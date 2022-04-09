Keep the county clean

Today’s edition of The Tribune includes a story of DJ Cohenour and his efforts to keep Ironton tidy.

He calls this endeavor “A Cleaner Ironton Project” and has collected over 35,000 cigarette butts, walking 1,000 miles of Ironton streets.

While all of us may not fashion a collection barrel on a wheeled platform for collecting litter, we can all do our part.

Fast food items are among the most commonly littered, according to a recent study by Keep America Beautiful. If visiting fast food establishments, please dispose of packaging properly.

While cigarette butt litter has declined over the past decade, it continues to be the most littered item in the country.

Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste District has installed containers throughout the city to properly dispose of cigarette butts, so please utilize them.

In addition to simply not littering to help keep our communities clean, we can take advantage of recycling bins throughout the county. For a full list of recycling locations, visit lsswmd.org/recycling-sites/.

We encourage everyone to take an active role in keeping our community healthy and clean, be it through disposing of waste properly, recycling, participating in cleanup events or more.