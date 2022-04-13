Chesapeake Lions Club Invitational Track & Field Meet Results
Published 1:28 am Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Event 1 Girls 4×800 Meter Relay
School Seed Finals Points
Finals
1 Fairland ‘A’ 11:30.00 11:49.00 10
1) Barnitz, Reece 2) Spears, Brinkley
3) Rogers, Gracie 4) Barnitz, Kamryn
2 Wayne ‘A’ 12:02.80 11:51.00 8
1) Queen, Laura 2) Queen, Olivia
3) Workman, Brianna 4) Lester, Hannah
3 Rock Hill ‘A’ 12:38.00 12:29.00 6
1) Easterling, Hope 2) Gimore, Kylie
3) Saleh, Josi 4) Howard, Ashlie
4 South Point ‘A’ 13:35.00 5
1) Maynard, Addison 2) Hopkins, Keona
3) Jones, Jasmyn 4) Bruton, Karmen
5 Raceland-Worthington ‘A’ 13:54.00 4
1) Holbert, Kaylee 2) Dillow, Isabelle
3) Gallion, Lakyn 4) Gallion, Skylar
6 Portsmouth ‘A’ 18:06.00 3
1) Lott, Anna 2) Holbrook, Kamryn
3) Adams, Alexis 4) Craft, Helena
Event 2 Boys 4×800 Meter Relay
School Seed Finals Points
1 Rock Hill ‘A’ 9:30.00 9:14.00 10
1) Simpson, Sam 2) Jenkins, Levi
3) Stevens, Cameron 4) Blagg, Connor
2 Portsmouth ‘A’ 9:12.88 9:40.00 8
1) Craft, Tyson 2) Young, Xander
3) Putnam, Charlie 4) Craft, Trevyvin
3 Spring Valley ‘A’ 9:47.75 9:45.00 6
1) Lockhart, Alec 2) Carroll, Johnathan
3) Pulley, Britton 4) Tonkin, Peyton
4 Fairland ‘A’ 9:49.00 9:52.00 5
1) Griffing, Dalton 2) Baker, Owen
3) Jarrell, Alex 4) Pannell, Walker
5 Chesapeake ‘A’ 10:15.00 10:06.00 4
1) Shepard, Lucas 2) Handley, Carl
3) Plantz, Drew 4) Lambert, Cameron
6 Raceland ‘A’ 10:25.84 10:10.00 3
1) Burton, Max 2) Stephens, Garrison
3) Winters, Jackson 4) Stephens, Grant
7 South Webster ‘A’ 9:31.00 10:14.00 2
1) Mantle, Kaleb 2) Bailey, Evan
3) Mantle, Kody 4) Rawlins, Zander
Event 3 Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points
1 Steele, Lexi Fairland 17.90 18.10 2 10
2 Isaacs, Robin Chesapeake 18.70 18.65 2 8
3 Hicks, Erin Chesapeake 19.00 19.74 2 6
4 Newman, Shaylen Raceland-Wor 19.50 20.32 2 5
5 Cox, Kiarah Ironton 20.60 20.66 1 4
6 Rogers, Allison Rock Hill 21.00 21.34 1 3
7 Darby, Annabelle Rock Hill 22.22 22.96 1 2
Event 4 Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points
1 Buxo, Jose Chesapeake 17.00 17.79 2 10
2 Conlon, Cole Raceland 18.94 18.15 2 8
3 Harris, Jacob Chesapeake 18.00 18.59 2 6
4 Fizer, Jeremiah Fairland 17.30 18.66 2 5
5 Ferguson, Dalton Spring Valle 19.81 19.19 2 4
6 Williams, Myshawn Portsmouth 19.28 19.71 2 3
7 Riddle, Makiath Spring Valle 19.91 1 2
8 Burton, Max Raceland 20.00 22.57 1 1
Event 5 Girls 100 Meter Dash
Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points
1 Wilburn, Elaysia South Point 13.20 13.25 4 10
2 Crum, Haleigh Spring Valle 13.86 13.46 4 8
3 Maynard, Macie Spring Valle 13.62 13.63 4 6
4 Dickerson, Kaydence South Point 14.70 14.21 2 5
5 Perry, Madelyn Wayne 13.80 14.23 4 4
6 Adams, Keira Ironton 14.10 14.37 3 3
7 Yates, Alyssa South Webste 14.10 14.38 3 2
8 Bailey, Hadyn Rock Hill 14.26 14.44 3 0.50
8 White, Emerson Ironton 14.70 14.44 2 0.50
10 Kellogg, Brynna Rock Hill 14.63 14.48 2
11 Mullins, Quincey St. Joseph C 15.60 14.81 2
12 Butler, Amelia Fairland 14.30 14.83 3
13 Pater, Lauren Chesapeake 14.00 15.19 4
