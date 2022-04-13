Chesapeake Lions Club Invitational Track & Field Meet Results

Published 1:28 am Wednesday, April 13, 2022

By Staff Reports

Event 1  Girls 4×800 Meter Relay

    School                                               Seed     Finals  Points

Finals

  1 Fairland  ‘A’                                    11:30.00   11:49.00   10   

     1) Barnitz, Reece                  2) Spears, Brinkley               

     3) Rogers, Gracie                  4) Barnitz, Kamryn                

  2 Wayne  ‘A’                                       12:02.80   11:51.00    8   

     1) Queen, Laura                    2) Queen, Olivia                  

     3) Workman, Brianna                4) Lester, Hannah                 

  3 Rock Hill  ‘A’                                   12:38.00   12:29.00    6   

     1) Easterling, Hope                2) Gimore, Kylie                  

     3) Saleh, Josi                     4) Howard, Ashlie                 

  4 South Point  ‘A’                                            13:35.00    5   

     1) Maynard, Addison                2) Hopkins, Keona                 

     3) Jones, Jasmyn                   4) Bruton, Karmen                 

  5 Raceland-Worthington  ‘A’                                   13:54.00    4   

     1) Holbert, Kaylee                 2) Dillow, Isabelle               

     3) Gallion, Lakyn                  4) Gallion, Skylar                

  6 Portsmouth  ‘A’                                             18:06.00    3   

     1) Lott, Anna                      2) Holbrook, Kamryn               

     3) Adams, Alexis                   4) Craft, Helena                  

Event 2  Boys 4×800 Meter Relay

    School                                               Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Rock Hill  ‘A’                                    9:30.00    9:14.00   10   

