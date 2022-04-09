It’s the Bogey Man: Woods posts highest score ever at The Masters

Published 5:49 pm Saturday, April 9, 2022

By The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods has posted his highest score ever at the Masters. Finally showing the effects of that terrible car wreck that could’ve cost him his right leg, Woods shot a 6-over 78 in the third round.

That ruins any hopes he had of making an improbable run at a sixth green jacket. It was a tough day for just about everyone, with temperatures struggling to get into the 50s Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius) and plenty of wind. But it was especially difficult for Woods, who had never shot a score higher than 77 at Augusta National. He’ll head to the final round at 7-over.

More z RSS Twitter

Reds’ offense stymied in 2-1 loss to Braves

Hurricane downs Fighting Tigers

Scheffler survives wild, windy cold day to lead Masters by 3

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Will gas prices affect whether you go on vacation this year?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...