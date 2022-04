Valley of Thunder Schedule

Valley of Thunder

At Symmes Valley Fields

Friday

3 p.m. Symmes Valley vs. Hilliard Bradley, Field 1; Pickerington North vs. Fairland, Field 2; Hilliard Davidson vs. New Brunswick, Field 3; Pikeville, Ky., vs. Lebannon, Field 4.

5 p.m. Symmes Valley vs. Pikeville, Ky., Field 1; Fairland vs. Western Brown, Field 2.

Saturday

10 a.m. Symmes Valley vs. New Brunswick, Field 1; Pickerington North vs. Rock Hill, Field 2; Hilliard Bradley vs. Fairland, Field 3; Hilliard Davidson vs. Lebannon, Field 4.

1 p.m. Hilliard Bradley vs. Rock Hill, Field 1; Hilliard Davidson vs. Fairland, Field 2; Pickerington North vs. New Brunswick, Field 3; Lebanon vs. Western Brown, Field 4.

Admission: $5 per person each day