     1) Simpson, Sam                    2) Jenkins, Levi                  

     3) Stevens, Cameron                4) Blagg, Connor                  

  2 Portsmouth  ‘A’                                   9:12.88    9:40.00    8   

     1) Craft, Tyson                    2) Young, Xander                  

     3) Putnam, Charlie                 4) Craft, Trevyvin                

  3 Spring Valley  ‘A’                                9:47.75    9:45.00    6   

     1) Lockhart, Alec                  2) Carroll, Johnathan             

     3) Pulley, Britton                 4) Tonkin, Peyton                 

  4 Fairland  ‘A’                                     9:49.00    9:52.00    5   

     1) Griffing, Dalton                2) Baker, Owen                    

     3) Jarrell, Alex                   4) Pannell, Walker                

  5 Chesapeake  ‘A’                                  10:15.00   10:06.00    4   

     1) Shepard, Lucas                  2) Handley, Carl                  

     3) Plantz, Drew                    4) Lambert, Cameron               

  6 Raceland  ‘A’                                    10:25.84   10:10.00    3   

     1) Burton, Max                     2) Stephens, Garrison             

     3) Winters, Jackson                4) Stephens, Grant                

  7 South Webster  ‘A’                                9:31.00   10:14.00    2   

     1) Mantle, Kaleb                   2) Bailey, Evan                   

     3) Mantle, Kody                    4) Rawlins, Zander                

Event 3  Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points

  1 Steele, Lexi                 Fairland               17.90      18.10   2  10   

  2 Isaacs, Robin                Chesapeake             18.70      18.65   2   8   

  3 Hicks, Erin                  Chesapeake             19.00      19.74   2   6   

  4 Newman, Shaylen              Raceland-Wor           19.50      20.32   2   5   

  5 Cox, Kiarah                  Ironton                20.60      20.66   1   4   

  6 Rogers, Allison              Rock Hill              21.00      21.34   1   3   

  7 Darby, Annabelle             Rock Hill              22.22      22.96   1   2   

Event 4  Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points

  1 Buxo, Jose                   Chesapeake             17.00      17.79   2  10   

  2 Conlon, Cole                 Raceland               18.94      18.15   2   8   

  3 Harris, Jacob                Chesapeake             18.00      18.59   2   6   

  4 Fizer, Jeremiah              Fairland               17.30      18.66   2   5   

  5 Ferguson, Dalton             Spring Valle           19.81      19.19   2   4   

  6 Williams, Myshawn            Portsmouth             19.28      19.71   2   3   

  7 Riddle, Makiath              Spring Valle                      19.91   1   2   

  8 Burton, Max                  Raceland               20.00      22.57   1   1   

Event 5  Girls 100 Meter Dash

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points

  1 Wilburn, Elaysia             South Point            13.20      13.25   4  10   

  2 Crum, Haleigh                Spring Valle           13.86      13.46   4   8   

  3 Maynard, Macie               Spring Valle           13.62      13.63   4   6   

  4 Dickerson, Kaydence          South Point            14.70      14.21   2   5   

  5 Perry, Madelyn               Wayne                  13.80      14.23   4   4   

  6 Adams, Keira                 Ironton                14.10      14.37   3   3   

  7 Yates, Alyssa                South Webste           14.10      14.38   3   2   

  8 Bailey, Hadyn                Rock Hill              14.26      14.44   3   0.50

  8 White, Emerson               Ironton                14.70      14.44   2   0.50

10 Kellogg, Brynna              Rock Hill              14.63      14.48   2

11 Mullins, Quincey             St. Joseph C           15.60      14.81   2

12 Butler, Amelia               Fairland               14.30      14.83   3

13 Pater, Lauren                Chesapeake             14.00      15.19   4

13 Music, Rachel                Raceland-Wor           14.50      15.19   3

15 Nichols, T’Onna              Chesapeake             14.10      15.32   3

16 Sutton, Aubrey               Iron. St. Jo           15.00      15.44   2

17 Powell, Jermya               Portsmouth                        15.47   1

18 Waugh, McKenzie              Fairland               14.50      15.58   2

19 Scarberry, Grace             Portsmouth             16.41      16.31   1

20 Kline, Elizabeth             Iron. St. Jo           17.00      17.37   1

21 Holland, Lauren              St. Joseph C           20.13      18.93   1

Event 6  Boys 100 Meter Dash

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points

  1 Lewis, Tyson                 Rock Hill              11.50      11.26   4  10   

  2 McEntee, Robert              Spring Valle           11.66      11.60   4   8   

  3 Hamrick, Dante               Portsmouth             11.47      11.61   4   6   

  4 Turner, Ben                  Spring Valle           11.65      11.62   4   5   

  5 LeBlanc, Cain                South Point            12.40      11.70   3   4   

  6 Bell, Cameron                Raceland               11.80      11.91   4   3   

  7 Adams, Brayden               Rock Hill              11.80      11.97   3   2   

  8 Bryant, Dariyonne            Portsmouth             11.63      12.06   4   1   

  9 Waugh, Christian             Raceland               11.90      12.12   3

10 Martinez, Santos             Ironton                12.00      12.14   3

11 Stone, Caleb                 South Webste           11.90      12.34   3

12 Martin, Zion                 Fairland               12.40      12.46   2

13 Kazee, Mason                 South Point            12.50      12.50   2

14 Bompus, Lucas                Fairland               12.30      12.64   3

15 Woelfel, Colin               St. Joseph C           13.73      12.92   1

16 Slusher, Colton              South Webste           12.70      13.03   2

17 Mills, Nathan                Chesapeake             12.90      13.41   2

18 Ratcliff, Isaac              St. Joseph C           16.54      14.66   1

19 Burnside, Marcus             Chesapeake             13.30      15.04   1

Event 7  Girls 4×200 Meter Relay

    School                                               Seed     Finals  H# Points

  1 Spring Valley  ‘A’                                2:02.91    1:58.47   2  10   

     1) Crum, Haleigh                   2) Crum, Raegan                   

     3) Dixon, Campbell                 4) Payne, Mackenzie               

  2 Fairland  ‘A’                                     1:55.00    1:59.34   2   8   

     1) Stitt, Katie                    2) Hinkle, Tomi                   

     3) Steele, Lexi                    4)                                

  3 Portsmouth  ‘A’                                   2:10.00    2:08.17   2   6   

     1) Burke, Annabelle                2) Waughtel, Alyvia               

     3) Thomas, Arianna                 4) Guillen Manzanares, Kensi      

  4 Rock Hill  ‘A’                                    2:03.00    2:10.07   2   5   

     1) Blankenship, Autumn             2) Parker, Lainey                 

     3) Blevins, Angel                  4) Pancake, Cigi                  

  5 Iron. St. Joseph Central  ‘A’                     2:19.00    2:11.92   1   4   

     1) Woods, Olivia                   2) Philabaun, Addie               

     3) Dressel, Laney                  4) Sutton, Aubrey                 

  6 Chesapeake  ‘A’                                   2:09.00    2:13.52   2   3   

     1) Pennington, Abigail             2) Gilcher, Violet                

     3) Tiller, Ashley                  4) Pater, Lauren                  

  7 South Webster  ‘A’                                2:15.00    2:16.61   1   2   

     1) Hanes, Alivia                   2) Belford, Alyssa                

     3) Bailey, Alison                  4) Shupert, Brea                  

  8 Raceland-Worthington  ‘A’                                    2:17.46   1   1   

     1) Roark, Kiley                    2) Thomas, Kiyara                 

     3) Gallion, Skylar                 4) Music, Rachel                  

— South Point  ‘A’                                  1:55.40         DQ   2

     1) Wilburn, Elaysia                2) Bruton, Karmen                 

     3) Layne, Emma                     4) Hall, Camille                  

Event 8  Boys 4×200 Meter Relay

    School                                               Seed     Finals  H# Points

  1 Ironton  ‘A’                                      1:34.20    1:34.47   2  10   

     1) Carter, Trevor                  2) Carter, Larondo                

     3) Martin, Chianti                 4) White, Ethan                   

  2 Portsmouth  ‘A’                                   1:34.83    1:35.70   2   8   

     1) Hammond, Beau                   2) Carr, Donavan                  

     3) Bryant, Dariyonne               4) Lattimore, Devon               

  3 Rock Hill  ‘A’                                    1:37.20    1:37.91   2   6   

     1) Blagg, Hunter                   2) Adams, Brayden                 

     3) Cattell, Ethan                  4) Cox, Izaak                     

  4 Fairland  ‘A’                                     1:39.90    1:39.48   2   5   

     1) McNicol, Isaiah                 2) Bellomy, Devon                 

     3) Casella, Jace                   4) Nida, Jonathon                 

  5 South Point  ‘A’                                  1:45.00    1:43.62   1   4   

     1) Wilburn, Elijah                 2) Garred, Deshawn                

     3) Smith, C.J.                     4) Kazee, Mason                   

  6 Raceland  ‘A’                                     1:43.51    1:45.22   1   3   

     1) Gallion, Parker                 2) Tyson, Ty                      

     3) Stephens, Grant                 4) Lykins, Mason                  

  7 Chesapeake  ‘A’                                   1:45.00    1:50.64   1   2   

     1) Preston, Landon                 2) Harris, Jacob                  

     3) Mills, Nathan                   4) Taylor, Jacob                  

Event 9  Girls 1600 Meter Run

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Williamson, Olivia           Wayne                5:47.20    5:49.06   10   

