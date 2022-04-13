Charles Pennington

Charles Glen Pennington, 78, of Proctorville, died on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Cornerstone Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Pennington.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Tom Belville and Joe Pemberton officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, with VFW Post 6878 conducting graveside military rites.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.