Kenneth Barker

Nov. 15, 1957–April 10, 2022

Kenneth Jay “Kenny” Barker, 64, of Ironton, passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness on Sunday, April 10, 2022, surrounded by his family.

The Lawrence County native was born Nov. 15, 1957, a son to the late Robert Lee Barker and Juanita Bowman Barker.

Kenny was a lifelong resident of Forestdale and a 1975 graduate of Dawson-Bryant High School.

He was a retired pipefitter/welder for C.S.X. Railroad at the Raceland Car Shop and was a member of the Community Missionary Baptist Church in Deering.

Kenny loved spending time with his family, his beloved dog, Bandit, and many wonderful friends. He will truly be missed by all that knew him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Don Barker and David Barker.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 30 years, Genny Harmon Barker, whom he married July 19, 1991; one daughter, Kelly (Danny) Poe, of South Point; two grandsons, Michael and Tyler Poe, both of South Point; two sisters, Betty Barker Craddock of South Point and Eva Barker Staton, of Wheelersburg; two brothers, Ernie (Rita) Barker, of Deering and Jimmy (Sherri) Barker, of Kitts Hill; his aunt, Rheba Kizzee, of Clinton, Tennessee; and many nieces, nephews, family members and friends

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Phillip Ruark and Kenny’s nephew, Rev. Rob Barker officiating. Burial will follow in Community Cemetery.

Friends may call Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Pallbearers for the service will be, Ernie Barker, Jimmy Barker, Ryan Barker, Rob Barker, Michael Poe and Tyler Poe.

Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Harmon and Kevin Holmes.

The Barker family would like to thank Community Hospice and its wonderful staff for all the help and care during this difficult time.

To offer online condolences and to view our picture video tribute, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.