  2 Barnitz, Reece               Fairland             6:01.00    6:07.50    8   

  3 Moran, Riley                 St. Joseph C         6:55.00    6:12.13    6   

  4 Kreischer, Marley            South Webste                    6:13.48    5   

  5 Lester, Hannah               Wayne                5:58.30    6:15.79    4   

  6 Davis, Anna                  Ironton              6:30.20    6:19.98    3   

  7 Hall, Mylee                  Chesapeake           6:15.00    6:26.65    2   

  8 Mantell, Kate                South Webste         6:30.00    6:31.57    1   

  9 Barnitz, Kamryn              Fairland             6:15.00    6:40.04

10 Okuno, Lucia                 St. Joseph C         7:23.45    6:43.65

11 Holbert, Kaylee              Raceland-Wor         6:53.00    6:44.47

12 Shavers, Hannah              Ironton              7:30.00    8:31.92

Event 10  Boys 1600 Meter Run

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Putnam, Charlie              Portsmouth           4:37.46    4:52.95   10   

  2 Thompson, Chace              Wayne                4:45.30    4:58.34    8   

  3 Markins, Bryce               Ironton              5:15.00    5:07.51    6   

  4 Griffing, Dalton             Fairland             5:09.30    5:15.36    5   

  5 Stevens, Cameron             Rock Hill            5:10.00    5:22.15    4   

  6 Tonkin, Peyton               Spring Valle                    5:23.74    3   

  7 Mantle, Kaleb                South Webste         5:22.00    5:23.96    2   

  8 Edwards, Bryson              Wayne                5:26.20    5:25.06    1   

  9 Pannell, Walker              Fairland             5:07.20    5:25.62

10 Jenkins, Levi                Rock Hill            5:30.00    5:30.66

11 Ferrell, Jayden              South Point          5:25.00    5:32.65

12 Bailey, Bryson               Spring Valle                    5:44.36

13 Stephens, Garrison           Raceland             6:30.00    5:46.87

14 Young, Xander                Portsmouth           5:47.10    6:00.76

15 Handley, Carl                Chesapeake           5:25.00    6:02.19

16 Lambert, Cameron             Chesapeake           5:50.00    6:16.70

17 Roof, Gabe                   South Webste         6:05.00    6:17.14

18 Hebling, Simon               South Point                     6:42.02

19 Hogsten, Cameron             Raceland             7:12.61    7:21.40

Event 11  Girls 4×100 Meter Relay

    School                                               Seed     Finals  H# Points

  1 Spring Valley  ‘A’                                  53.50      54.93   2  10   

     1) Crum, Haleigh                   2) Payne, Mackenzie               

     3) Dixon, Campbell                 4) Maynard, Macie                 

  2 Chesapeake  ‘A’                                     55.60      57.39   2   8   

     1) Pauley, Kandace                 2) Isaacs, Robin                  

     3) Pater, Lauren                   4) Duncan, Emily                  

  3 Fairland  ‘A’                                       58.60      57.79   2   6   

     1) Waugh, McKenzie                 2) Mayo, Chloe                    

     3) Steele, Lexi                    4) Li, Angela                     

  4 Ironton  ‘A’                                        58.20      58.41   2   5   

     1) Cox, Kiarah                     2) White, Emerson                 

     3) Adams, Keira                    4) Williams, Evan                 

  5 South Point  ‘A’                                    59.20      58.42   2   4   

     1) Dickerson, Kaydence             2) Jones, Jasmyn                  

     3) Johnroe, Kendall                4) Layne, Emma                    

  6 Rock Hill  ‘A’                                      59.00      58.98   2   3   

     1) Bailey, Hadyn                   2) Blankenship, Autumn            

     3) Kellogg, Brynna                 4) Parker, Lainey                 

  7 Portsmouth  ‘A’                                   1:05.00    1:02.90   1   2   

     1) Burke, Annabelle                2) Martin, Keymora                

     3) Scarberry, Grace                4) Powell, Jermya                 

  8 South Webster  ‘A’                                1:04.00    1:04.16   1   1   

     1) Hanes, Alivia                   2) Belford, Alyssa                

     3) Bailey, Alison                  4) Shupert, Brea                  

  9 Raceland-Worthington  ‘A’                                    1:05.83   1

     1) Clark, Makayla                  2) Campbell, Brooklyn             

     3) Wallace, Kassie                 4) Music, Rachel                  

Event 12  Boys 4×100 Meter Relay

    School                                               Seed     Finals  H# Points

  1 Spring Valley  ‘A’                                  45.39      45.73   2  10   

     1) Turner, Ben                     2) Caldwell, Dalton               

     3) Moore, Heath                    4) McEntee, Robert                

  2 Rock Hill  ‘A’                                      45.50      46.18   2   8   

     1) Lewis, Tyson                    2) Malone, Braydon                

     3) Cattell, Ethan                  4) Cox, Izaak                     

  3 Ironton  ‘A’                                        45.60      46.30   2   6   

     1) Wilson, Peyton                  2) Carter, Larondo                

     3) Martinez, Santos                4) Carter, Trevor                 

