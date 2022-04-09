Sammons, Dragons topple Tomcats

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

ASHLAND, Ky. — For Tyler Sammons, 8 out of 9 ain’t bad.

The Fairland senior right-hander was able to stymie 8-of-9 Ashland batters as the Dragons beat the Tomcats 6-3 on Thursday.

The only batter Sammons could not get out was Brady Marushi who went 3-for-3 as he got the only hits off the Fairland pitcher.

Sammons worked 6 innings striking out 7 and walked 3. Blake Trevathan pitched scoreless seventh inning that included a strikeout for the save.

The Dragons had 8 hits as Ethan Walls was 2-for-4 with 2 runs batted in, Blaze Perry 2-4 with a triple and RBI, Hunter Lykins 1-4 with a double and RBI, Brycen Hunt 1-2, Alex Rogers 1-3 and Cooper Cummings 1-4.

Fairland 024 000 0 = 6 8 1

Ashland 200 100 0 = 3 3 4

Tyler Sammons, Blake Trevathan (7) and Cooper Cummings. Ryan Brown, Sawyer Edens (4) and Brady Marushi. W-Sammons (IP-6.0, H-3, R-3, ER- 2, K-7, BB-3). L-Brown (IP-2.0, H-7, R-6, ER-6, K-1, BB-1). Edens (IP-4.0, H-1, R-0, K-4, BB-3). Save-Trevathan (IP-1.0, H-0, R-0, K-1, BB-0). Hitting-FHS: Alex Rogers 1-3, Cooper Cummings 1-4, Ethan Walls 2-4 2-RBI, Brycen Hunt 1-2, Blaze Perry 2-4 3B RBI, Hunter Lykins 1-4 2B RBI; AHS: Brady Marushi 3-3 RBI.