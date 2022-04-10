STEM+M students construct upgrade to campus

Published 5:42 am Sunday, April 10, 2022

By Heath Harrison

Students at Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School in South Point spent Wednesday working on a project to build picnic tables for the campus. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

SOUTH POINT — The sound of a power saw could be heard as students gathered on the lot at Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School on Wednesday, working on a project to improve their campus.
Students were holding a build day, creating a set of picnic tables to give them outside seating. Using wood donated from an old pool cover, they repurposed the materials and spent the morning on the project.
Aydan Vissing, Maggie Paiskowski,