  4 Portsmouth  ‘A’                                     45.38      47.82   2   5   

     1) Hamrick, Dante                  2) Hammond, Beau                  

     3) Bryant, Dariyonne               4) Lattimore, Devon               

  5 South Point  ‘A’                                    48.83      48.34   1   4   

     1) LeBlanc, Cain                   2) Garred, Deshawn                

     3) Wilburn, Elijah                 4) Kazee, Mason                   

  6 Fairland  ‘A’                                       46.30      49.63   2   3   

     1) McNicol, Isaiah                 2) Martin, Zion                   

     3) Bellomy, Devon                  4) Bompus, Lucas                  

  7 Raceland  ‘A’                                       47.00      49.77   1   2   

     1) Gallion, Parker                 2) Conlon, Cole                   

     3) Tyson, Ty                       4) Lykins, Mason                  

Event 13  Girls 400 Meter Dash

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points

  1 Hall, Camille                South Point          1:04.42    1:04.76   4  10   

  2 Stitt, Katie                 Fairland             1:04.00    1:05.84   4   8   

  3 Hinkle, Tomi                 Fairland             1:06.00    1:06.05   4   6   

  4 Payne, Mackenzie             Spring Valle         1:05.39    1:07.70   4   5   

  5 Yates, Alyssa                South Webste         1:06.00    1:08.22   4   4   

  6 Mullins, Quincey             St. Joseph C         1:20.50    1:10.69   2   3   

  7 Johnroe, Kendall             South Point          1:13.20    1:12.09   3   2   

  8 Plantz, Allison              Chesapeake           1:11.00    1:13.03   3   1   

  9 Ball, Kate                   Chesapeake           1:12.00    1:13.16   3

10 Scott, Emma                  Rock Hill            1:15.00    1:14.02   3

11 Guillen Manzanares, Kens     Portsmouth           1:22.00    1:16.82   2

12 Hanes, Alivia                South Webste         1:15.00    1:18.20   2

13 Freeman, Ariyah              Ironton              1:23.09    1:20.10   2

14 Gonzalez, Alba               Ironton              1:19.80    1:20.76   2

15 Ihlenfeld, Alyssa            Spring Valle         1:33.21    1:23.77   1

16 Holland, Lauren              St. Joseph C         1:58.69    1:51.90   1

Event 14  Boys 400 Meter Dash

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points

  1 White, Ethan                 Ironton                52.10      53.14   4  10   

  2 Casella, Jace                Fairland               53.90      53.83   4   8   

  3 Thomas, Adam                 Spring Valle           53.29      54.74   4   6   

  4 Rencher, Kyrell              Spring Valle           55.68      56.38   4   5   

  5 Craft, Tyson                 Portsmouth             55.75      56.80   3   4   

  6 Shepard, Lucas               Chesapeake             58.00      56.99   2   3   

  7 McNicol, Isaiah              Fairland               56.80      57.76   3   2   

  8 Bell, Cameron                Raceland               56.50      58.01   3   1   

  9 Craft, Trevyvin              Portsmouth             54.98      58.18   4

10 Blagg, Hunter                Rock Hill              56.50      58.19   3

11 Wilburn, Elijah              South Point            56.89      58.88   3

12 Waugh, Christian             Raceland               57.40      58.99   3

13 Woelfel, Colin               St. Joseph C         1:05.60      59.37   1

14 Wallace, Tucker              Wayne                  59.80    1:00.35   2

15 Adams, Brayden               Rock Hill              55.50    1:00.66   4

16 Rawlins, Zander              South Webste           58.00    1:02.11   2

17 McDaniel, Connor             Ironton              1:00.00    1:03.49   2

18 Ratcliff, Isaac              St. Joseph C         1:32.43    1:11.05   1

Event 15  Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points

  1 Steele, Lexi                 Fairland               53.00      54.32   2  10   

  2 Hicks, Erin                  Chesapeake             57.50      54.82   2   8   

  3 Mullins, Quincey             St. Joseph C         1:05.00      57.79   2   6   

  4 Isaacs, Robin                Chesapeake             56.58      58.11   2   5   

  5 Newman, Shaylen              Raceland-Wor           54.32      59.14   2   4   

  6 Scarberry, Grace             Portsmouth                      1:08.36   1   3   

Event 16  Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points

  1 Burgess, Cameron             Chesapeake             48.00      45.20   2  10   

  2 Fizer, Jeremiah              Fairland               44.90      46.33   3   8   

  3 Williams, Myshawn            Portsmouth             46.11      47.05   3   6   

  4 Nida, Jonathon               Fairland               46.50      47.96   3   5   

  5 Lewis, Bryson                Rock Hill              48.60      49.54   2   4   

  6 Conlon, Cole                 Raceland               47.26      49.95   3   3   

  7 Maynard, Dannie T00          Chesapeake                        50.46   3   2   

  8 Allen, Ty                    Spring Valle                      50.82   1   1   

  9 Burton, Max                  Raceland               48.67      51.34   2

10 Malone, Braydon              Rock Hill              47.50      51.84   3

Event 17  Girls 800 Meter Run

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Barnitz, Reece               Fairland             2:40.00    2:41.70   10   

