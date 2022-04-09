It’s the Bogey Man: Woods posts highest score ever at The Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods has posted his highest score ever at the Masters. Finally showing the effects of that terrible car wreck that could’ve cost him his right leg, Woods shot a 6-over 78 in the third round.

That ruins any hopes he had of making an improbable run at a sixth green jacket. It was a tough day for just about everyone, with temperatures struggling to get into the 50s Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius) and plenty of wind. But it was especially difficult for Woods, who had never shot a score higher than 77 at Augusta National. He’ll head to the final round at 7-over.