Hurricane downs Fighting Tigers

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

HURRICANE, W.Va. — There are those who say the Hurricane Redskins are a very good team. The Ironton Fighting Tigers are one of “those.”

The Class 3-A Redskins had 12 hits and limited Ironton to only 3 hits in a 15-5 win on Friday night.

Hurricane took a 3-0 lead in the first only to have Ironton rally to take a 4-3 lead in the top of the second.

Brady Moatz singled, Jacob Sloan, Tanner Moore and Peyton Aldridge all walked to force in a run. Jon Wylie singled for a run and Cole Freeman and Connor Kleinman each grounded for RBIs.

The Redskins (10-2) regained the lead in the bottom of the inning with 6 runs including a 3-run homer by Luka Moore.

Hurricane to a run in the bottom of the third and 4 more in the fourth.

Ironton (2-4) scratched out a run in the fifth when Moatz was hit by a pitch, Sloan walked and Moore reached on an error to score Moatz.

But Hurricane got the run back in the bottom of the inning to end the game.

Wylie was 2-2 with an RBI and Moatz 1-2 to account for Ironton’s 3 hits.

Ironton visits Portsmouth on Monday.

Ironton 040 01 = 5 3 2

Hurricane 361 41 = 15 12 1

Nate Bias, Connor Kleinman (3), Tommy Sheridan (5) and Cole Freeman, Hunter Freeman (2). Dylan Bell, Payton Ocheltree (3) and Caden Johnson, Tyson Skinner (5). W-Bell (IP-2.2, H-2, R-4, ER-4, K-1, BB-5). Ocheltree (IP-2.1, H-1, R-1, ER-0, K-2, BB-1). L-Bias (IP-2.0, H-7, R-9, ER-2, K-3, BB-1, WP-2). Kleinman (IP-2.0, H-4, R-5, ER-5, K-0, BB-4, HBP-1, WP-1). Sheridan (IP-1.0, H-1, R-1, ER_1, K-0, BB-2). Hitting-Ironton: Brady Moatz 1-2, Jon Wylie 2-2 RBI, Peyton Aldridge RBI, Connor Kleinman RBI; HH: Ethan Spolarich 1-2 RBI, Payton Ocheltree 1-2 RBI, Brogan Brown 1-3, Darrian Witty 1-2 RBI, Luka Moore 3-3 HR 4-RBI, Braden Sloan 3-4 2-2B 2-RBI, Caden Johnson 1-3 RBI, Quarter Phillips 1-2 2B RBI.