  2 Williamson, Olivia           Wayne                2:37.50    2:42.60    8   

  3 Davis, Anna                  Ironton              2:54.10    2:53.37    6   

  4 Moran, Rachel                St. Joseph C         3:14.44    2:54.31    5   

  5 Bruton, Karmen               South Point          2:50.00    2:55.94    4   

  6 Queen, Olivia                Wayne                2:55.50    2:58.49    3   

  7 Barnitz, Kamryn              Fairland             2:45.00    3:04.21    2   

  8 Saleh, Josi                  Rock Hill            3:05.00    3:08.53    1   

  9 Okuno, Lucia                 St. Joseph C         3:16.50    3:09.27

10 Philabaun, Addie             Iron. St. Jo         3:20.00    3:21.28

11 Boardman, Kat                Raceland-Wor         3:50.00    3:24.08

12 Hopkins, Keona               South Point          3:00.00    3:26.12

13 Smith, Bethany               South Webste         3:19.00    3:27.98

14 Waller, Kelsie               Rock Hill            3:24.00    3:29.70

15 Thomas, Kiyara               Raceland-Wor         2:50.00    3:35.98

16 Weist, Campbell              South Webste         3:20.00    3:36.00

17 Weber, Ava                   Iron. St. Jo         4:00.00    4:10.33

18 Craft, Helena                Portsmouth                      4:26.40

Event 18  Boys 800 Meter Run

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Simpson, Sam                 Rock Hill            2:06.00    2:11.72   10   

  2 Putnam, Charlie              Portsmouth           2:10.73    2:12.12    8   

  3 Phillips, Isaac              Rock Hill            2:25.00    2:20.82    6   

  4 Griffing, Dalton             Fairland             2:23.10    2:24.01    5   

  5 Carroll, Johnathan           Spring Valle         2:22.18    2:26.51    4   

  6 Pulley, Britton              Spring Valle         2:25.37    2:28.16    3   

  7 Plantz, Drew                 Chesapeake           2:30.00    2:28.27    2   

  8 Ferrell, Jayden              South Point          2:27.48    2:30.77    1   

  9 Jarrell, Alex                Fairland             2:24.00    2:35.50

10 Young, Xander                Portsmouth           2:20.87    2:39.93

11 Silk, Judah                  Chesapeake           2:30.00    2:44.65

12 Love, Isaac                  Raceland             2:55.00    2:50.78

13 Conley, Drew                 Raceland             2:45.00    3:05.88

Event 19  Girls 200 Meter Dash

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points

  1 Hall, Camille                South Point            27.61      27.98   4  10   

  2 Wilburn, Elaysia             South Point            27.90      28.46   4   8   

  3 Maynard, Macie               Spring Valle           28.37      28.63   4   6   

  4 Stitt, Katie                 Fairland               27.00      29.04   4   5   

  5 Perry, Madelyn               Wayne                  28.80      29.40   3   4   

  6 Kellogg, Brynna              Rock Hill              29.50      29.87   3   3   

  7 Adams, Keira                 Ironton                29.30      30.41   3   2   

  8 Duncan, Emily                Chesapeake             28.50      30.74   4   1   

  9 Bailey, Hadyn                Rock Hill              29.65      30.81   2

10 Payne, Mackenzie             Spring Valle           29.07      30.83   3

11 Mullins, Quincey             St. Joseph C           31.85      31.96   2

12 Mayo, Chloe                  Fairland               28.50      32.26   4

13 Sutton, Aubrey               Iron. St. Jo           33.00      32.43   1

14 Gilcher, Violet              Chesapeake             32.60      32.84   2

15 Morgan, Isabel               Ironton                32.60      33.51   2

16 Shupert, Brea                South Webste           32.50      33.59   2

17 Burke, Annabelle             Portsmouth             35.00      34.53   1

18 Arnett, Nasia                Portsmouth                        36.93   1

19 Holland, Lauren              St. Joseph C           43.30      45.63   1

— Tiller, Ashley               Chesapeake             33.08     X33.32   1

Event 20  Boys 200 Meter Dash

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  H# Points

  1 Lewis, Tyson                 Rock Hill              23.42      23.53   4  10   

  2 LeBlanc, Cain                South Point            25.00      24.16   3   8   

  3 Casella, Jace                Fairland               24.60      24.18   4   6   

  4 Ambercrombie, Jalyn          Spring Valle           24.39      24.34   4   5   

  5 Heiland, Nolan               Portsmouth             24.70      24.37   3   4   

  6 Carr, Donavan                Portsmouth             24.60      24.51   3   3   

  7 Waugh, Christian             Raceland               25.00      24.79   3   2   

  8 Bell, Cameron                Raceland               24.50      25.04   4   1   

  9 Bellomy, Devon               Fairland               24.90      25.05   3

10 Wilson, Peyton               Ironton                24.90      25.06   3

11 Burgess, Cameron             Chesapeake             25.00      25.29   2

12 Keesee, Kyndon               Spring Valle           25.28      25.44   2

13 Woelfel, Colin               St. Joseph C           28.45      26.29   1

14 Wallace, Tucker              Wayne                  26.40      26.71   2

15 Smith, C.J.                  South Point            26.93      28.49   2

16 Ratcliff, Isaac              St. Joseph C           32.65      32.71   1

Event 21  Girls 3200 Meter Run

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Moran, Riley                 St. Joseph C        16:29.00   13:49.85   10   

