3) Bellomy, Devon                  4) Bompus, Lucas                  

  5 Ironton  ‘B’                                        50.60     x50.37   1

     1) Bowman, Phillip                 2) Bledsoe, Dakota                

     3) Lowe, Connor                    4) McDaniel, Connor               

  6 Huntington Ross  ‘A’                                52.00      50.73   1   2   

     1) Richards, Gregory               2) Hawk, Ethan                    

     3) Marion, Nick                    4) Baker, Matthew                 

  7 Raceland  ‘A’                                       48.00      52.75   2   1   

     1) Stephens, Garrison              2) Burton, Max                    

     3) Conley, Drew                    4) Stephens, Grant                

  8 Fairland  ‘B’                                       47.90     x55.90   2

     1) Cremeans, Quentin               2) Ballard, Gavin                 

     3) Rogge, Tristan                  4) Bompus, Lucas                  

Boys 4×200 Meter Relay

    School                                               Seed     Finals  H# Points

  1 Ironton  ‘A’                                      1:35.50    1:34.13   2  10   

     1) Wilson, Peyton                  2) Carter, Larondo                

     3) Martin, Chianti                 4) White, Ethan                   

  2 Rock Hill  ‘A’                                    1:40.00    1:37.11   2   8   

     1) Blagg, Hunter                   2) Adams, Brayden                 

     3) Cattell, Ethan                  4) Cox, Izaak                     

  3 Huntington Ross  ‘A’                              1:38.00    1:37.91   2   6   

     1) Richards, Gregory               2) Brown, Wes                     

     3) Puckett, Quinton                4) McCloskey, Seth                

  4 Fairland  ‘A’                                     1:41.10    1:39.15   2   4   

     1) Bellomy, Devon                  2) Gardner, Kyle                  

     3) McNicol, Isaiah                 4) Nida, Jonathon                 

  5 Raceland  ‘A’                                     1:45.00    1:43.51   2   2   

     1) Stephens, Garrison              2) Conlon, Cole                   

     3) Stephens, Grant                 4) Gallion, Parker                

  6 Ironton  ‘B’                                      1:53.50   x1:46.41   1

     1) Bowman, Phillip                 2) Bledsoe, Dakota                

     3) Lowe, Connor                    4) McDaniel, Connor               

  7 Fairland  ‘B’                                     1:45.30   x1:51.51   1

     1) Cremeans, Quentin               2) Ballard, Gavin                 

     3) Rogge, Tristan                  4) Bompus, Lucas                  

  8 Chesapeake  ‘A’                                   1:45.00    1:53.41   2   1   

     1) Diamond, Logan                  2) Harris, Jacob                  

     3) Mills, Nathan                   4) Taylor, Jacob                  

Boys 4×400 Meter Relay

    School                                               Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Rock Hill  ‘A’                                    3:45.00    3:44.58   10   

     1) Blagg, Hunter                   2) Stevens, Cameron               

     3) Simpson, Sam                    4) Adams, Brayden                 

  2 Ironton  ‘A’                                      3:58.60    3:44.59    8   

     1) Wilson, Peyton                  2) Carter, Larondo                

     3) Martin, Chianti                 4) White, Ethan                   

  3 Huntington Ross  ‘A’                              3:45.00    3:46.95    6   

     1) Richards, Gregory               2) Brown, Wes                     

     3) Puckett, Quinton                4) McCloskey, Seth                

  4 Fairland  ‘A’                                     3:54.20    3:55.73    4   

     1) Nida, Jonathon                  2) Casella, Jace                  

     3) McNicol, Isaiah                 4) Fizer, Jeremiah                

  5 Raceland  ‘A’                                     3:55.00    3:55.86    2   

     1) Waugh, Christian                2) Bell, Cameron                  

     3) Tyson, Ty                       4) Stephens, Grant                

  6 Chesapeake  ‘A’                                   4:00.00    4:05.62    1   

     1) Buxo, Jose                      2) Maynard, Dannie                

     3) Giles, Mason                    4) Bragg, Ben                     

Boys 4×800 Meter Relay

    School                                               Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Rock Hill  ‘A’                                    9:30.00    9:14.52   10   

     1) Simpson, Sam                    2) Phillips, Isaac                

     3) Stevens, Cameron                4) Blagg, Connor                  

  2 Huntington Ross  ‘A’                              9:30.00    9:37.46    8   

     1) Holbrook, Jason                 2) Petty, Brandon                 

     3) Broughton, Alex                 4) Potter, Noah                   

  3 Fairland  ‘A’                                     9:40.00    9:38.87    6   

     1) Buchanan, Brody                 2) Baker, Owen                    

     3) Jarrell, Alex                   4) Pannell, Walker                

  4 Chesapeake  ‘A’                                  10:30.00   10:21.69    4   

     1) Giles, Mason                    2) Plantz, Drew                   

     3) Handley, Carl                   4) Diamond, Logan                 

  5 Raceland  ‘A’                                    10:30.00   10:25.84    2   

     1) Stephens, Grant                 2) Stephens, Garrison             

     3) Conley, Drew                    4) Burton, Max                    

Boys High Jump

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Bellomy, Devon               Fairland             6-00.00    6-02.00   10   

