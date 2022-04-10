Coleman to deliver OU commencement address

ATHENS — Janelle Coleman, an Ohio University graduate and American Electric Power vice president, Community Engagement & Diversity, Inclusion and president, AEP Foundation, will deliver OU’s 2022 undergraduate spring commencement address on April 30.

Coleman, who earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from OU’s E. W. Scripps School of Journalism in 1995, is also a member of the Ohio University Board of Trustees and a former board chair.

“I am honored to serve as my alma mater’s 2022 undergraduate spring commencement speaker,” Coleman said. “I am extremely proud of this year’s graduating class, and I am looking forward to speaking with them and celebrating them in April.”

In her work at AEP, Coleman leads the organization’s the philanthropic community outreach in its 11-state service territory. She also serves as the president of the AEP Foundation, which in 2019 donated nearly $30 million to support STEM education programs, helping to meet basic human needs including hunger and housing, and fund the arts.

Throughout her career, Coleman has focused on community engagement and corporate philanthropy. Coleman was most recently executive vice president of external affairs for the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Prior to that, she held several positions at L Brands, Inc., including vice president of community relations, chief diversity officer and president of the L Brands Foundation.

“Janelle Coleman is a highly-respected business leader and communications expert who has worked throughout her career to give back to the community,” President Hugh Sherman said. “I am proud that she will be delivering our commencement address and I look forward to learning from the remarks she has planned for our graduates.