  2 Mantell, Kate                South Webste        13:50.00   14:03.88    8   

  3 Hall, Mylee                  Chesapeake          14:22.00   14:37.04    6   

  4 Rogers, Gracie               Fairland            15:00.00   15:07.10    5   

  5 Spears, Brinkley             Fairland            15:00.00   15:22.79    4   

  6 Okuno, Lucia                 St. Joseph C        17:20.00   15:56.17    3   

  7 Howard, Ashlie               Rock Hill           16:30.00   17:08.27    2   

Event 22  Boys 3200 Meter Run

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Putnam, Charlie              Portsmouth          10:05.01   10:43.57   10   

  2 Blagg, Connor                Rock Hill           10:35.00   10:46.23    8   

  3 Baker, Owen                  Fairland            11:40.40   11:43.54    6   

  4 Lockhart, Alec               Spring Valle        11:50.41   12:03.40    5   

  5 Pannell, Walker              Fairland            11:42.00   12:41.11    4   

  6 Thurman, James               Portsmouth                     14:30.45    3   

— Romans, Ethan                Chesapeake          12:30.00         NT

— Thompson, Isaac              Chesapeake          12:30.00         NT

Event 23  Girls 4×400 Meter Relay

    School                                               Seed     Finals  H# Points

  1 Fairland  ‘A’                                     4:36.00    4:47.11   2  10   

     1) Stitt, Katie                    2) Barnitz, Kamryn                

     3) Hinkle, Tomi                    4) Barnitz, Reece                 

  2 Chesapeake  ‘A’                                   5:00.00    4:59.43   2   8   

     1) Pauley, Kandace                 2) Plantz, Allison                

     3) Ball, Kate                      4) Hicks, Erin                    

  3 South Webster  ‘A’                                4:50.00    5:06.59   2   6   

     1) Yates, Alyssa                   2) Hanes, Alivia                  

     3) Mantell, Kate                   4) Shupert, Brea                  

  4 Rock Hill  ‘A’                                    5:08.00    5:22.71   2   5   

     1) Blankenship, Autumn             2) Pancake, Cigi                  

     3) Scott, Emma                     4) Easterling, Hope               

  5 Portsmouth  ‘A’                                   5:11.00    6:27.00   1   4   

     1) Thomas, Arianna                 2) Waughtel, Alyvia               

     3) Burke, Annabelle                4) Guillen Manzanares, Kensi      

Event 24  Boys 4×400 Meter Relay

    School                                               Seed     Finals  H# Points

  1 Spring Valley  ‘A’                                3:43.79    3:49.84   2  10   

     1) Rencher, Kyrell                 2) Caldwell, Colton               

     3) Fuller, Bryce                   4) Thomas, Adam                   

  2 Rock Hill  ‘A’                                    3:45.00    3:56.43   2   8   

     1) Blagg, Hunter                   2) Griffith, Dylan                

     3) Simpson, Sam                    4) Adams, Brayden                 

  3 Portsmouth  ‘A’                                   3:48.85    3:57.00   1   6   

     1) Carr, Donavan                   2) Duncan, Jayden                 

     3) Craft, Tyson                    4) Craft, Trevyvin                

  4 Fairland  ‘A’                                     3:46.20    4:00.15   2   5   

     1) McNicol, Isaiah                 2) Casella, Jace                  

     3) Nida, Jonathon                  4) Fizer, Jeremiah                

  5 Raceland  ‘A’                                     3:55.86    4:01.00   1   4   

     1) Stephens, Grant                 2) Bell, Cameron                  

     3) Tyson, Ty                       4) Waugh, Christian               

  6 Chesapeake  ‘A’                                   4:00.00    4:16.00   1   3   

     1) Buxo, Jose                      2) Shepard, Lucas                 

     3) Handley, Carl                   4) Martin, Ryan                   

Event 25  Girls High Jump

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Duncan, Emily                Chesapeake           5-02.00    4-08.00   10   

  2 Cecil, Chasity               Ironton              4-08.00   J4-08.00    8   

  3 Staley, Bindi                South Point          4-06.00    4-06.00    6   

  4 Dressel, Laney               Iron. St. Jo         5-00.00   J4-06.00    5   

  5 Clark, Makayla               Raceland-Wor         4-10.00   J4-06.00    4   

  6 Hinkle, Tomi                 Fairland             4-09.00   J4-06.00    3   

  7 Rogers, Allison              Rock Hill            4-04.00    4-04.00    1   

  7 Maynard, Macie               Spring Valle         4-08.00    4-04.00    1   

  7 Kellogg, Brynna              Rock Hill            4-08.00    4-04.00    1   

10 Mayo, Chloe                  Fairland             4-08.00    4-02.00

10 Roark, Kiley                 Raceland-Wor         4-02.00    4-02.00

10 Layne, Emma                  South Point          4-06.00    4-02.00

— Adams, Keira                 Ironton              3-08.00         NH

Event 26  Boys High Jump

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Lykins, Mason                Raceland             5-06.00    5-08.00   10   

  2 Malone, Braydon              Rock Hill            5-08.00    5-06.00    8   

  3 Bellomy, Devon               Fairland             6-02.00    5-02.00    5.50

  3 Martin, Ryan                 Chesapeake           5-08.00    5-02.00    5.50

  4 Ferguson, Dalton             Spring Valle         5-06.00   J5-02.00    3   

  4 Gallion, Parker              Raceland             5-06.00   J5-02.00    3   

  4 Wilson, Peyton               Ironton              5-00.00   J5-02.00    3   

  8 Adkins, Tate                 Spring Valle         5-06.00    5-00.00    0.33

  8 Rawlins, Zander              South Webste         5-06.00    5-00.00    0.33

  8 Griffing, Dalton             Fairland             5-02.00    5-00.00    0.33

— Haney, Xathan                South Point          4-08.00         NH

— Pringle, Braxton             Ironton              5-02.00         NH

— Johnson, Amare               Portsmouth           5-06.00         NH

— O’Bryant, Zach               Rock Hill            5-04.00         NH

Event 27  Girls Pole Vault

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Pauley, Kandace              Chesapeake           8-00.00    8-00.00   10   

