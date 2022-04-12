ARTS AND CULTURE: The Dave and Daphne Show

Dave Salyer and Daphne Anderson

Genre Style:

Country, Gospel, classic rock, – variety of music

Location:

Nashville, Tennessee

How did the project start?

We met at Opryland Theme Park.

What are three adjectives to describe your style?

Exciting, energetic and uplifting.

Walk us through your creative process.

We share ideas until we hit a perfect combination.

How has your art evolved since you started?

As our audiences change, so does our shows. The show evolves with them.

What is your favorite creative tool? Why?

Dave, his guitar; Daphne, her voice. With both of these the musical creativity is endless!

What about being an artist fills your cup? Why should others take interest in the arts?

Making other people happy with music is pure joy! Others should take an interest in the arts because it is a wonderful way to express yourself!

Any advice for new and struggling artists?

Always follow your dreams!

What upcoming protects should we look for? Where can we find it?

We are always working on new studio music. Please check our website www.daveanddaphne.com.

What question do you wish someone would ask? What is your answer?

We’ve been asked A LOT of questions over the years. Seems like we’ve been asked just about everything!