Gregory Self

June 17, 1954–April 9, 2022

Gregory R. Self, 67, of Circleville, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Berger Hospital, Circleville.

Gregory was born June 17, 1954, in Detroit, Michigan; a son to the late Charles H. and Neva (Massie) Self.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Patricia (Sharp) Self.

Gregory was a 1973 graduate of Symmes Valley High School and was a retired laborer. He worked for Pine Grove Farms and loved to do wood working, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandsons.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Jerry L. Corbin.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Brandy (Kurt) Stewart, of Ironton, and Amanda (Jacob) Shaffer, of Amanda; three grandsons, Braden Stewart, Issac Good and Jonathan Shaffer; sister, Patricia (Harry) Dillon of Gallipolis; two brothers, Charles (Beverly) Self, of Willow Wood, and Robert (Brenda) Self, of Coal Grove; and many nieces, nephews and friends who will mourn his passing.

Graveside services will be held at a later date.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, is honored to assist the Self family with arrangements.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.