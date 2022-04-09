Ironton wins hide & seek with offense

Published 12:43 am Saturday, April 9, 2022

By Jim Walker

COAL GROVE — The Ironton Fighting Tigers’ offense has been hiding  early this season. On Thursday, they found some of it.

Ironton had 8 hits as they beat the Coal Grove Hornets 12-1 in a 5-inning Ohio Valley Conference game.

After scoring just one run in each of their first 2 Ohio Valley Conference games, the Fighting Tigers finally erupted for their first league win.

Ironton (2-3, 1-2) wasted little time by scoring twice in the first inning.

Connor and Trevor Kleinman and Nate Bias all walked to load the bases. An out later, Jacob Sloan lined a base it to drive in both runners.

The Hornets answered with a run in the bottom of the inning when Owen Johnson reached on an error, moved up on a ground out and scored on a hit by Landen Johnson.

Ironton blew the game open with 9 runs in the fourth inning.

Cole Freeman was hit by a pitch leading off, Peyton Aldridge singled and Connor Kleinman walked to load the bases.

Trevor Kleinman was hit by a pitch to drive in a run and Bias was safe on an error and Aldridge scored.

Trevor Kleinman scored on a double steal with Bias and then Sloan walked and Jon Wylie hit into a fielder’s choice as Bias scored.

Matt Sheridan walked and Freeman was safe on an error scoring Wylie. Aldridge walked and Connor Kleinman lined a double to center as 2 runs scored. Aldridge scored the final run on a wild pitch.

Ironton got its final run in the fifth when Brady Moatz and Ian Ginger singled and Wylie was safe on an error.

Moatz was 2-4 with an RBI as 7 different players had a hit including Sloan, Bias, Connor Kleinman, Aldridge, Ginger and Freeman.

Sloan started and went 3 innings for the win as he combined with Ginger and Sheridan for a 2-hitter. Sloan fanned 2, walked one, allowed one hit and an unearned run.

Ginger struck out 2 and walked one in his inning of work and Sheridan struck out 2, walked one and allowed a hit.

Landen Johnson was 1-2 with an RBI  and Owen Johnson 1-3.

Ironton     200 91 = 12 8 1

Coal Grove 100 00 = 1 2 4

Jacob Sloan Ian Ginger (4), Matt Sheridan (5) and Nate Bias. Connor Harrison, Owen Johnson (5) and Devin Bloomfield. W-Sloan (IP-3.0, H-1, R-1, ER-0, K-2, BB-1). Ian Ginger (IP-1.0, H-0, R-0, K-2, BB-1). Sheridan (IP-1.0, H-1, R-0, K-2, BB-1) L-Harrison (IP-4.0, H-8, R-11, ER-5, K-2, BB-8, HBP-2, WP-1). Johnson (IP-1.0, H-2, R-1, ER-0) Hitting-Ironton: Connor Kleinman 1-2 2B 2-RBI, Nate Bias 1-2 RBI, Brady Moatz 2-4 RBI, Jacob Sloan 1-2 2-RBI, Ian Ginger 1-1, Cole Freeman 1-2, Peyton Aldridge 1-2; CG: Landen Johnson 1-2 RBI, Owen Johnson 1-3.