13 Music, Rachel Raceland-Wor 14.50 15.19 3
15 Nichols, T’Onna Chesapeake 14.10 15.32 3
16 Sutton, Aubrey Iron. St. Jo 15.00 15.44 2
17 Powell, Jermya Portsmouth 15.47 1
18 Waugh, McKenzie Fairland 14.50 15.58 2
19 Scarberry, Grace Portsmouth 16.41 16.31 1
20 Kline, Elizabeth Iron. St. Jo 17.00 17.37 1
21 Holland, Lauren St. Joseph C 20.13 18.93 1
Event 6 Boys 100 Meter Dash
Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points
1 Lewis, Tyson Rock Hill 11.50 11.26 4 10
2 McEntee, Robert Spring Valle 11.66 11.60 4 8
3 Hamrick, Dante Portsmouth 11.47 11.61 4 6
4 Turner, Ben Spring Valle 11.65 11.62 4 5
5 LeBlanc, Cain South Point 12.40 11.70 3 4
6 Bell, Cameron Raceland 11.80 11.91 4 3
7 Adams, Brayden Rock Hill 11.80 11.97 3 2
8 Bryant, Dariyonne Portsmouth 11.63 12.06 4 1
9 Waugh, Christian Raceland 11.90 12.12 3
10 Martinez, Santos Ironton 12.00 12.14 3
11 Stone, Caleb South Webste 11.90 12.34 3
12 Martin, Zion Fairland 12.40 12.46 2
13 Kazee, Mason South Point 12.50 12.50 2
14 Bompus, Lucas Fairland 12.30 12.64 3
15 Woelfel, Colin St. Joseph C 13.73 12.92 1
16 Slusher, Colton South Webste 12.70 13.03 2
17 Mills, Nathan Chesapeake 12.90 13.41 2
18 Ratcliff, Isaac St. Joseph C 16.54 14.66 1
19 Burnside, Marcus Chesapeake 13.30 15.04 1
Event 7 Girls 4×200 Meter Relay
School Seed Finals H# Points
1 Spring Valley ‘A’ 2:02.91 1:58.47 2 10
1) Crum, Haleigh 2) Crum, Raegan
3) Dixon, Campbell 4) Payne, Mackenzie
2 Fairland ‘A’ 1:55.00 1:59.34 2 8
1) Stitt, Katie 2) Hinkle, Tomi
3) Steele, Lexi 4)
3 Portsmouth ‘A’ 2:10.00 2:08.17 2 6
1) Burke, Annabelle 2) Waughtel, Alyvia
3) Thomas, Arianna 4) Guillen Manzanares, Kensi
4 Rock Hill ‘A’ 2:03.00 2:10.07 2 5
1) Blankenship, Autumn 2) Parker, Lainey
3) Blevins, Angel 4) Pancake, Cigi
5 Iron. St. Joseph Central ‘A’ 2:19.00 2:11.92 1 4
1) Woods, Olivia 2) Philabaun, Addie
3) Dressel, Laney 4) Sutton, Aubrey
6 Chesapeake ‘A’ 2:09.00 2:13.52 2 3
1) Pennington, Abigail 2) Gilcher, Violet
3) Tiller, Ashley 4) Pater, Lauren
7 South Webster ‘A’ 2:15.00 2:16.61 1 2
1) Hanes, Alivia 2) Belford, Alyssa
3) Bailey, Alison 4) Shupert, Brea
8 Raceland-Worthington ‘A’ 2:17.46 1 1
1) Roark, Kiley 2) Thomas, Kiyara
3) Gallion, Skylar 4) Music, Rachel
— South Point ‘A’ 1:55.40 DQ 2
1) Wilburn, Elaysia 2) Bruton, Karmen
3) Layne, Emma 4) Hall, Camille
Event 8 Boys 4×200 Meter Relay
School Seed Finals H# Points
1 Ironton ‘A’ 1:34.20 1:34.47 2 10
1) Carter, Trevor 2) Carter, Larondo
3) Martin, Chianti 4) White, Ethan
2 Portsmouth ‘A’ 1:34.83 1:35.70 2 8
1) Hammond, Beau 2) Carr, Donavan
3) Bryant, Dariyonne 4) Lattimore, Devon
3 Rock Hill ‘A’ 1:37.20 1:37.91 2 6
1) Blagg, Hunter 2) Adams, Brayden
3) Cattell, Ethan 4) Cox, Izaak
4 Fairland ‘A’ 1:39.90 1:39.48 2 5
1) McNicol, Isaiah 2) Bellomy, Devon
3) Casella, Jace 4) Nida, Jonathon
5 South Point ‘A’ 1:45.00 1:43.62 1 4
1) Wilburn, Elijah 2) Garred, Deshawn
3) Smith, C.J. 4) Kazee, Mason
6 Raceland ‘A’ 1:43.51 1:45.22 1 3
1) Gallion, Parker 2) Tyson, Ty
3) Stephens, Grant 4) Lykins, Mason
7 Chesapeake ‘A’ 1:45.00 1:50.64 1 2
1) Preston, Landon 2) Harris, Jacob
3) Mills, Nathan 4) Taylor, Jacob
Event 9 Girls 1600 Meter Run
