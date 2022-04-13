Wylie fires no-hitter as Ironton blanks Panthers

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Maybe Wile E. Coyote never gets the job done, but Wyl-ie the pitcher was nearly perfect at his job.

Ironton sophomore right-hander Jon Wylie fashioned a 5-inning no-hitter as the Fighting Tigers blanked the Chesapeake Panthers 10-0 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Wednesday.

Wylie’s fastball imitated the Road Runner’s speed as he struck out 13, walked 2 and threw threw just 63 pitches with 46 going for strikes. He also went 1-for-2 at the plate with 2 runs batted in.

“I felt good and I had command of all my pitches,” said Jon Wylie. “I feel like I’m where I need to be right now.”

Ironton coach Travis Wylie said his son pitched well but he was equally happy with the way the team played.

“We played a good game. We’re finally starting to hit the ball like we can,” said coach Wylie. “Some guys have stepped in and produced.”

It didn’t take long for Ironton to get its offense going with 4 runs in the first inning with the aid of some Chesapeake errors.

Connor Kleinman and Jacob Sloan both reached on errors for a run. An out later, Brady Moatz was safe on an error and runners are on the corner.

Moatz stole second and Wylie singled home both runners.

Ironton (3-4, 2-3) added a run in the second on a double by Peyton Aldridge, a dropped third strike that allowed him to go to third and he scored when Sloan grounded out.

The Fighting Tigers put together their second 4-run inning to take a 9-0 lead in the third.

Moatz and Trevor Kleinman singled, moved up on a. Wild pitch and scored on a line drive single by Chaydan Kerns.

Matt Sheridan was hit by a pitch, Kerns went to third on a passed ball and Aldridge singled home the run. Connor Kleinman walked and Sheridan scored on a wild pitch.

Ironton created the run-rule win by getting a run in the fourth.

Moatz singled, moved up on a wild pitch, and Wylie singled as courtesy runner Ben Sloan scored.

Wylie struck out the first 2 batters in the top of the fifth but walked Hayden Blankenship to keep the Panthers alive. But he enticed the next batter to ground out to end the game.

“I think (Jon) was aware of the situation but just kept doing his thing,” said coach Wylie.

Ironton had 9 hits with Kerns going 2-3 with 3 RBI, Aldridge 2-2 with a double and an RBI, and Moatz was 2-3.

Chesapeake 000 00 = 0 0 4

Ironton 414 1x = 10 9 0

J.D. Daniels, John Brammer (3) and Austin Henderson. Jon Wylie and Nate Bias. W-Wylie (IP-5.0, H-0, R-0, K-13, BB-2). L-Daniels (IP-2.1, H-6, R-8, ER-4, K-3, BB-0, WP-2). Brammer (IP-1.2, H-3, R-2, ER-2, K-2, BB-1, HBP-1, WP-2). Hitting-Ironton: Brady Moatz 2-3, Trevor Kleinman 1-2, Jon Wylie 1-2 2-RBI, Chaydan Kerns 2-3 3-RBI, Peyton Aldridge 2-2 2B RBI.