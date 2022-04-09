Wells, Thompson pitching gems give Lady Vikings 2 wins

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — Anything you can do I can do better.

Lauren Wells pitched a one-hitter as the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings beat the Sciotoville East Lady Tartans 5-1 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Thursday.

Ah, but in the second game the Lady Vikings’ Kylie Thompson fired a no-hitter as they blanked East 9-0.

Whether a one-hitter or no-hitter, it didn’t matter to Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep.

“We got two outstanding pitching performances,” said Estep.

“Any time you get good pitching, you have a chance to win. They pitched outstanding games and we got two wins.”

Wells struck out 8, did not walk a batter and hit one as she won the first game. Thompson fanned 6 and hit a batter as she won the second game.

Symmes Valley (4-3, 3-1) got plenty hitting of its own including home runs by Jocelyn Carpenter, Desiree Simpson and Jordie Ellison.

In the first game, East got a run when Mia Caldwell was hit by a pitch, moved up on a passed ball and scored when Felicia Smith doubled.

The Lady Vikings answered with 3 runs in the bottom of the inning.

Ellison singled, stole second and scored when Thompson was safe on an error. Simpson doubled for a run and Emma Ridenour had an RBI single.

In the third, Carpenter and Simpson double for a run.

The Lady Vikings got a run in the fourth Lily Schneider was safe on an error and Kylie Jenkins and Kayley Maynard each singled.

Simpson was 2-2 with 2 doubles and 2 RBI, Ellison 2-3, Carpenter 1-2 with a double and RBI, and Ridenour, Jenkins and Maynard each 1-2.

In the second game, Symmes Valley got a run when Simpson singled, Madison French was safe on an error and Jenkins hit a sacrifice fly.

Ellison singled, stole second and scored on a 2-out hit by Carpenter. Simpson followed with a 2-run homer.

The Lady Vikings scored 5 times in the fourth.

Jenkins opened with a single, Kaitlyn Maynard put down a sacrifice bunt and Kayley Maynard hit into a fielder’s choice for a run.

Ellison hit an inside-the-park home run and then Wells singled, Thompson was hit by a pitch and Carpenter cranked a 3-run blast over the fence.

Simpson was 3-3 with a home run and 2 RBI, Carpenter 2-3 with home run and 4 RBI, and Ellison 2-3 with a home run and an RBI to lead a 10-hit attack.

Thompson was 1-2 with Jenkins 1-3 and Wells 1-3 with a double and an RBI.

First Game

Sciotoville 100 000 0 = 1 1 3

Sym. Valley 301 100 x = 5 8 2

Karleigh Lenneox and Adrianna Hufferd. Lauren Wells and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Wells (IP-7.0, H-1, R-1, ER-0, K-8, B-1, HBP-1. L-Lennox (IP-6.0, H-8, R-5, ER-3, K-0, BB-0). Hitting-East: Felicia Smith 1-1; SV: Desiree Simpson 2-2 2-2B 2-RBI, Jordie Ellison 2-3, Jocelyn Carpenter 1-2 2B RBI, Emma Ridenour 1-2, Kylie Jenkins 1-2, Kayley Maynard 1-2.

Second Game

Sciotoville 000 000 0 = 0 0 2

Sym. Valley 013 500 x = 9 10 0

Felicia Smith, Karleigh Lennox (4) and Adrianna Hufferd. Kylie Thompson and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Thompson (IP-7.0, H-0, R-0, K-6, BB-0, HBP-1). L-Smith (IP-3.1, H-7, R-7, K-2, BB-0). Lennox (IP-3.2, H-3, R-2, K-0, BB-0). Hitting-SV: Desiree Simpson 3-3 HR 2-RBI, Jocelyn Carpenter 2-3 HR 4-RBI, Jordi Ellison 2-3 HR RBI, Lauren Wells 1-3 2B RBI, Kylie Jenkins 1-3, Kylie Thompson 1-2.