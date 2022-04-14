House passes bill to introduce MU license plate

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, joined the Ohio House in unanimously voting in favor of House Bill 291, legislation to offer specialty Ohio license plates.

One of the new license plates will be the Marshall University license plate. Part of the purchase of the license plate will be contributed to grant funds or scholarships to be awarded to Ohio students who are or will be attending the university.

“With Marshall just over the river in Huntington, the university is a local option for a lot of southern Ohio high school students,” Stephens said. “So the money from this license plate will really help these students that are trying to further their education and it is a way for Marshall Alumni to show their support for the Herd while supporting Ohio Students who may attend Marshall University”

House Bill 291 will now head to Gov. Mike DeWine for his signature.

Stephens, who lives in Kitts Hill, represents a district that covers most of Lawrence County.