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Williamson, Olivia Wayne 5:47.20 5:49.06 10
2 Barnitz, Reece Fairland 6:01.00 6:07.50 8
3 Moran, Riley St. Joseph C 6:55.00 6:12.13 6
4 Kreischer, Marley South Webste 6:13.48 5
5 Lester, Hannah Wayne 5:58.30 6:15.79 4
6 Davis, Anna Ironton 6:30.20 6:19.98 3
7 Hall, Mylee Chesapeake 6:15.00 6:26.65 2
8 Mantell, Kate South Webste 6:30.00 6:31.57 1
9 Barnitz, Kamryn Fairland 6:15.00 6:40.04
10 Okuno, Lucia St. Joseph C 7:23.45 6:43.65
11 Holbert, Kaylee Raceland-Wor 6:53.00 6:44.47
12 Shavers, Hannah Ironton 7:30.00 8:31.92
Event 10 Boys 1600 Meter Run
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Putnam, Charlie Portsmouth 4:37.46 4:52.95 10
2 Thompson, Chace Wayne 4:45.30 4:58.34 8
3 Markins, Bryce Ironton 5:15.00 5:07.51 6
4 Griffing, Dalton Fairland 5:09.30 5:15.36 5
5 Stevens, Cameron Rock Hill 5:10.00 5:22.15 4
6 Tonkin, Peyton Spring Valle 5:23.74 3
7 Mantle, Kaleb South Webste 5:22.00 5:23.96 2
8 Edwards, Bryson Wayne 5:26.20 5:25.06 1
9 Pannell, Walker Fairland 5:07.20 5:25.62
10 Jenkins, Levi Rock Hill 5:30.00 5:30.66
11 Ferrell, Jayden South Point 5:25.00 5:32.65
12 Bailey, Bryson Spring Valle 5:44.36
13 Stephens, Garrison Raceland 6:30.00 5:46.87
14 Young, Xander Portsmouth 5:47.10 6:00.76
15 Handley, Carl Chesapeake 5:25.00 6:02.19
16 Lambert, Cameron Chesapeake 5:50.00 6:16.70
17 Roof, Gabe South Webste 6:05.00 6:17.14
18 Hebling, Simon South Point 6:42.02
19 Hogsten, Cameron Raceland 7:12.61 7:21.40
Event 11 Girls 4×100 Meter Relay
School Seed Finals H# Points
1 Spring Valley ‘A’ 53.50 54.93 2 10
1) Crum, Haleigh 2) Payne, Mackenzie
3) Dixon, Campbell 4) Maynard, Macie
2 Chesapeake ‘A’ 55.60 57.39 2 8
1) Pauley, Kandace 2) Isaacs, Robin
3) Pater, Lauren 4) Duncan, Emily
3 Fairland ‘A’ 58.60 57.79 2 6
1) Waugh, McKenzie 2) Mayo, Chloe
3) Steele, Lexi 4) Li, Angela
4 Ironton ‘A’ 58.20 58.41 2 5
1) Cox, Kiarah 2) White, Emerson
3) Adams, Keira 4) Williams, Evan
5 South Point ‘A’ 59.20 58.42 2 4
1) Dickerson, Kaydence 2) Jones, Jasmyn
3) Johnroe, Kendall 4) Layne, Emma
6 Rock Hill ‘A’ 59.00 58.98 2 3
1) Bailey, Hadyn 2) Blankenship, Autumn
3) Kellogg, Brynna 4) Parker, Lainey
7 Portsmouth ‘A’ 1:05.00 1:02.90 1 2
1) Burke, Annabelle 2) Martin, Keymora
3) Scarberry, Grace 4) Powell, Jermya
8 South Webster ‘A’ 1:04.00 1:04.16 1 1
1) Hanes, Alivia 2) Belford, Alyssa
3) Bailey, Alison 4) Shupert, Brea
9 Raceland-Worthington ‘A’ 1:05.83 1
1) Clark, Makayla 2) Campbell, Brooklyn
3) Wallace, Kassie 4) Music, Rachel
Event 12 Boys 4×100 Meter Relay
School Seed Finals H# Points
1 Spring Valley ‘A’ 45.39 45.73 2 10
1) Turner, Ben 2) Caldwell, Dalton
3) Moore, Heath 4) McEntee, Robert
2 Rock Hill ‘A’ 45.50 46.18 2 8
1) Lewis, Tyson 2) Malone, Braydon
3) Cattell, Ethan 4) Cox, Izaak
3 Ironton ‘A’ 45.60 46.30 2 6
1) Wilson, Peyton 2) Carter, Larondo
3) Martinez, Santos 4) Carter, Trevor
4 Portsmouth ‘A’ 45.38 47.82 2 5
1) Hamrick, Dante 2) Hammond, Beau
3) Bryant, Dariyonne 4) Lattimore, Devon
5 South Point ‘A’ 48.83 48.34 1 4
1) LeBlanc, Cain 2) Garred, Deshawn
3) Wilburn, Elijah 4) Kazee, Mason
6 Fairland ‘A’ 46.30 49.63 2 3
1) McNicol, Isaiah 2) Martin, Zion
3) Bellomy, Devon 4) Bompus, Lucas
