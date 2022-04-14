It’s pitchers gone wild as Vikings top Flyers

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

AID — Now this is what you really call a wild affair.

In a game that had 9 walks, 8 hit batsmen and 3 wild pitches, the Symmes Valley Vikings edged the St. Joseph Flyers 6-4 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Wednesday.

“It was just one of those games. We had plenty of chances and we left 10 runners on base and five times we left a runner at third base,” said Vikings’ coach Chad Renfroe. “Brammer didn’t have his best stuff but he battled.”

Flyers’ coach Greg Bryant echoed Renfroe’s sentiments.

“We had our chances. We didn’t get any clutch hits,” said Flyers’ coach Greg Bryant. “We played with a lot of grit, but you have to cash in against a good team.”

St. Joseph (7-2, 3-2) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Kai Coleman and Brady Medinger singled. Elijah Rowe put down a sacrifice bunt and Coleman came all the way around to score.

Medinger went to third on an error and Blake Stuntebeck walked. An out later, Medinger scored on a wild pitch.

The Vikings (7-1, 5-0) got a run back in the second inning when Tanner McComas, Aiden Hieronimus and Nick Strow all walked and Levi Best beat out a 2-out infield single.

The Flyers got a run in the fourth when Mark Hodges reached on a third strike wild pitch, Drew Brown walked, Landon Rowe singled and Coleman walked to force in a run.

St. Joseph extended the lead to 4-1 in the top of the fifth.

Elijah Rowe was it by pitch, moved up on a wild pitch, stole third and scored on an error.

The Vikings answered with 3 runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game.

Brammer singled, Luke Niece was hit by a pitch and Levi Niece singled home a run. An out later, Hieronimus walked, Strow was hit by a pitch forcing in a run and Ethan Patterson hit into a fielder’s choice as the tying run scored.

After the Flyers left 2 runners stranded in the top of the sixth, the Vikings came back with 2 runs in the bottom of the inning to lead 6-4.

Best walked, Brammer singled and Best stole third base. Luke Niece was intentionally walked but Best scored on a passed ball. Brammer then singled to score an insurance run.

The Vikings travels to Portsmouth Clay at noon on Saturday. St. Joseph visit Sciotoville East on Monday.

St. Joseph 200 110 0 = 4 4 1

Sym. Valley 010 032 x = 6 6 3

Blake Stuntebeck, Drew Brown (5) and Michael Mahlmeister. Caden Brammer, Mason Stevenson (7) and Nick Strow. W-Brammer (IP-6.1, H-4, R-4, ER-2, K-9, BB-3, HBP-4, WP-1). Save-Stevenson (IP-0.2, H-0, R-0, K-0, BB-0). L-Brown (IP-1.2, H-1, R-2, ER-1, K-3, BB-2). Stuntebeck (IP-4.1, H-4, R-4, ER-4, K-7, BB-4, HBP-4, WP-2). Hitting-StJ: Kai Coleman 1-3 RBI, Brady Medinger 1-4, Elijah Rowe RBI, Landon Rowe 2-3; SV: Levi Best 2-3 RBI, Caden Brammer 2-4, Levi Niece 2-4 RBI, Nick Strow RBI, Ethan Patterson RBI.