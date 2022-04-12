Grayson Gallery accepting art for April show

GRAYSON — The Grayson Gallery & Art Center is gearing up for spring with their “Celebrate the Earth” event and are inviting artists to share their works, from nature seems to assemblage, sculpture, ceramics, photography, fiber art, and everything between.

Up to three original pieces may be submitted per artist, and there’s no fee to enter. Work may be dropped off Saturday, April 16 or Monday, April 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pieces must be ready to hang or display and tagged with artist name, title, medium and price (or marked if not for sale).

An opening reception with refreshments and live music that is free to artists and the public will be held at the gallery during the monthly F!nal Fr!days Art Walk from 6-9 p.m. on April 29.