7 Raceland ‘A’ 47.00 49.77 1 2
1) Gallion, Parker 2) Conlon, Cole
3) Tyson, Ty 4) Lykins, Mason
Event 13 Girls 400 Meter Dash
Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points
1 Hall, Camille South Point 1:04.42 1:04.76 4 10
2 Stitt, Katie Fairland 1:04.00 1:05.84 4 8
3 Hinkle, Tomi Fairland 1:06.00 1:06.05 4 6
4 Payne, Mackenzie Spring Valle 1:05.39 1:07.70 4 5
5 Yates, Alyssa South Webste 1:06.00 1:08.22 4 4
6 Mullins, Quincey St. Joseph C 1:20.50 1:10.69 2 3
7 Johnroe, Kendall South Point 1:13.20 1:12.09 3 2
8 Plantz, Allison Chesapeake 1:11.00 1:13.03 3 1
9 Ball, Kate Chesapeake 1:12.00 1:13.16 3
10 Scott, Emma Rock Hill 1:15.00 1:14.02 3
11 Guillen Manzanares, Kens Portsmouth 1:22.00 1:16.82 2
12 Hanes, Alivia South Webste 1:15.00 1:18.20 2
13 Freeman, Ariyah Ironton 1:23.09 1:20.10 2
14 Gonzalez, Alba Ironton 1:19.80 1:20.76 2
15 Ihlenfeld, Alyssa Spring Valle 1:33.21 1:23.77 1
16 Holland, Lauren St. Joseph C 1:58.69 1:51.90 1
Event 14 Boys 400 Meter Dash
Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points
1 White, Ethan Ironton 52.10 53.14 4 10
2 Casella, Jace Fairland 53.90 53.83 4 8
3 Thomas, Adam Spring Valle 53.29 54.74 4 6
4 Rencher, Kyrell Spring Valle 55.68 56.38 4 5
5 Craft, Tyson Portsmouth 55.75 56.80 3 4
6 Shepard, Lucas Chesapeake 58.00 56.99 2 3
7 McNicol, Isaiah Fairland 56.80 57.76 3 2
8 Bell, Cameron Raceland 56.50 58.01 3 1
9 Craft, Trevyvin Portsmouth 54.98 58.18 4
10 Blagg, Hunter Rock Hill 56.50 58.19 3
11 Wilburn, Elijah South Point 56.89 58.88 3
12 Waugh, Christian Raceland 57.40 58.99 3
13 Woelfel, Colin St. Joseph C 1:05.60 59.37 1
14 Wallace, Tucker Wayne 59.80 1:00.35 2
15 Adams, Brayden Rock Hill 55.50 1:00.66 4
16 Rawlins, Zander South Webste 58.00 1:02.11 2
17 McDaniel, Connor Ironton 1:00.00 1:03.49 2
18 Ratcliff, Isaac St. Joseph C 1:32.43 1:11.05 1
Event 15 Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points
1 Steele, Lexi Fairland 53.00 54.32 2 10
2 Hicks, Erin Chesapeake 57.50 54.82 2 8
3 Mullins, Quincey St. Joseph C 1:05.00 57.79 2 6
4 Isaacs, Robin Chesapeake 56.58 58.11 2 5
5 Newman, Shaylen Raceland-Wor 54.32 59.14 2 4
6 Scarberry, Grace Portsmouth 1:08.36 1 3
Event 16 Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points
1 Burgess, Cameron Chesapeake 48.00 45.20 2 10
2 Fizer, Jeremiah Fairland 44.90 46.33 3 8
3 Williams, Myshawn Portsmouth 46.11 47.05 3 6
4 Nida, Jonathon Fairland 46.50 47.96 3 5
5 Lewis, Bryson Rock Hill 48.60 49.54 2 4
6 Conlon, Cole Raceland 47.26 49.95 3 3
7 Maynard, Dannie T00 Chesapeake 50.46 3 2
8 Allen, Ty Spring Valle 50.82 1 1
9 Burton, Max Raceland 48.67 51.34 2
10 Malone, Braydon Rock Hill 47.50 51.84 3
Event 17 Girls 800 Meter Run
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Barnitz, Reece Fairland 2:40.00 2:41.70 10
2 Williamson, Olivia Wayne 2:37.50 2:42.60 8
3 Davis, Anna Ironton 2:54.10 2:53.37 6
4 Moran, Rachel St. Joseph C 3:14.44 2:54.31 5
5 Bruton, Karmen South Point 2:50.00 2:55.94 4
6 Queen, Olivia Wayne 2:55.50 2:58.49 3
7 Barnitz, Kamryn Fairland 2:45.00 3:04.21 2
8 Saleh, Josi Rock Hill 3:05.00 3:08.53 1
9 Okuno, Lucia St. Joseph C 3:16.50 3:09.27
10 Philabaun, Addie Iron. St. Jo 3:20.00 3:21.28
