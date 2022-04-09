Second Saturday Market Saturday at Heritage Station

Staff report

Huntington, W.Va. — Spring has sprung and Heritage Station is ready to celebrate.

Today they will host the Second Saturday Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Market vendors will set up on the brick patio in front of the Visitors Center. Vendors will have a wide variety of items, including ceramics, jewelry, journals, leather, exotic plants, stickers, crochet toys, home goods, books, artwork, and more.

Bite Mi, featuring Asian street food, will be the food truck of the month and available during the event.