Black history museum set to open in 2023 in Ashland

Published 12:00 am Monday, April 11, 2022

By Heath Harrison

Darrell Smith and Bernice Henry are launching the C.B. Nuckolls Community Center & Black History Museum, to open at 901 Kilgore Drive in Ashland in 2023. (Submitted photo)

ASHLAND, Ky. — A new museum, dedicated to Black history, is being developed and is set to open in Ashland in 2023.

Darrell Smith said that he hand his aunt, Bernice Henry, have applied for 501(c)(3) status for the C.B. Nuckolls Community Center & Black History Museum, which will be located at 901 Kilgore Dr.

Smith said he currently runs a page on Facebook, “Ashland, Kentucky Black History,”which has attracted 600 members and features more than 3,000 photos and articles.

He said his goal is to offer exhibits, speakers and plan events to provide an education of Black history in the Tri-State, and it would be the first museum of its kind in the region.

“This is something that will bring people together from all over the Tri-State area,” he said.

Smith said they would also like to feature exhibits on Black athletes from the Ashland area.

Now that paperwork has been filed, Smith said they are accepting donations for the project and those interested can contact them at C.B. Nuckolls Community Center & Black History Museum, Inc., 901 Kilgore Dr. Ashland, Ky. 41101.