11 Boardman, Kat Raceland-Wor 3:50.00 3:24.08
12 Hopkins, Keona South Point 3:00.00 3:26.12
13 Smith, Bethany South Webste 3:19.00 3:27.98
14 Waller, Kelsie Rock Hill 3:24.00 3:29.70
15 Thomas, Kiyara Raceland-Wor 2:50.00 3:35.98
16 Weist, Campbell South Webste 3:20.00 3:36.00
17 Weber, Ava Iron. St. Jo 4:00.00 4:10.33
18 Craft, Helena Portsmouth 4:26.40
Event 18 Boys 800 Meter Run
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Simpson, Sam Rock Hill 2:06.00 2:11.72 10
2 Putnam, Charlie Portsmouth 2:10.73 2:12.12 8
3 Phillips, Isaac Rock Hill 2:25.00 2:20.82 6
4 Griffing, Dalton Fairland 2:23.10 2:24.01 5
5 Carroll, Johnathan Spring Valle 2:22.18 2:26.51 4
6 Pulley, Britton Spring Valle 2:25.37 2:28.16 3
7 Plantz, Drew Chesapeake 2:30.00 2:28.27 2
8 Ferrell, Jayden South Point 2:27.48 2:30.77 1
9 Jarrell, Alex Fairland 2:24.00 2:35.50
10 Young, Xander Portsmouth 2:20.87 2:39.93
11 Silk, Judah Chesapeake 2:30.00 2:44.65
12 Love, Isaac Raceland 2:55.00 2:50.78
13 Conley, Drew Raceland 2:45.00 3:05.88
Event 19 Girls 200 Meter Dash
Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points
1 Hall, Camille South Point 27.61 27.98 4 10
2 Wilburn, Elaysia South Point 27.90 28.46 4 8
3 Maynard, Macie Spring Valle 28.37 28.63 4 6
4 Stitt, Katie Fairland 27.00 29.04 4 5
5 Perry, Madelyn Wayne 28.80 29.40 3 4
6 Kellogg, Brynna Rock Hill 29.50 29.87 3 3
7 Adams, Keira Ironton 29.30 30.41 3 2
8 Duncan, Emily Chesapeake 28.50 30.74 4 1
9 Bailey, Hadyn Rock Hill 29.65 30.81 2
10 Payne, Mackenzie Spring Valle 29.07 30.83 3
11 Mullins, Quincey St. Joseph C 31.85 31.96 2
12 Mayo, Chloe Fairland 28.50 32.26 4
13 Sutton, Aubrey Iron. St. Jo 33.00 32.43 1
14 Gilcher, Violet Chesapeake 32.60 32.84 2
15 Morgan, Isabel Ironton 32.60 33.51 2
16 Shupert, Brea South Webste 32.50 33.59 2
17 Burke, Annabelle Portsmouth 35.00 34.53 1
18 Arnett, Nasia Portsmouth 36.93 1
19 Holland, Lauren St. Joseph C 43.30 45.63 1
— Tiller, Ashley Chesapeake 33.08 X33.32 1
Event 20 Boys 200 Meter Dash
Name Year School Seed Finals H# Points
1 Lewis, Tyson Rock Hill 23.42 23.53 4 10
2 LeBlanc, Cain South Point 25.00 24.16 3 8
3 Casella, Jace Fairland 24.60 24.18 4 6
4 Ambercrombie, Jalyn Spring Valle 24.39 24.34 4 5
5 Heiland, Nolan Portsmouth 24.70 24.37 3 4
6 Carr, Donavan Portsmouth 24.60 24.51 3 3
7 Waugh, Christian Raceland 25.00 24.79 3 2
8 Bell, Cameron Raceland 24.50 25.04 4 1
9 Bellomy, Devon Fairland 24.90 25.05 3
10 Wilson, Peyton Ironton 24.90 25.06 3
11 Burgess, Cameron Chesapeake 25.00 25.29 2
12 Keesee, Kyndon Spring Valle 25.28 25.44 2
13 Woelfel, Colin St. Joseph C 28.45 26.29 1
14 Wallace, Tucker Wayne 26.40 26.71 2
15 Smith, C.J. South Point 26.93 28.49 2
16 Ratcliff, Isaac St. Joseph C 32.65 32.71 1
Event 21 Girls 3200 Meter Run
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Moran, Riley St. Joseph C 16:29.00 13:49.85 10
2 Mantell, Kate South Webste 13:50.00 14:03.88 8
3 Hall, Mylee Chesapeake 14:22.00 14:37.04 6
4 Rogers, Gracie Fairland 15:00.00 15:07.10 5
5 Spears, Brinkley Fairland 15:00.00 15:22.79 4
6 Okuno, Lucia St. Joseph C 17:20.00 15:56.17 3
7 Howard, Ashlie Rock Hill 16:30.00 17:08.27 2
Event 22 Boys 3200 Meter Run
