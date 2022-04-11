Chamber of Commerce to hold Derby Day events

The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce is preparing for Derby Day. This will be their second time hosting a Derby Day fundraiser, with proceeds providing educational opportunities for small businesses within the county.

The event, which will feature a live-viewing of the 148th Kentucky Derby, will take place at the Ro-Na Cultural Center in Ironton on Saturday, May 7. Included in the event will be a silent auction, horse race raffle, cash bar, contest for best hat and tie, live music, a photo booth and dinner.

Also hosted by the chamber as a lead up event will be a tea party during which attendees will learn how to design their own Derby Day hats.

Colleen Griffith, of Haute Panache, will be leading the event. This will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 23 at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce office in South Point. To RSVP, contact the chamber at 740-377-4550.