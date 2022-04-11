Highlights for Reds’ first homestand

CINCINNATI — Here are some highlights for the first Cincinnati Reds homestand of the season:

Tuesday, April 12 – Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians – 146th Reds Opening Day in Cincinnati

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Reds Community Fund Charity Block Party presented by Budweiser

• Free pregame Opening Day Block Party on Joe Nuxhall Way and Freedom Way. Food and beverages available to purchase from LaRosa’s, Graeters, Budweiser, Coca-Cola and more. All proceeds benefit the Reds Community Fund.

12 p.m. – Findlay Market Opening Day Parade

• National Baseball and Reds Hall of Famer Barry Larkin will serve as the Grand Marshal.

2:10 p.m. – Gates open to Great American Ball Park

• Fan Giveaway: Fans will receive a 2022 Reds magnetic schedule and car magnet presented by PNC Bank, while supplies last.

3:30 p.m. – Pregame Ceremonies Begin

• Findlay Market Basket: Joined by seven Olympic medalists with local ties, representatives from Findlay Market will make their annual “Findlay Market Basket” presentation to Reds President and COO Phil Castellini.

• Rosie Reds: Representatives from the Rosie Reds organization will make the traditional presentation of Opening Day plaques to Reds manager David Bell and Guardians manager Terry Francona.

• Player Introductions: Rosters of both teams will be announced and players will line the first and third base paths for introductions.

• American Flag: A giant 150’ by 300’ American flag will be unfurled in the outfield during the singing of the National Anthem by members of the Cincinnati Fire Department.

• In Memoriam: A Moment of Remembrance prior to the National Anthem to honor the lives of former Reds players, coaches and staff who have passed away since last year’s Opening Day.

• National Anthem: Marlana VanHoose from Denver, Ky. will sing the National Anthem.

• Flyover: The pregame flyover will be performed by four UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from the U.S. Army Reserves 8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion out of Fort Knox, Ky.

• Ceremonial First Pitch: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will throw a ceremonial first pitch to head coach Zac Taylor.

• Rookie of the Year: Bengals wide receiver and 2021 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase will join Reds General Manager Nick Krall and Manager David Bell to present second baseman Jonathan India with his 2021 National League Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award during pregame ceremonies.

4:10 p.m. – First Pitch – Cincinnati Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians

• TV: Bally Sports Ohio (John Sadak, Barry Larkin, Chris Welsh & Jim Day)

• Radio: 700WLW and stations on the Reds Radio Network (Tommy Thrall & Jeff Brantley)

• Starting Pitchers: Reds RHP Tyler Mahle vs. Guardians RHP Shane Bieber

• altafiber Hometown Hero: Walter Oka will be honored as the altafiber Hometown Hero of the game. Oka was a 13-year-old living in Honolulu with his Japanese-born parents when Pearl Harbor was attacked in 1941. Upon turning 18, Walter joined the U.S. Army as an interpreter and interrogator. He served in the 354th Headquarters Intelligence Detachment in Japan rising to the rank of Technical Staff Sergeant.

• Kroger First Responder: Retired police officer Bill Fagin will be honored as the Kroger First Responder of the game. Officer Fagin was with the Cincinnati Police Dept. for 34 years, including 11 years as a motorcycle officer. He also spent 25 years working uniform security for the Cincinnati Reds.

• God Bless America: Vocal quartet The Mistics will sing “God Bless America” during the 7th inning stretch.

Opening Day Ticket Information

• Fans can still purchase tickets for Opening Day through StubHub.com, Major League Baseball’s official fan-to-fan ticket marketplace. (Tickets are sold out through the Reds and reds.com.)

Wednesday, April 13 – Reds vs. Cleveland Guardians, 12:35 p.m. (gates open at 11:35 a.m.)

• TV: Bally Sports Ohio (John Sadak, Barry Larkin & Jim Day)

• Radio: 700WLW and stations on the Reds Radio Network (Tommy Thrall & Jeff Brantley)

• Ohio Cup Series: This week, the Reds and Guardians kick off the annual quest for the coveted Ohio Cup. Having taken three out of four games in 2020 and splitting the series in 2021, the Guardians maintain possession of the Cup. At the conclusion of the series in Cleveland (May 17-18), media from the Reds and Guardians will vote for the Frank Robinson Most Outstanding Player of the Ohio Cup Series.

• First Pitch: Wilberforce University athletic director Derek Williams is scheduled to throw a ceremonial first pitch to the school’s head baseball coach Roosevelt Barnes. Located just outside Xenia, Ohio, Wilberforce is the nation’s oldest, private, historically Black university and, with the support of the Reds Community Fund, is relaunching its baseball program this fall after a hiatus of more than 75 years.

Ticket Offers This Homestand

•Business Day Special – April 13: For $20, fans can purchase a View Level ticket and receive $10 in concession credits, presented by UnitedHealthcare. Drop your business card in the container at a Fan Accommodation Station and you could win tickets to the next Business Day Game. For more information, visit reds.com/skipwork.

•Senior Day – April 13: Fans 50 and older may purchase select non-premium tickets at half-price in advance of game day only. Excludes Premium Seats, Fioptics District, Upper View Level, Value View and Kroger Bleachers. For more information, visit reds.com/Seniors.

Reds Community Fund

• Opening Day Split the Pot presented by PrimeLending: Fans have the opportunity to play in the first Split the Pot of 2022. The Opening Day jackpot is currently over $80,000 and one lucky fan will win 50 percent of the net proceeds. Fans can also purchase tickets in person at Great American Ball Park on Opening Day through the end of the game. The winning ticket number will be announced following the April 12 game. Fans must be 18 years or older and in the state of Ohio at the time of purchase to enter. Buy tickets now and find the official rules at reds5050.com.

Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore

• ¡Los Rojos! exhibit now open at the Reds HOF: A new exhibit at the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum presented by Dinsmore gives fans an in-depth look at the significant role Latin America has played in the history of baseball. In ¡Los Rojos!: A Celebration of the Latino Impact on the Reds and Major League Baseball presented by Dinsmore, visitors can now explore the rich and complex history of baseball in Latin America and examine the unique imprint Latino players have made on the game. Plan your visit at redsmuseum.org.