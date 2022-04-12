Gail Maconochie

Gail Morrison Shahbaz Maconochie, 85, died on Monday, April 11, 2022, in her home in Huntington, West Virginia, with her daughters by her side.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is in charge of the arrangements.

There will be no service, only a small family gathering, but in true Gail fashion, and in lieu of flowers, please consider investing in an act of kindness in her name.