  2 Staley, Bindi                South Point          8-06.00    7-06.00    8   

  3 White, Emerson               Ironton              6-06.00    6-06.00    6   

  4 Darby, Annabelle             Rock Hill            6-00.00    6-00.00    5   

— Campbell, Brooklyn           Raceland-Wor                         NH

— Heath, Taylor                Raceland-Wor         6-00.00         NH

Event 28  Boys Pole Vault

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Sly, Matt                    Ironton             11-09.00   11-00.00   10   

  2 Blagg, Hunter                Rock Hill           10-06.00   10-06.00    8   

  3 Bartrum, Ty                  Spring Valle        10-06.00    9-06.00    6   

  4 Jenkins, Xander              Raceland             9-00.00    8-06.00    5   

  5 Carroll, Johnathan           Spring Valle         8-06.00   J8-06.00    4   

  6 Plantz, Drew                 Chesapeake           8-00.00    8-00.00    3   

  7 Jarrell, Alex                Fairland             6-06.00    7-06.00    1.50

  7 Craft, Trevyvin              Portsmouth           9-00.00    7-06.00    1.50

— Williams, Myshawn            Portsmouth           8-00.00         NH

— Rusk, Sam                    Rock Hill            8-06.00         NH

Event 29  Girls Long Jump

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Wilburn, Elaysia             South Point         15-04.00   16-05.25   10   

  2 Crum, Haleigh                Spring Valle        14-05.00   15-07.00    8   

  3 Duncan, Emily                Chesapeake          15-00.00   15-06.75    6   

  4 Pancake, Cigi                Rock Hill           15-04.00   15-02.75    5   

  5 Bailey, Hadyn                Rock Hill           13-06.00   13-09.75    4   

  6 Pater, Lauren                Chesapeake          14-05.00   13-08.00    3   

  7 Newman, Shaylen              Raceland-Wor        12-06.00   12-10.50    2   

  8 Guillen Manzanares, Kens     Portsmouth          12-09.00   12-03.00    1   

  9 Li, Angela                   Fairland            12-05.00   12-01.00

10 Morgan, Isabel               Ironton             12-00.00  J12-01.00

11 Cox, Kiarah                  Ironton             12-04.00   11-02.00

12 Potts, Lexie                 Portsmouth          10-08.00   11-01.25

13 Crum, Raegan                 Spring Valle        11-02.00   10-11.25

14 Moran, Rachel                St. Joseph C                   10-09.50

15 Moran, Riley                 St. Joseph C                   10-08.00

16 Woods, Olivia                Iron. St. Jo        10-00.00   10-07.00

Event 30  Boys Long Jump

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Cox, Izaak                   Rock Hill           19-10.00   21-03.00   10   

  2 Turner, Ben                  Spring Valle        19-09.00   18-08.00    8   

  3 Caldwell, Dalton             Spring Valle        19-05.00   18-06.25    6   

  4 Fizer, Jeremiah              Fairland            17-11.00   18-04.50    5   

  5 Duncan, Jayden               Portsmouth          18-07.00   18-03.50    4   

  6 Martin, Ryan                 Chesapeake          18-00.00   18-01.75    3   

  7 Gallion, Parker              Raceland            16-09.00   17-08.00    2   

  8 Garred, Deshawn              South Point         16-03.00   17-07.00    1   

  9 Lewis, Bryson                Rock Hill           16-06.00   17-03.50

10 Lattimore, Devon             Portsmouth          18-03.50   16-08.75

11 Wilburn, Elijah              South Point         16-01.00   16-08.00

12 Handley, Carl                Chesapeake          16-00.00   16-05.50

13 McDaniel, Connor             Ironton             15-00.00   16-04.50

14 Rowsey, Bryson               Raceland            16-05.00   16-03.75

15 Baumgardner, Wyatt           Ironton             15-00.00   16-01.00

16 Woelfel, Colin               St. Joseph C        16-00.00   11-00.00

Event 31  Girls Shot Put

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Hall, Emma                   Ironton             34-05.00   33-03.50   10   

  2 Luhrsen, Makinzie            South Point         29-05.00   31-03.00    8   

  3 Cremeans, Madison            Rock Hill           30-00.00   30-06.25    6   

  4 Taylor, Hannah               Fairland            28-04.00   28-08.50    5   

  5 Wilson, Bailie               Chesapeake          27-06.00   28-01.00    4   

  6 Powell, Jermya               Portsmouth          27-03.00   27-04.50    3   

  7 Byers, Avery                 Fairland            28-05.00   25-09.75    2   

  8 Cecil, Elishia               Ironton             27-00.00   25-02.00    1   

  9 Poxes, Mona                  Portsmouth          24-01.00   24-10.00

10 Patrick, Haylie              South Point         22-07.00   24-00.50

11 Rudd, Olivia                 St. Joseph C        20-06.00   23-07.75

12 Slack, Hunter                South Webste        21-06.00   21-05.00

13 Kidd, Savannah               Rock Hill           23-00.00   20-09.00

14 Webb, Brooklyn               Chesapeake          19-00.00   20-04.00

15 Frazier, Katie               Wayne               18-02.00   20-02.00

16 Hall, Dru                    South Webste        18-06.00   18-11.50

17 Cusso, Matrina               Spring Valle        18-06.00   18-04.00

Event 32  Boys Shot Put

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Lucas, Michael               Fairland            38-11.00   43-01.50   10   

