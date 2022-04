Christine Hardy

Christine Hardy, 85, of Coal Grove, died on April 10, 2022.

Funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday at Lorain Street Gospel Mission Church, Ironton. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.