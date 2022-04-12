Malibu Jack’s Ashland to host grand opening

ASHLAND, Ky. — Malibu Jack’s Indoor Theme Park has announced a three-day grand opening celebration in Ashland.

The theme park is partnering with nonprofits and local businesses for events such as a golden ticket giveaway. In a partnership with CASA and other nonprofits, ten tickets that may be redeemed for two hours of unlimited play at the theme part for up to 19 guests will be raffled off today and Sunday.

Clues to specific times and places customers may enter the drawing will be posted on Malibu Jack’s social media pages.

There will also be a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, April 22 at 4:30 p.m., followed by a performance by Brassfield from 7-9 p.m. Doors will open to the public at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 23, and the first 100 customers will receive a gift as part of the grand opening celebration.

Prize baskets, containing a collection of gift cards and items from other local businesses, will be given away every hour starting at noon. For more information, visit malibujacks.net/Ashland.