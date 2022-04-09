Lady Fighting Tigers hold off Lady Hornets in OVC, 5-4

By Jim Walker

COAL GROVE — You need pitching, hitting and defense in softball.

The Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers and Coal Grove Lady Hornets got the pitching and some hitting in Thursday’s Ohio Valley Conference game.

And the defense? Well…..

Each team scored just one earned run apiece as Ironton held off Coal Grove 5-4 in a game that had 8 errors.

Ironton took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Emily Weber reached on an error, moved up on a passed ball and scored on a hit by Bella Sorbilli.

Coal Grove came right back in the bottom of the inning to tie the score when Kaleigh Murphy singled, Jordyn Dale sacrificed her to second and Rylee Harmon was safe on an error as the run scored.

Ironton (4-0, 3-0) took the lead for good with a run in the third.

Weber began the inning with a hit, moved up on a ground out, took third when Sorbilli was safe on an error and scored on Katelyn Moore’s ground out.

The Lady Fighting Tigers made it 4-1 in the sixth.

With one out, Katelyn Moore walked, Graycie Brammer singled, Kirsten Williams was safe on an outfield error allowing 2 runs to score.

Ironton got what proved to be the winning run in the top of the seventh when Aubrey Ferguson led off with a triple and scored on Jada Rogers’ ground out.

Coal Grove put together a rally in the bottom of the seventh inning that fell just short.

Ellie Delawder led off with a double and Kassidy Travis got an infield hit to put runners on the corners.

Murphy hit a fly ball double to right as a run scored. After a foul pop out and a strike out, Katie Deeds was safe on an error as a run scored and a passed ball scored the third run of the inning.

But Keegan Moore struck out the next batter to end the game.

Keegan Moore got the win as she gave up 7 hits, one earned run, 2 walks and she racked up 13 strikeouts.

Sorbilli, Keegan Moore, Katelyn Moore, Weber, Brammer and Ferguson all had hits for Ironton.

Murphy got the loss as she allowed 6 hits, fanned 6, walked 2 and one earned run.

Murphy was 2-4 with a double and RBI, Delawder 2-3 with a double, Travis 2-3 and Black 1-4.

Ironton 101 002 1 = 5 6 3

Coal Grove 100 000 3 = 4 7 5

Keegan Moore and Graycie Brammer. Kaleigh Murphy and Katie Deeds. W-Moore (IP-7.0, H-7, R-4, ER-1, K-13, BB-2). L-Murphy (IP-7.0, H-6, R-5, ER-1, K-6, BB-2). Hitting-Ironton: Emily Weber 1-4, Keegan Moore 1-4, Bella Sorbilli 1-4 RBI, Katelyn Moore 1-3 RBI, Graycie Brammer 1-3, Aubrey Ferguson 1-3 3B, Jada Rogers RBI; CG: Kaleigh Murphy 2-4 2B RBI, Rylee Black 1-4, Ellie Delawder 2-3 2B, Kassidy Travis 2-3.