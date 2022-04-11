LaRose: May 3 Ohio primary is underway

COLUMBUS — With the distribution of ballots to Ohio’s military and overseas voters over the weekend, Ohio’s May 3 primary is off and running, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Monday.

“Ohio’s elections are secure, they’re accurate and they’re more accessible than they’ve ever been,” LaRose said in a news release. “Ohioans should know that your neighbors, the bipartisan election officials that work in your county board of elections, have been working overtime to make sure we’re ready to go. Now it’s your turn to make a voting plan and ensure your voice is heard on May 3.”

Ohio voters may cast their ballot in one of three ways: early in-person, vote-by-mail or on Election Day.

The deadline for voter registration for the primary was Monday, while early voting began on Tuesday.

Ohio is one of 22 states that allow voting on a Saturday and one of just six states that allow early voting on a Sunday. Voters can find the entire early voting schedule on VoteOhio.gov.

Voters may also choose to vote by mail. To learn how to request an absentee ballot, visit VoteOhio.gov. Of the 42 states that run a traditional absentee voting system, a comprehensive review by the Brookings Institute determined no state does it better than Ohio, LaRose said.

LaRose said voters should consider these best practices when they choose the vote-by-mail option:

• Fill in the information properly. Review the form to ensure they have filled it out properly, including writing date of birth where required, not the day’s date, as well as signing the request form.

• Include e-mail and/or phone number. County board of elections will be calling or e-mailing voters who may need to remedy information on their ballot request form or absentee ballot envelope. Including your information will ensure they can be reached if their ballot request doesn’t have everything filled out properly.

• Don’t wait. To accommodate necessary processing time at the county board of elections and the time required for the United States Postal Service to deliver elections mail, voters should not procrastinate — fill out and mail your absentee ballot request as soon as possible.

• Double check the return envelope. Before voters submit their ballot request form, make sure the envelope is addressed to their county board of elections.

• Track ballots. Once their ballot request is received by their county board of elections, voters may track their ballot at VoteOhio.gov/Track. As long as their ballot is postmarked by the day before the election and received within 10 days (20 days for UOCAVA voters) after the election at your county board of elections, their vote will be tabulated.

LaRose said absentee voting in Ohio is time-tested and has strong security checks in place.

Ohioans have utilized absentee voting for nearly two decades, and that has allowed Ohio to put in place both the laws and processes necessary to make absentee voting secure against fraud.

• Voter identification and signature are checked twice during the process

• Voter list maintenance allows for accurate voter rolls

• Ballot harvesting is against the law in Ohio

• Voters can track their ballot on VoteOhio.gov/Track

These requirements and processes, as well as strict laws against voter fraud, have made absentee voting secure in Ohio and instances of voter fraud are exceedingly rare.

Ohio voters will find the following races on their primary ballot:

• Governor

• Attorney general

• Auditor of state

• Secretary of state

• Treasurer of state

• Ohio Supreme Court

• U.S. Senate

• U.S. representative to Congress

• Additional judicial and municipal candidates

The offices of state senator, state representative and member of State Central Committee will not appear on the May 3 Primary Election ballot. Statehouse races remain in dispute, pending the outcome of redistricting in Ohio.