Lady Dragons get walk-off win over Lady Panthers, 6-5

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — What an ending.

The Fairland Lady Dragons used a bases-loaded error to score the winning run in the bottom of the 8th inning as they edged the Chesapeake Lady Panthers 6-5 Monday in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Chesapeake scored in the top of the first inning when Robin Isaacs reached second base on an error, stole their and scored on an error.

Fairland came right back and tied the game in the bottom of the inning with 2 outs as Katie Pruitt connecting on a line drive home run to centerfield

The Lady Dragons went up 2-1 in the fifth when Kaylee Salyer reached on an error, moved up on a passed ball and scored on a hit by Katie Dehart.

Chesapeake took a 3-2 lead in the top of the 6th.

Makenna Brown was safe on an error, stole third and scored on a double by Rachel Bishop. With 2 outs, Jaedyn Adkins delivered an RBI single.

Fairland came right back with 3 runs in the bottom of the inning to lead 5-3.

Madi Mckinley and Jordan Spencer reached on errors for a run. Spencer scored on a passed ball. Mckenna Black and Salyer walked and Black came around to score on 2 passed balls.

But Chesapeake rallied to tie the game in the 7th inning.

Abigail Birkhimer singled, Isaacs was safe on an error and Brown singled to drive in a run. With 2 outs, Sidney Fuller delivered a clutch base hit to score the tying run.

Fairland failed to score in the 7th but got a run in the 8th inning to end the game.

Black singled and an out later Dehart singled and the throw home left runners at second and third.

Pruitt was walked intentionally and Ally Shepherd was safe on a dropped fly ball as Black scored.

Shepherd got the win in relief of Salyer. Shepherd went 2 innings, gave up 4 hits, 2 runs, one earned run, had 2 strikeouts and a walk. Salyer went 6 innings allowing just 2 hits, 3 unearned runs fanned 13, walked 2 and hit a batter.

Hannah Webb went the distance for Chesapeake allowing 7 hits and one earned run while striking out 5, walking 6 and hitting a batter.

Sam Hefner was 2-3 with an RBI for Chesapeake. Dehart was 2-5 with an RBI, Bell 2-4 and Pruitt 2-4 with a home run and RBI.

Chesapeake 100 002 20 = 5 6 6

Fairland 100 013 01 = 6 7 4

Hannah Webb and Jaelyn Adkins. Kaylee Salyer, Ally Shepherd (7) and Mckenna Black. W-Shepherd (IP-2.0, H-4, R-2, ER-1, K-2, BB-1). Salyer (IP-6.0, H-2, R-3, ER-0, K-13, BB-2, HBP-1, WP-1). L-Webb (IP-7.1, H-7, R-6, ER-1, K-5, BB-6, HBP-1). Hitting-CHS: McKenna Brown 1-4, Rachel Bishop 1-4 2B, Sidney Fuller 1-4 RBI, Sam Hefner 2-3 RBI, Abigail Birkhimer 1-4; FHS: Katie Dehart 2-5 RBI, Katie Pruitt 2-4 RBI HR, Katy Bell 2-4, McKenna Black 1-3.