Greg Mays, 39, of South Point, died on Thursday, April 7th, 2022, at his residence.

Graveside services will be noon Friday at Woodland Cemetery, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be 11:00-11:45 a.m. at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton.

