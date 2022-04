Mickey Wilson I

Mickey Ray Wilson I, 55, of Pedro, died on Monday, April 11, 2022 at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Rosetta (Taylor) Wilson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with the arrangements.

To make online condolences to the Wilson family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.