New COVID-19 cases drop below 20 in county for week

Vaccine clinics scheduled for week

Cases of COVID-19 dropped slightly in the last two weeks and appear to have hit a low plateau in numbers released by the Lawrence County Health Department on Friday.

The county ranked eighth in the state in new cases, with 19 cases reported from April 1-7. There was on hospitalization from the virus reported in that period.

The previous week of March 24-31 saw 20 new cases, and no hospitalizations or deaths.

For comparison, there were 25 new cases from March 17-24 and 49 new cases from March 3-10.

These numbers are much smaller than the height of the Omicron wave from Jan. 20-27, when there were 903 cases reported.

The department also released its monthly summary for March, when it reported 177 new cases, 19 hospitalizations and three deaths.

This was markedly lower than January, when 4,265 new cases of the virus, 104 hospitalizations and 21 deaths were reported.

The county is currently ranked “Low” according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s ranking for transmission of the virus and has a positivity rate of 16.1 percent according to the Ohio Department of Health.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 43.24 percent of the population in Lawrence County is fully vaccinated. Using the CDC’s numbers, 52 percent is fully vaccinated.

The county health department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics, providing initial doses and booster shots. Vaccines are also available at most pharmacies. For more information, call 740-532-3962.

The following vaccines will be offered:

• Pediatric Pfizer for 5-11-year-olds

• Pfizer for 12 years of age and older

• Moderna for 18 years of age and older

• Johnson & Johnson (18 years of age and older

Booster doses are available for those 12 years of age and older who are eligible.

COVID-19 clinic times

• Today: 1-3 p.m.

South Point Board of Education, 302 High St., South Point

• Thursday: 4-6 p.m.

Ohio University – Proctorville Campus, 111 Private Dr. 516, Proctorville

• Friday: 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Lawrence County Health Department, 2122 S. Eighth St., Ironton

Those coming for a second dose or a booster dose, should bring their vaccine card to the clinic, as well as a copy of their insurance card for the administration fee. No one will be charged out-of-pocket, and no one will be denied a vaccine if uninsured.