  2 Long, Maurice                South Point         41-11.00   40-03.75    8   

  3 Knight, Nick                 Fairland            42-08.00   40-02.50    6   

  4 Ferguson, Evan               Spring Valle        42-10.00   39-07.00    5   

  5 Hall, Mathew                 Spring Valle        40-06.00   39-03.00    4   

  6 Smith, Lane                  Rock Hill           41-02.00   39-01.00    3   

  7 Poxes, Alberto               Portsmouth          39-05.00   38-01.00    2   

  8 Poxes, Leo                   Portsmouth          37-05.00   36-01.00    1   

  9 Calderon, Chris              Chesapeake          34-00.00   34-05.50

10 Hayton, Hunter               Wayne               32-02.00   33-06.50

11 Medinger, Andrew             Rock Hill           34-00.00   32-09.75

12 Washington, Angelo           Ironton             30-11.00   32-08.50

13 Burroughs, Evan              Raceland            32-00.00   32-05.50

14 Moore, Hunter                Ironton             36-09.00   32-00.75

15 Johnson, Benji               South Point         34-10.00   31-08.75

16 Taylor, Jacob                Chesapeake          34-00.00   30-07.00

17 Chu, Chris                   St. Joseph C        30-06.00   29-01.00

18 Cotton, Jude                 Raceland            27-00.00   26-04.50

19 Queen, Owen                  Wayne               26-08.00   24-03.00

Event 33  Girls Discus Throw

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Hall, Emma                   Ironton               107-04     103-06   10   

  2 Luhrsen, Makinzie            South Point           104-00      92-04    8   

  3 Cremeans, Madison            Rock Hill              80-00      90-04    6   

  4 Wilson, Bailie               Chesapeake             84-05      89-04    5   

  5 Lattimore, Kayden            Portsmouth             80-03      89-02    4   

  6 Taylor, Hannah               Fairland               85-09      87-05    3   

  7 Howard, Whitney              Rock Hill              80-00      79-02    2   

  8 Weber, Ava                   Iron. St. Jo           74-00      75-00    0.50

  8 Byers, Avery                 Fairland               76-07      75-00    0.50

10 Wallace, Kassie              Raceland-Wor                      73-02

11 Jones, Alyssa                Ironton                55-00      71-00

12 Carr, Amya                   Portsmouth             54-00      64-02

13 Ermalovich, Elizabeth        South Point            63-00      62-03

14 Slack, Hunter                South Webste           57-03      60-00

15 Rudd, Olivia                 St. Joseph C           75-00      57-10

16 Damron, Gracie               Iron. St. Jo           72-00      52-11

17 Webb, Brooklyn               Chesapeake             50-00      52-01

18 Cusso, Matrina               Spring Valle           45-04      47-04

19 Dillow, Isabelle             Raceland-Wor                      45-01

20 Garinger, Hannah             South Webste           50-07      43-04

Event 34  Boys Discus Throw

    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points

  1 Long, Maurice                South Point         25-11.75     122-11   10   

  2 Smith, Lane                  Rock Hill             108-00     118-05    8   

  3 Ferguson, Evan               Spring Valle          112-00     117-00    6   

  4 Skeens, Jacob                Chesapeake            100-00     110-03    5   

  5 Taylor, Derrick              South Point            98-01     109-00    4   

  6 Lucas, Michael               Fairland              123-02     107-01    3   

  7 Knight, Nick                 Fairland                          99-07    2   

  8 Griffith, Haidyn             Portsmouth            100-00      95-02    1   

  9 Lard, Eli                    Portsmouth             80-00      95-01

10 Burroughs, Evan              Raceland              111-01      92-05

11 Hall, Mathew                 Spring Valle          101-00      89-09

12 Ellis, Andy                  Chesapeake             80-00      87-08

13 Jenkins, Xander              Raceland               88-00      87-03

14 Albright, Zane               Rock Hill              79-00      80-03

15 Moore, Hunter                Ironton                73-01      70-06

16 Chu, Chris                   St. Joseph C           85-00      66-05

17 Bryant, Creighton            Ironton                64-01      62-07

                    Women – Team Rankings – 17 Events Scored

    1) Fairland                  115.50     2) South Point                 98   

    3) Chesapeake              94         4) Rock Hill                     60.50

    5) Ironton                     58.50     6) Spring Valley               54   

    7) Wayne                       41        8) St. Joseph Central       33   

    9) South Webster           29       10) Portsmouth                 26   

   11) Raceland                   20       12) Ironton St. Joseph           9.50

                     Men – Team Rankings – 17 Events Scored

    1) Rock Hill                  123         2) Spring Valley             119.33

    3) Fairland                   105.33     4) Portsmouth                 94.50

    5) Chesapeake              58.50     6) Raceland                     51   

    7) Ironton                      45         8) South Point                  44   

    9) Wayne                        9       10) South Webster               4.33

