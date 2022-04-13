Fairland rolls to win over Chesapeake

By Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Dragons imitated the rainy weather with a storm of runs.

Fairland had its most productive offensive game of the season to date with a 14-1 in over the Chesapeake Panthers in a 5-inning Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

The Dragons had 9 hits by 8 different players led by Ethan Wall who was 2-for-2 with a double and 4 runs batted in.

Tyler Sammons and Hunter Lykins each went 1-1, Alex Rogers 1-3 with 3 RBI, Niko Kiritsy 1-3 with 2 RBI, Blake Trevathan 1-3 and 2 RBI, Blaze Perry 1-3 and an RBI and Brycen Hunt 1-2.

Rogers started and went 3 innings for the win. He gave up one unearned run, both Chesapeake hits, struck out 7 and walked one.

Hunt worked a perfect inning with 2 strikeouts and Perry also had a perfect inning as he struck out all 3 batters he faced.

Austin Henderson and Jonathan Brammer each went 1-2 for the Panthers.

Failand goes to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Chesapeake 100 00 = 1 2 4

Fairland 414 5x = 14 9 1

Andrew Daniels, Nick Wright (1), J.D. Daniels (3) and Austin Henderson. Alex Rogers, Brycen Hunt (4), Blaze Perry (5) and Cooper Cummings, A Morgan (4). W-Rogers (IP-3.0, H-2, R-1, ER-0, K-7, BB-1). Hunt (IP-1.0, H-0, R-0, K-2, BB-0). Perry (IP-1.0, H-0, R-0, K-3, BB-0). L-A. Daniels (IP-0.2, H-2, R-4, ER-3, K-0, BB-2). Wright (IP-2.0, H-3, R-5, ER-4, K-1, BB-2). Daniels (IP-1.1, H-4, R-5, ER-5, K-2, BB-1). Hitting-CHS: Austin Henderson 1-2, Jonathon Brammer 1-2; FHS: Tyler Sammons 1-1, Hunter Lykins 1-1, Alex Rogers 1-3 3-RBI, Niko Kiritsy 1-3 2-RBI, Ethan Wall 2-2 2B 4-RBI, Blake Trevathan 1-3 2-RBI, Blaze Perry 1-3 RBI, Brycen Hunt 1-2.