  2 Malone, Braydon              Rock Hill            5-08.00    5-08.00    8   

  3 Gallion, Parker              Raceland             5-06.00   J5-06.00    6   

  4 Martin, Ryan                 Chesapeake           5-08.00   J5-06.00    4   

  5 Lykins, Mason                Raceland                        5-04.00    2   

  6 Pringle, Braxton             Ironton              5-02.00   J5-02.00    1   

  7 Griffing, Dalton             Fairland             5-02.00   J5-02.00

  8 Haubeil, Dalton              Huntington R                   J5-02.00

  9 O’Bryant, Zach               Rock Hill            5-04.00    5-00.00

  9 Burgess, Cameron             Chesapeake           5-04.00    5-00.00

— Petty, Brandon               Huntington R         5-00.00         NH

Boys Pole Vault

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Sly, Matt                    Ironton             10-00.00   10-09.00   10   

  2 Blagg, Hunter                Rock Hill           10-06.00    9-06.00    8   

  3 Puckett, Quinton             Huntington R         7-00.00    9-00.00    5   

  3 Jenkins, Xander              Raceland             9-00.00    9-00.00    5   

  5 Rusk, Sam                    Rock Hill            8-00.00    8-06.00    1.50

  5 Baker, Matthew               Huntington R         7-00.00    8-06.00    1.50

  7 Plantz, Drew                 Chesapeake           8-00.00   J8-00.00

  7 Imes, Daniel                 Ironton              9-00.00   J8-00.00

  9 Conlon, Cole                 Raceland             8-00.00   J8-00.00

10 Preston, Noah                Chesapeake           8-00.00    7-06.00

11 Ballard, Gavin               Fairland             7-00.00    7-00.00

— Kujac, Austin                Fairland             6-06.00         NH

Boys Long Jump

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Haubeil, Dalton              Huntington R        21-00.00   19-07.25   10   

  2 Cox, Izaak                   Rock Hill           19-10.00   19-00.75    8   

  3 Martin, Ryan                 Chesapeake          18-00.00   17-09.25    6   

  4 Brown, Wes                   Huntington R        19-00.00   17-06.25    4   

  5 Fizer, Jeremiah              Fairland            17-11.00   17-03.50    2   

  6 Gallion, Parker              Raceland            17-00.00   16-09.25    1   

  7 Stephens, Garrison           Raceland            15-05.00   15-06.75

  8 Nida, Jonathon               Fairland            17-02.00   15-01.00

  9 Handley, Carl                Chesapeake          16-00.00   14-11.75

10 Baumgardner, Wyatt           Ironton             16-00.00   14-11.25

11 Lewis, Bryson                Rock Hill           16-06.00   14-09.50

— McDaniel, Connor             Ironton             17-00.00         ND

Boys Shot Put

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Marion, Ryan                 Huntington R        47-00.00   44-01.50   10   

  2 Knight, Nick                 Fairland            42-08.00   42-08.50    8   

  3 Smith, Lane                  Rock Hill           41-02.00   41-01.50    6   

  4 Lucas, Michael               Fairland            38-11.00   38-06.00    4   

  5 Moore, Hunter                Ironton             32-11.00   36-09.25    2   

  6 Marion, Nick                 Huntington R        38-04.50   34-11.00    1   

  7 Burroughs, Evan              Raceland            35-00.00   32-09.00

  8 Albright, Zane               Rock Hill           35-00.00   32-04.50

  9 Cotton, Jude                 Raceland            34-00.00   27-10.00

10 Bryant, Creighton            Ironton             32-11.00   26-04.75

11 Burnside, Marcus             Chesapeake          34-00.00   21-11.25

12 Calderon, Chris              Chesapeake          34-00.00       3.50

Boys Discus Throw

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Marion, Ryan                 Huntington R          111-10     117-11   10   

  2 Lucas, Michael               Fairland              123-02     111-09    8   

  3 Marion, Nick                 Huntington R          119-02     111-08    6   

  4 Burroughs, Evan              Raceland              100-00     111-00    4   

  5 Knight, Nick                 Fairland              106-05     110-02    2   

  6 Smith, Lane                  Rock Hill             108-00      99-10    1   

  7 Skeens, Jacob                Chesapeake            100-00      94-06

  8 Medinger, Andrew             Rock Hill              97-00      89-08

  9 Ellis, Andy                  Chesapeake             80-00      88-01

10 Jenkins, Xander              Raceland               90-00      75-00

11 Moore, Hunter                Ironton                61-01      73-02

12 Alfrey, Dyami                Ironton                64-01      64-06

                    Women – Team Rankings – 17 Events Scored

    1) Fairland                   120        2) Huntington Ross           106.50

    3) Chesapeake              93        4) Rock Hill                       86.50

    5) Ironton                     54        6) Raceland-Worthington       45   

    7) St. Joseph Central    18                                           

                    Men – Team Rankings – 17 Events Scored

     1) Rock Hill                  137.50       2) Huntington Ross           105.50

    3) Fairland                     105       4) Ironton                           73   

    5) Chesapeake                55        6) Raceland                        50

