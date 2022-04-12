Wells, Lady Vikings edge Lady Dragons

By JIM WALKER

AID — Everything went really Wells for the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings.

Lauren Wells pitched a 5-hitter as the Lady Vikings edged the Fairland Lady Dragons 3-2 on Tuesday.

“Wells hit her spots, kept it down low and had great command of her change-up. She pitched well and kept their batters off-balance,” said Lady Vikings’ coach Jeff “Odie” Estep.

Wells pitched a 5-hitter, struck out 4 and walked one. She enticed the Fairland batters into 10 infield pop outs and 4 fly balls to the outfield.

Ally Shepherd went 5 innings and got the loss as she gave up just 4 hits, 3 runs of which 2 were earned, struck out 3 and did not walk a batter.

Kaylee Salyer pitched 2 scoreless innings with 2 strikeouts.

Symmes Valley took the lead in the first inning with 2 runs, one of which was unearned.

Jordie Ellison led off with a single and Wells followed with a base hit. Kylie Thompson put down a sacrifice bunt and Jocelyn Carpenter hit into a fielder’s choice for an RBI. Desiree Simpson was safe on an error as a run scored.

Th Lady Vikings (5-3) got what proved to be the winning run in the fourth.

Emma Ridenour and Lilly Schneider opened the inning with singles. Kylie Jenkins sacrificed the runners into scoring position and Madison French hit into a fielder’s choice scoring Ridenour.

Fairland tried to rallying with two outs in the seventh only to fall just short.

Madi Mckinley singled, Mika Jo Blake doubled her to third and Jordan Spencer doubled home both runners.

But Wells got the next batter to hit a short fly ball to left field to end the game.

The Lady Vikings host Western on Thursday and the Valley of Thunder Friday and Saturday.

Fairland 000 000 2 = 2 5 3

Sym. Valley 200 100 x = 3 4 1

Ally Shepherd, Kaylee Salyer (6) and Mckenna Black. Lauren Wells and Jocelyn Carpenter. W-Wells (IP-7.0, H-5, R-2, ER-2 K-4, BB-1). L-Shepherd (IP-5.0, H-4, R-3, ER-2, K-3, BB-0). Salyer (IP-2.0, H-0, R-0, K-2 BB-0). Hitting-FHS: Katie Dehart 1-2, Madi Mckinley 1-3, Mika Jo Blake 2-3, Jordan Spencer 1-3 2B 2-RBI; SV: Jordie Ellison 1-3, Lauren Wells 1-3, Emma Ridenour 1-3, Lily Schneider 1-3.