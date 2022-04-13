Dorothy Pinkerman

May 10, 1941–April 11, 2022

Dorothy “Anis” Pinkerman, 80, of Ironton, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton.

Anis was born May 10, 1941, in Greenup County, Kentucky, a daughter to the Earl and Edna Marie (Howard) Diller.

Anis was a 1959 graduate of Coal Grove High School.

She was a former house keeper for River Valley and Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.

Anis loved spending time with her family and was a member of Community Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Ann Pinkerman; sisters, Ruth Browning, Dean Matney and Hope Oldam; and brother, Eddie Diller.

Those left to cherish her memory are, daughter, Becky (Brian) Gannon, of Ironton; son, Larry (Lori) Pinkerman, of Monclova; grandchildren, Cole Gannon, Evan Gannon, Marlena Durst, Joey Pinkerman, Melanie Cervantes, Megan White, Nick White and Chris Suttle; and 12 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren

Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Mike Triplett officiating.

Calling hours for family and friends will be Saturday from 3 p.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Pinkerman family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.