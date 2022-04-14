Errors prove costly as Flyers fall to Titans, 5-1

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — When 2 pitchers are on top of their game, the difference in the outcome usually comes down to defense.

In the case of Michael Mahlmeister vs. Alex Cassidy, it did.

St. Joseph was guilty of 4 errors that led to 4 unearned runs as the Flyers lost 5-1 to the Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans on Monday in a Southern Ohio Conference game.

Cassidy allowed 6 hits, struck out 12 and walked 2 and the Titans did not make an error.

Mahlemister scattered 8 hits, struck out 7, did not issue a walk and only one run was earned.

“We didn’t hit the ball that well and that’s a tribute to Cassidy,” said Flyers’ coach Greg Bryant.

“Michael pitched a great game but we made some defensive errors and in this type of game it can cost you and and it did today.”

Notre Dame scored 4 unearned runs in the bottom of the first with one out.

Matt Boldman singled, Dylan Season was safe on an error and Alex Cassidy singled for a run.

Nate Johnson was safe on an error as a run scored. Braydon Shepherd grounded out as the runners advanced and Miles Phillips followed with a 2-run singled.

The Titans (3-5, 3-1) added a un in the second on a one-out single by Reagan Lester and a 2-out double by Boldman, the only extra base hit of the game.

St. Joseph (7-1, 3-1) got its only run in the top of the third with two outs when Brady Medinger, Elijah Rowe and Blake Stuntebeck all singled.

Mahlmeister was 2-for-3 while Medinger, Stuntebeck, Elijah Rowe and Landon Rowe had hits.

Boldman was 2-4 with the double and RBI, Johnson was 2-3 with an RBI and Phillips 1-3 with 2 RBIs.

The Flyers visit first-place Symmes Valley on Wednesday.

St. Joseph 001 000 0 = 1 6 4

Notre Dame 410 000 x = 5 8 0

Michael Mahlmeister and Blake Stuntebeck. Alex Cassidy and Reagan Lester. W-Cassidy (IP-7.0, H-6, R-1, ER-1, K-12, BB-2). L-Mahlmeister (IP-6.0, H-8, R-5, ER-1, K-7, BB-0). Hitting-St.J: Brady Medinger 1-3, Elijah Rowe 1-3, Blake Stuntebeck 1-3 RBI, Michael Mahlmeister 2-3, Landon Rowe 1-3; PND: Eugene Collins 1-4, Matt Goldman 2-4 2B RBI, Alex Cassidy 1-4 RBI, Nate Johnson 2-3 RBI, Miles Phillips 1-3 2-RBI, Reagen Lester 1-3.