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Putnam, Charlie Portsmouth 10:05.01 10:43.57 10
2 Blagg, Connor Rock Hill 10:35.00 10:46.23 8
3 Baker, Owen Fairland 11:40.40 11:43.54 6
4 Lockhart, Alec Spring Valle 11:50.41 12:03.40 5
5 Pannell, Walker Fairland 11:42.00 12:41.11 4
6 Thurman, James Portsmouth 14:30.45 3
— Romans, Ethan Chesapeake 12:30.00 NT
— Thompson, Isaac Chesapeake 12:30.00 NT
Event 23 Girls 4×400 Meter Relay
School Seed Finals H# Points
1 Fairland ‘A’ 4:36.00 4:47.11 2 10
1) Stitt, Katie 2) Barnitz, Kamryn
3) Hinkle, Tomi 4) Barnitz, Reece
2 Chesapeake ‘A’ 5:00.00 4:59.43 2 8
1) Pauley, Kandace 2) Plantz, Allison
3) Ball, Kate 4) Hicks, Erin
3 South Webster ‘A’ 4:50.00 5:06.59 2 6
1) Yates, Alyssa 2) Hanes, Alivia
3) Mantell, Kate 4) Shupert, Brea
4 Rock Hill ‘A’ 5:08.00 5:22.71 2 5
1) Blankenship, Autumn 2) Pancake, Cigi
3) Scott, Emma 4) Easterling, Hope
5 Portsmouth ‘A’ 5:11.00 6:27.00 1 4
1) Thomas, Arianna 2) Waughtel, Alyvia
3) Burke, Annabelle 4) Guillen Manzanares, Kensi
Event 24 Boys 4×400 Meter Relay
School Seed Finals H# Points
1 Spring Valley ‘A’ 3:43.79 3:49.84 2 10
1) Rencher, Kyrell 2) Caldwell, Colton
3) Fuller, Bryce 4) Thomas, Adam
2 Rock Hill ‘A’ 3:45.00 3:56.43 2 8
1) Blagg, Hunter 2) Griffith, Dylan
3) Simpson, Sam 4) Adams, Brayden
3 Portsmouth ‘A’ 3:48.85 3:57.00 1 6
1) Carr, Donavan 2) Duncan, Jayden
3) Craft, Tyson 4) Craft, Trevyvin
4 Fairland ‘A’ 3:46.20 4:00.15 2 5
1) McNicol, Isaiah 2) Casella, Jace
3) Nida, Jonathon 4) Fizer, Jeremiah
5 Raceland ‘A’ 3:55.86 4:01.00 1 4
1) Stephens, Grant 2) Bell, Cameron
3) Tyson, Ty 4) Waugh, Christian
6 Chesapeake ‘A’ 4:00.00 4:16.00 1 3
1) Buxo, Jose 2) Shepard, Lucas
3) Handley, Carl 4) Martin, Ryan
Event 25 Girls High Jump
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Duncan, Emily Chesapeake 5-02.00 4-08.00 10
2 Cecil, Chasity Ironton 4-08.00 J4-08.00 8
3 Staley, Bindi South Point 4-06.00 4-06.00 6
4 Dressel, Laney Iron. St. Jo 5-00.00 J4-06.00 5
5 Clark, Makayla Raceland-Wor 4-10.00 J4-06.00 4
6 Hinkle, Tomi Fairland 4-09.00 J4-06.00 3
7 Rogers, Allison Rock Hill 4-04.00 4-04.00 1
7 Maynard, Macie Spring Valle 4-08.00 4-04.00 1
7 Kellogg, Brynna Rock Hill 4-08.00 4-04.00 1
10 Mayo, Chloe Fairland 4-08.00 4-02.00
10 Roark, Kiley Raceland-Wor 4-02.00 4-02.00
10 Layne, Emma South Point 4-06.00 4-02.00
— Adams, Keira Ironton 3-08.00 NH
Event 26 Boys High Jump
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Lykins, Mason Raceland 5-06.00 5-08.00 10
2 Malone, Braydon Rock Hill 5-08.00 5-06.00 8
3 Bellomy, Devon Fairland 6-02.00 5-02.00 5.50
3 Martin, Ryan Chesapeake 5-08.00 5-02.00 5.50
4 Ferguson, Dalton Spring Valle 5-06.00 J5-02.00 3
4 Gallion, Parker Raceland 5-06.00 J5-02.00 3
4 Wilson, Peyton Ironton 5-00.00 J5-02.00 3
8 Adkins, Tate Spring Valle 5-06.00 5-00.00 0.33
8 Rawlins, Zander South Webste 5-06.00 5-00.00 0.33
8 Griffing, Dalton Fairland 5-02.00 5-00.00 0.33
— Haney, Xathan South Point 4-08.00 NH
— Pringle, Braxton Ironton 5-02.00 NH
— Johnson, Amare Portsmouth 5-06.00 NH
— O’Bryant, Zach Rock Hill 5-04.00 NH
Event 27 Girls Pole Vault
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Pauley, Kandace Chesapeake 8-00.00 8-00.00 10
