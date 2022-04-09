SV’s Brammer shows Piketon when he shuts the door, there’s no open window

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — Brammer the Slammer.

Senior pitcher Caden Brammer slammed to door shut on the Piketon Redstreaks as the Symmes Valley Vikings posted a 5-1 win on Thursday.

Brammer pitched a 3-hit complete game as she struck out 12, walked just one and gave up one earned run.

“Brammer threw well. He’s been throwing pretty well. He gave up a home run but that was the only mistake he made the whole game,” said Vikings’ coach Chad Renfroe.

“He had three pitches and he threw them all for strikes. He had them off-balance all night. I was proud of him and all our kids. That was a quality win against a good team.”

The Viking snapped a scoreless tie with 4 runs in the second inning.

Tanner McComas singled, Nick Strow reached on an error and Logan Justice had an RBI single. Levi Best walked, Brammer had a 2-run single and Brayden Webb got an RBI single.

Piketon scored its run in the top of the third when Johnny Burton hit a lead-off home run.

The Vikings got that run back in the sixth when Strow was safe error, Ethan Patterson hit into a fielder’s choice, Justice singled and Best doubled in Patterson.

The Vikings had 7 hits with Justice going 2-for-3, Brammer 2-4, Best 1-2, and Webb and McComas each 1-3.

Piketon 001 000 0 = 1 3 2

Sym. Valley 040 001 x = 5 7 1

Chase Carson, Johnny Burton (6) and Tra Swayne. Caden Brammer and Nick Strow. W-Brammer (IP-7.0 H-3, R-1, ER-1, K-12, BB-1). L-Carson (IP-6.0, H-5, R-4, ER-4, K-7, BB-4) Burton (IP-1.0, H-2, R-1, ER-1, K-0, BB-1). Hitting-Piketon: Johnny Burton 1-3 HR RBI, Roger Woodruff 1-2, Garrett Moore 1-1; SV: Levi Best 1-2 2B, Caden Brammer 2-4, Brayden Webb 1-3, Tanner McComas 1-3, Logan Justice 2-3.