FEMA: COVID-19 funeral assistance is still available

CHICAGO – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) continues to provide financial assistance for individuals who incurred COVID-19 related funeral expenses for loved ones.

Since launching the program on April 1, 2021, FEMA has provided more than $2.1 billion in COVID-19 funeral assistance to eligible applicants across the country, but assistance is still available for those who qualify.

“This program was created to address the unique financial challenges faced by our nation caused by the pandemic that has taken the lives of nearly a million loved ones, friends and neighbors across the country,” said Thomas C. Sivak, FEMA Region 5 administrator. “While we cannot bring those people back, this financial assistance can help ease the burden of their final arrangements.”

Eligible applicants may qualify for up to $9,000 for each deceased individual per application, with a maximum of $35,000 for families who may have multiple funeral expenses due to COVID-19.

Since the assistance began on April 12, 2021, the average amount of assistance awarded is $6,500.

Applicants may apply by calling 844-684-6333 from 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Monday through Friday. Multilingual services are available.

Please note, phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number. Applicants who use a relay service, such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, should provide FEMA with the specific number assigned to them for that service so that agency representatives are able to contact them.

Additional information about COVID-19 funeral assistance, including frequently asked questions, is available on FEMA.gov.