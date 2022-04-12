Engineer details South Point projects

SOUTH POINT — The village council of South Point had a presentation from its engineering firm at Tuesday’s regular meeting, detailing projects that are underway in the village, as well as those to come.

Mayor Jeff Gaskin said a representative from IBI Engineering, of Lancaster, was on hand to discuss Phase 2 and 3 of the village’s water line replacement project.

Gaskin said Phase 2 began last week, and crews are 1,500 feet into the effort, which will cover from the sewer plant to Columbus Street, along Second and Third streets.

He said the council approved the engineering on Phase 3, which will run from Giovanni’s in County Road 1/Fourth Street to Commerce Avenue and from North Kenova Road to the train bridge, including surrounding neighborhoods.

In other business, the council:

• Made final adjustments on its mobile home ordinance and a first reading will take place at May’s meeting of council.

Gaskin said there were no significant changes made, but it will clean up existing ordinances and make them more concise.

“We went down, from 18 to three pages,” he said.

• Heard a report from Gaskin on the village acquiring a 1928 Ford fire truck from the Brubaker family in Tipp City. The truck was South Point’s first fire truck, he said.

Gaskin said the acquisition came at no cost to the village and workers will be restoring the truck for use in parades and as a show truck.

“They’re taking it apart and bringing it back better than its former glory,” he said.

Gaskin said the truck was sold in 1959 to the Brubakers, former residents of the village, for $101.

• Heard from the police department, who have received their new bulletproof vests through grant funding.

Gaskin said the vests are an improvement over what officers had and offer “one level more” of protection. He said the department has also acquired in-car cameras to be used with body cams to give the department more transparency.