2 Staley, Bindi South Point 8-06.00 7-06.00 8
3 White, Emerson Ironton 6-06.00 6-06.00 6
4 Darby, Annabelle Rock Hill 6-00.00 6-00.00 5
— Campbell, Brooklyn Raceland-Wor NH
— Heath, Taylor Raceland-Wor 6-00.00 NH
Event 28 Boys Pole Vault
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Sly, Matt Ironton 11-09.00 11-00.00 10
2 Blagg, Hunter Rock Hill 10-06.00 10-06.00 8
3 Bartrum, Ty Spring Valle 10-06.00 9-06.00 6
4 Jenkins, Xander Raceland 9-00.00 8-06.00 5
5 Carroll, Johnathan Spring Valle 8-06.00 J8-06.00 4
6 Plantz, Drew Chesapeake 8-00.00 8-00.00 3
7 Jarrell, Alex Fairland 6-06.00 7-06.00 1.50
7 Craft, Trevyvin Portsmouth 9-00.00 7-06.00 1.50
— Williams, Myshawn Portsmouth 8-00.00 NH
— Rusk, Sam Rock Hill 8-06.00 NH
Event 29 Girls Long Jump
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Wilburn, Elaysia South Point 15-04.00 16-05.25 10
2 Crum, Haleigh Spring Valle 14-05.00 15-07.00 8
3 Duncan, Emily Chesapeake 15-00.00 15-06.75 6
4 Pancake, Cigi Rock Hill 15-04.00 15-02.75 5
5 Bailey, Hadyn Rock Hill 13-06.00 13-09.75 4
6 Pater, Lauren Chesapeake 14-05.00 13-08.00 3
7 Newman, Shaylen Raceland-Wor 12-06.00 12-10.50 2
8 Guillen Manzanares, Kens Portsmouth 12-09.00 12-03.00 1
9 Li, Angela Fairland 12-05.00 12-01.00
10 Morgan, Isabel Ironton 12-00.00 J12-01.00
11 Cox, Kiarah Ironton 12-04.00 11-02.00
12 Potts, Lexie Portsmouth 10-08.00 11-01.25
13 Crum, Raegan Spring Valle 11-02.00 10-11.25
14 Moran, Rachel St. Joseph C 10-09.50
15 Moran, Riley St. Joseph C 10-08.00
16 Woods, Olivia Iron. St. Jo 10-00.00 10-07.00
Event 30 Boys Long Jump
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Cox, Izaak Rock Hill 19-10.00 21-03.00 10
2 Turner, Ben Spring Valle 19-09.00 18-08.00 8
3 Caldwell, Dalton Spring Valle 19-05.00 18-06.25 6
4 Fizer, Jeremiah Fairland 17-11.00 18-04.50 5
5 Duncan, Jayden Portsmouth 18-07.00 18-03.50 4
6 Martin, Ryan Chesapeake 18-00.00 18-01.75 3
7 Gallion, Parker Raceland 16-09.00 17-08.00 2
8 Garred, Deshawn South Point 16-03.00 17-07.00 1
9 Lewis, Bryson Rock Hill 16-06.00 17-03.50
10 Lattimore, Devon Portsmouth 18-03.50 16-08.75
11 Wilburn, Elijah South Point 16-01.00 16-08.00
12 Handley, Carl Chesapeake 16-00.00 16-05.50
13 McDaniel, Connor Ironton 15-00.00 16-04.50
14 Rowsey, Bryson Raceland 16-05.00 16-03.75
15 Baumgardner, Wyatt Ironton 15-00.00 16-01.00
16 Woelfel, Colin St. Joseph C 16-00.00 11-00.00
Event 31 Girls Shot Put
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Hall, Emma Ironton 34-05.00 33-03.50 10
2 Luhrsen, Makinzie South Point 29-05.00 31-03.00 8
3 Cremeans, Madison Rock Hill 30-00.00 30-06.25 6
4 Taylor, Hannah Fairland 28-04.00 28-08.50 5
5 Wilson, Bailie Chesapeake 27-06.00 28-01.00 4
6 Powell, Jermya Portsmouth 27-03.00 27-04.50 3
7 Byers, Avery Fairland 28-05.00 25-09.75 2
8 Cecil, Elishia Ironton 27-00.00 25-02.00 1
9 Poxes, Mona Portsmouth 24-01.00 24-10.00
10 Patrick, Haylie South Point 22-07.00 24-00.50
11 Rudd, Olivia St. Joseph C 20-06.00 23-07.75
12 Slack, Hunter South Webste 21-06.00 21-05.00
13 Kidd, Savannah Rock Hill 23-00.00 20-09.00
14 Webb, Brooklyn Chesapeake 19-00.00 20-04.00
15 Frazier, Katie Wayne 18-02.00 20-02.00
