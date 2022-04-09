Blue Devils down Pointers in OVC

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The Gallipolis Blue Devils used a 12-hit attack to back the 4-hit pitching of Maddux Camden and Peyton Owens as they beat the South Point Pointers 11-0 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

Camden not only got the win but went 3-4 with 2 doubles. Beau Johnson was 2-2 with a double and RBI, Zane Loveday 2-4 with a double and 2 RBI and Connor Roe 2-3 with a double.

Brayden Hanshaw was 1-3 with a double and Blaine Freeman, Levi Lawson and Xander Haney all went 1-2 for the Pointers.

Gallipolis 130 322 = 11 12 0

South Point 000 000 = 0 4 1

Maddux Camden, Peyton Owens (6) and Cole Hines. Levi Lawson, Blaine Freeman (4), Nakian Dawson (6) and Joey Lobaldo. W-Camden (IP-5.0, H-4, K-2, BB-0). Owens (IP-1.0, H-0, R-0, K-2, BB-0). L-Lawson (IP-3.1, H-8, R-6, ER-6, K-0, BB-0). Freeman (IP-2.1, H-4, R-5, ER-3, K-1, BB-2). Dawson (IP-0.1, H-0, R-0, K-1, BB-1). Hitting-Gallia: Maddux Camden 3-4 2-2B, Cole Hines 1-4 2-RBI, Beau Johnson 2-2 2B RBI, Zane Loveday 2-4 2B 2-RBI, Carter Harris 1-3, Connor Roe 2-3 2B, Peyton Owens 1-2; SP: Brayden Hanshaw 1-3 2B, Blaine Freeman 1-2, Levi Lawson 1-2, Xander Haney 1-2.