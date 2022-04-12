Shaianna Laber

Shaianna Laber

Shaianna “Nicole” Laber, 19, of Ironton, died on April 6, 2022.

Funeral service will be noon Friday at Rock Hill High School, with Jim Bills officiating. Burial will follow the service at Pine Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon at the high school.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