16 Hall, Dru South Webste 18-06.00 18-11.50
17 Cusso, Matrina Spring Valle 18-06.00 18-04.00
Event 32 Boys Shot Put
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Lucas, Michael Fairland 38-11.00 43-01.50 10
2 Long, Maurice South Point 41-11.00 40-03.75 8
3 Knight, Nick Fairland 42-08.00 40-02.50 6
4 Ferguson, Evan Spring Valle 42-10.00 39-07.00 5
5 Hall, Mathew Spring Valle 40-06.00 39-03.00 4
6 Smith, Lane Rock Hill 41-02.00 39-01.00 3
7 Poxes, Alberto Portsmouth 39-05.00 38-01.00 2
8 Poxes, Leo Portsmouth 37-05.00 36-01.00 1
9 Calderon, Chris Chesapeake 34-00.00 34-05.50
10 Hayton, Hunter Wayne 32-02.00 33-06.50
11 Medinger, Andrew Rock Hill 34-00.00 32-09.75
12 Washington, Angelo Ironton 30-11.00 32-08.50
13 Burroughs, Evan Raceland 32-00.00 32-05.50
14 Moore, Hunter Ironton 36-09.00 32-00.75
15 Johnson, Benji South Point 34-10.00 31-08.75
16 Taylor, Jacob Chesapeake 34-00.00 30-07.00
17 Chu, Chris St. Joseph C 30-06.00 29-01.00
18 Cotton, Jude Raceland 27-00.00 26-04.50
19 Queen, Owen Wayne 26-08.00 24-03.00
Event 33 Girls Discus Throw
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Hall, Emma Ironton 107-04 103-06 10
2 Luhrsen, Makinzie South Point 104-00 92-04 8
3 Cremeans, Madison Rock Hill 80-00 90-04 6
4 Wilson, Bailie Chesapeake 84-05 89-04 5
5 Lattimore, Kayden Portsmouth 80-03 89-02 4
6 Taylor, Hannah Fairland 85-09 87-05 3
7 Howard, Whitney Rock Hill 80-00 79-02 2
8 Weber, Ava Iron. St. Jo 74-00 75-00 0.50
8 Byers, Avery Fairland 76-07 75-00 0.50
10 Wallace, Kassie Raceland-Wor 73-02
11 Jones, Alyssa Ironton 55-00 71-00
12 Carr, Amya Portsmouth 54-00 64-02
13 Ermalovich, Elizabeth South Point 63-00 62-03
14 Slack, Hunter South Webste 57-03 60-00
15 Rudd, Olivia St. Joseph C 75-00 57-10
16 Damron, Gracie Iron. St. Jo 72-00 52-11
17 Webb, Brooklyn Chesapeake 50-00 52-01
18 Cusso, Matrina Spring Valle 45-04 47-04
19 Dillow, Isabelle Raceland-Wor 45-01
20 Garinger, Hannah South Webste 50-07 43-04
Event 34 Boys Discus Throw
Name Year School Seed Finals Points
1 Long, Maurice South Point 25-11.75 122-11 10
2 Smith, Lane Rock Hill 108-00 118-05 8
3 Ferguson, Evan Spring Valle 112-00 117-00 6
4 Skeens, Jacob Chesapeake 100-00 110-03 5
5 Taylor, Derrick South Point 98-01 109-00 4
6 Lucas, Michael Fairland 123-02 107-01 3
7 Knight, Nick Fairland 99-07 2
8 Griffith, Haidyn Portsmouth 100-00 95-02 1
9 Lard, Eli Portsmouth 80-00 95-01
10 Burroughs, Evan Raceland 111-01 92-05
11 Hall, Mathew Spring Valle 101-00 89-09
12 Ellis, Andy Chesapeake 80-00 87-08
13 Jenkins, Xander Raceland 88-00 87-03
14 Albright, Zane Rock Hill 79-00 80-03
15 Moore, Hunter Ironton 73-01 70-06
16 Chu, Chris St. Joseph C 85-00 66-05
17 Bryant, Creighton Ironton 64-01 62-07
Women – Team Rankings – 17 Events Scored
1) Fairland 115.50 2) South Point 98
3) Chesapeake 94 4) Rock Hill 60.50
5) Ironton 58.50 6) Spring Valley 54
7) Wayne 41 8) St. Joseph Central 33
9) South Webster 29 10) Portsmouth 26
11) Raceland 20 12) Ironton St. Joseph 9.50
Men – Team Rankings – 17 Events Scored
1) Rock Hill 123 2) Spring Valley 119.33
3) Fairland 105.33 4) Portsmouth 94.50
5) Chesapeake 58.50 6) Raceland 51
7) Ironton 45 8) South Point 44
9) Wayne 9 10) South Webster 4.33